2005 Ford Ranger Review

  • Multiple trim levels and options, functional interior, cheap price.
  • Dated platform, weak engines, choppy ride, lack of modern features and amenities, no crew cab body style.
$2,117 - $3,760
Edmunds' Expert Review

Old, tired and completely outclassed by its competition, the 2005 Ford Ranger only deserves a look if you're content with a cheap price and passable performance.

2005 Highlights

The flareside pickup bed option is no longer available. Package updates and revised wheel and tire options round out the changes to the 2005 Ford Ranger.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Ranger.

5(57%)
4(30%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Long Term Review (8 Yrs)
jfleenor,03/22/2013
I have had the Ranger for 8 years, and it has NEVER been in the shop. 1 set of brakes and 1 set of tires. Regular maintenance. Driven from CA to TN 4 times. CA to AZ countless times, towing 2 waverunners. Last week, the heater controll valve broke, but that's the only problem ever. Interior/exterior still looks new, except for someone backing into it 2 weeks ago. New complete rear bumper/Taillights ($260). In body shop next week (minor damage). Still gets 26 mpg on the hwy. Not a luxury car, but it's one of the best vehicles I've owned. Thought about selling it, but love it too much. Going to add custom upgrades and drive it for another 8 yrs. See the rest of post for more info.
I agree with Consumer Reports
Bill Hunter,10/03/2009
I keep looking at other vehicles simply because I usually trade every 4-5 years. I can not justify trading my Ford Ranger Edge. I'm a big man and it's very comfortable to drive. I knew I wasn't going to get the mpg of a Focus, so I'm not disappointed in the 19-20 mpg that I get. I have an ARE flat top on it and I purchased an extended warranty, which I'm sure I'll do agian at a 100,000 miles. I bought the Edge after my wife traded in her Mazda B-4000 LE. I know that was my Edges twin and with over 140,000 miles at trade-in, I felt confident in my choice and I have not be sorry. It has been and continues to be a great little truck!
I love it
123abc4,04/13/2013
This was my 1st car. Has Never let me down have had it for a year now. I bought it from a salvage yard not salvage just needed a bumper fend and hood. I take it off roading every once in a while does just fine. haul my 4 wheeler with all the time. its a lil light in the back so it tends to slip and slide a lot. only thing i dont like about it is that i had to re seal the rear window because it leaked really bad. other than that just oil changes and on my 2nd set of tires.
Great little truck.
James Patterson,07/02/2010
My dad bought the truck to be my future vehicle. Great for around town driving and trips to/from Lowes, not great for heavy hauling and towing. A/C and heater work GREAT because of the small size of the cab. sank this one into a hole while delivering hay and pulled it right out, no damage. the Vulcan V6 leaves some to be desired but it can hold its own. no maintenance besides normal checkups needed. runs like a Swiss watch, never had any strange sounds. the engine does vapor release with a click quite a bit more often then other cars but no problem. The truck gets good mileage but the tank is small. expect to fill up a bit more often. I like to think of it as a car with a large trunk.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2005 Ford Ranger Overview

Used 2005 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2005 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr SuperCab EDGE Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab EDGE Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab EDGE 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab EDGE 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab EDGE Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab FX4 Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab EDGE 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab FX4 Level II 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Fleet Rwd Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab XL Fleet 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

