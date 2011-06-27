2005 Ford Ranger Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Multiple trim levels and options, functional interior, cheap price.
- Dated platform, weak engines, choppy ride, lack of modern features and amenities, no crew cab body style.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,117 - $3,760
Edmunds' Expert Review
Old, tired and completely outclassed by its competition, the 2005 Ford Ranger only deserves a look if you're content with a cheap price and passable performance.
2005 Highlights
The flareside pickup bed option is no longer available. Package updates and revised wheel and tire options round out the changes to the 2005 Ford Ranger.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Ranger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jfleenor,03/22/2013
I have had the Ranger for 8 years, and it has NEVER been in the shop. 1 set of brakes and 1 set of tires. Regular maintenance. Driven from CA to TN 4 times. CA to AZ countless times, towing 2 waverunners. Last week, the heater controll valve broke, but that's the only problem ever. Interior/exterior still looks new, except for someone backing into it 2 weeks ago. New complete rear bumper/Taillights ($260). In body shop next week (minor damage). Still gets 26 mpg on the hwy. Not a luxury car, but it's one of the best vehicles I've owned. Thought about selling it, but love it too much. Going to add custom upgrades and drive it for another 8 yrs. See the rest of post for more info.
Bill Hunter,10/03/2009
I keep looking at other vehicles simply because I usually trade every 4-5 years. I can not justify trading my Ford Ranger Edge. I'm a big man and it's very comfortable to drive. I knew I wasn't going to get the mpg of a Focus, so I'm not disappointed in the 19-20 mpg that I get. I have an ARE flat top on it and I purchased an extended warranty, which I'm sure I'll do agian at a 100,000 miles. I bought the Edge after my wife traded in her Mazda B-4000 LE. I know that was my Edges twin and with over 140,000 miles at trade-in, I felt confident in my choice and I have not be sorry. It has been and continues to be a great little truck!
123abc4,04/13/2013
This was my 1st car. Has Never let me down have had it for a year now. I bought it from a salvage yard not salvage just needed a bumper fend and hood. I take it off roading every once in a while does just fine. haul my 4 wheeler with all the time. its a lil light in the back so it tends to slip and slide a lot. only thing i dont like about it is that i had to re seal the rear window because it leaked really bad. other than that just oil changes and on my 2nd set of tires.
James Patterson,07/02/2010
My dad bought the truck to be my future vehicle. Great for around town driving and trips to/from Lowes, not great for heavy hauling and towing. A/C and heater work GREAT because of the small size of the cab. sank this one into a hole while delivering hay and pulled it right out, no damage. the Vulcan V6 leaves some to be desired but it can hold its own. no maintenance besides normal checkups needed. runs like a Swiss watch, never had any strange sounds. the engine does vapor release with a click quite a bit more often then other cars but no problem. The truck gets good mileage but the tank is small. expect to fill up a bit more often. I like to think of it as a car with a large trunk.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
