Consumer Rating
(130)
Appraise this car

2001 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Four-door extended cab, besides Mazda B-Series twin it's the only compact pickup with five-speed automatic, functional interior, impressive towing capacity.
  • Room in back of extended-cab area isn't enough for adults, lousy seat comfort, questionable reliability of five-speed automatic, still no V8.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
List Price Estimate
$1,410 - $2,859
Used Ranger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite its substantial age, the 2001 Ford Ranger is still one of the wiser choices in the compact truck market.

Vehicle overview

Whether it's image or utility that attracts you to a compact truck, Ford stands ready to seduce you into its strong-selling Ranger. The standard engine on 2WD models a new 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. A 3.0-liter V6 (no longer flexible fuel) is standard on 4WD models, and the Explorer's SOHC 4.0-liter V6 is now available packing 207 hp at 5250 rpm and 238 lb-ft at 3000 rpm. That's a 47 hp jump over the previous pushrod 4.0-liter motor.

With the larger V6, acceleration is now even more sprightly, especially from a standstill or when merging and passing. As before, the big engine comes only with the five-speed automatic transmission. Rotary-knob controlled four-wheel drive is a unique pulse-vacuum system.

Well-controlled overall, with good steering feedback, Rangers handle easily, corner capably, maneuver neatly, and stay reasonably stable on curves. Occupants aren't likely to complain about the ride, either, though it can grow bouncy around town. Gas mileage isn't the greatest with the big engine and automatic.

The four-door SuperCab--available in 2WD and 4WD--makes it easy to access the storage compartment from either side of the truck, a big assist when loading cargo and gear. The standard rear doors on SuperCab models hinge off the corner pillars of the cab and swing out 90 degrees from the doorsill. There are no B-pillars to obstruct loading. Completing the Ford Ranger pickup line are regular cab, short- and long-wheelbase 2WD and 4WD models.

The Ranger is equipped with dual airbags and side-impact protection beams. The rear doors for 2WD and 4WD SuperCab models also have side-door intrusion beams for extra safety protection. ABS is standard on all models, and the passenger airbag can be shut off using a dash-mounted switch.

Ford has had the best-selling small trucks in the country for years. Fun to drive, sharp looking and well built, the Ranger delivers a solid compact-pickup experience. Its most serious competition comes from the Dodge Dakota and Toyota Tacoma models. The Dakota is slightly larger and offers V8 power, but we still recommend a look at the updated 2001 Ranger.

2001 Highlights

Most notable for the 2001 Ford Ranger is the availability of the Explorer's 207-horsepower, 4.0-liter SOHC V6. In other engine news, the flexible-fuel feature on the 3.0-liter V6 has been dropped and there will also be a new base 2.3-liter four-cylinder coming soon after the model-year introduction. ABS is now standard on all models. A new Edge trim level has a monochromatic appearance, which includes color-keyed bumpers and wheel lip moldings. Exterior changes are numerous. All models get a new grille, bumpers, and headlamps, while the XLT 4x4 and Edge get a new hood and wheel lip moldings. Four colors are new as well as an optional in-dash, six-disc CD changer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Ranger.

5(41%)
4(38%)
3(15%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.1
130 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 130 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Never getting rid of it!!!
xelaciraptor,08/23/2013
I bought this Ranger two and a half years ago with 146000 miles on it. Now it has 162000 miles on it and it still hasn't had any major or even moderate problems it's entire life. The acceleration on the vehicle is outstanding with the 4.0L and it feels like I have a V8. The only lacking thing on the vehicle is the lack of room for people in the back and also the comfort of the back seats.
Best light trucks on the market
Jody Owen,09/10/2015
2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
This is my second Ranger. Between the two I've owned I've driven a combined 400,000 miles over 20 years on the 2.3/2.5 engine with manual transmission. The first was bought new with the XLT Lariat package. The second is an XL bought with 65,000 miles in it. This truck isn't a sports car. It isn't a luxury car. If you want these why are you buying a truck at all? It's a truck and it looks and runs like one. As it should. But it corners as well as my Spitfire and feels nearly as sporty with the excellent 4 speed/overdrive gearbox and peppy engine. And it's comfortable and pleasant in the cab though not a luxury car. The interior is basic. It is well laid out and attractively designed enough, even in the XL base model configuration. In both my trucks the gauges are complete and well laid out. The seats are comfortable whether on longer drives or getting groceries. The interior is durable and well made. But yes, the extended cab would be nice for briefcases, groceries, dogs and so on. And this is not a family car or people carrier. Know what it does better than any of the 17 or so vehicles I've owned before and during my 22 years of Ranger ownership? It starts, drives and stops with reasonable fuel economy every time. It hauls tools and material for my work and tows my tent trailer and small boat without problems. It costs little to maintain, being common and American. And repairs are extremely rare and pretty reasonable. I'm terrible at maintanance. Over 400,000 miles I've changed oil at most a dozen times. Rotating tires or chassis lubes? Never. But both trucks combined cost something like $1000 in non maintanance repair at my mechanic's over 20 years. With my ridiculous neglect the truck simply just keeps going. Basically the bulletproof reliability of my Ranger enables me to afford the maintanance of British and Italian sports cars, to which the term 'reliable' will never be applied. For me the manual transmission and peppy motor are just fun to drive as well. The handling and braking are good or a bit better than that. The ride is sporty. But they do bump steer when not loaded, and they are relatively noisy compared to a mid range passenger car or sport utility. Resale? In my area, suburban Puget Sound, I could sell the truck I bought 7 years ago for pretty much what I paid for it. After 7 years of hard use. These trucks are among the best things Ford ever made, itself a high compliment.
2001 Ford Ranger review
Jason Finley,11/19/2016
2dr Regular Cab Edge 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
Upkeep, upkeep, upkeep...change the oil...replace filters...love them and they will last forever...my last one was built in 1993...I'm 41...keep an eye on the back brakes...heads up..
Great used truck
Captain,09/12/2008
It's a great truck. I paid less than 6500 for it and am very satisfied. Only problem to date is a airbag warning light. Right doors rattled a bit but tightening them resolved. Great styling, great looks. I would recommend it to anyone.
See all 130 reviews of the 2001 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Ford Ranger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2001 Ford Ranger
More About This Model

Somehow, pickup trucks are less offensive than SUVs. Perhaps it's because there's a still-existent inherent utility to pickups that is antithetical to the glorified station wagons that many urban dwellers appropriate for daily transport (to the detriment of others). One uses pickups to haul the spoils of a shopping rampage from the Home Depot, not the anniversary sale at Brooks Brothers.

Compact pickups don't serve the transportation needs of family or bodyguards, except in South America where the Ford Ranger is offered in a four-door crew-cab configuration. The bed is meant to haul stuff around, whether you're a Joad or an Arkie buck lining the bed of his Ford with Astroturf for youthful shenanigans (ah, Mr. Clinton, how we'll miss you), not mollycoddle you in comfort.

We know that's why we felt the need to lease one for our long-term fleet—our 1998 Ranger has served us well, despite a spotted history of reliability due to a clunky transmission that tended to freewheel and a squeaky, aged suspension.

Since its introduction in 1982 as a 1983 model, the Ford Ranger has dominated the compact pickup truck segment, holding the title of sales leader since 1987. Last year, Ford sold nearly 350,000 of these popular trucks, accounting for one out of every three compact trucks purchased, outselling the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, the Mazda B-Series (pretty much a twin of the Ranger), the GMC Sonoma and the Chevy S-10. According to marketing folks, the Ranger appeals to a younger crowd, the first-time buyers who appreciate a good deal as well as a myriad of configurations to customize their vehicle.

And a rainbow of flavors abounds for this compact truck. The Ranger is available in Regular or SuperCab configurations, with the SuperCab comprising 60 percent of sales. No, they haven't altered the less-than-accommodating fold-down rear seats (One editor recounted a tale of how he drove to a restaurant with his ex and her current flame in the rear. Not that he harbors any resentment, mind you, but it amused him to see said current flame all scrunched up). If you opt for the Regular Cab, you get a choice of the regular 6- or the longer 7-foot box. You can also choose from the Flareside or Styleside, but we maintain that the Flareside not only reduces bed size but makes the truck look bottom-heavy.

The 2001 Ranger can be equipped with a 4.0-liter SOHC V6 engine (the same one found in the ubiquitous Ford Explorer) that increases horsepower by 29 percent to 207, and torque to 238 foot-pounds at 3,000 rpm, over the previous 160-horse pushrod V6. The 3.0-liter V6 powerplant, which produces 150 horsepower with 185 foot-pounds of twisting force, is still available, as is the 2.5-liter inline four with 119 horsepower and 146 foot-pounds of torque. In the fall, an all-new inline four will be introduced.

Trim choices include the base level XL with the inline four and the fancier XLT that gets you A/C and a stereo system with CD. Whereas the previous Ranger had only rear-wheel ABS as standard, all Rangers now have four-wheel ABS. If you opt for the XLT 4WD, aluminum wheels and front tow hooks will be yours, as well as a revised fascia in the form of a raised hood so as to evoke its handsome bigger brother, the F-Series. You also have the option of getting a mesh grille.

The Ranger Edge, a new trim level, gets you a monochromatic exterior; rather than the chrome bumper and gray plastic wheel fenders, you get body-colored adornments that go a long way toward making the Ranger look sportier. You also get a bed rail (reviews were mixed on this one, as it decreases load capacity), larger wheels and tires, tow hooks, and the aforementioned grille, as well as a standard 3.0-liter V6. The real advantage of the Edge is that you opt for the 2WD configuration if you don't need 4WD capabilities, don't want to pay the extra premium, or feel that the truck already weighs too much, but still provides the added ride height of the 4WD; rather than 6.7 inches, it provides 7.4 inches of ground clearance.

We also got a sneak peek at an off-road package that will be available in the fall. Though it has yet to be named or priced (sources predict that it'll be around $2000), it will include cosmetic alterations such as bucket seats, additional grab handles on the A-pillars, aluminum wheels, chrome tow hooks in the front, a retro-cool gearshift handle with an eight-ball shift knob, and an easy-to-operate manual transfer case. Its underpinnings are tuned for off-roading adventures with Biltstein shocks, a Torsen limited-slip differential, a heavy-duty rear axle that's 20 percent stronger than in the regular 4WD Ranger, skid plates, and a higher effort of steering (a boon for keeping the truck true on its course when bounding over the path less traveled).

And for all you audiophiles, the Ranger Tremor package, available in the SuperCab configuration, will offer a 560-watt Pioneer stereo system with subwoofers built into the floor behind the front seats, and six other speakers dotting the interior landscape. The aftermarket-grade system will be available in the spring of 2001.

Auditory issues seemed to be foremost in the engineers' minds as they introduced the 2001 model. One aspect that they took into special consideration was the exhaust burble. As the press kit states, "the right kind of sound...is viewed positively by consumers." As trite as it may seem, they're right. Auto weenies always prefer deep tenors of, say, the V8 in a Dodge Dakota over the tinny racket of the V6 in an Isuzu Hombre. Yes, trucks will almost always make more noise than a car. But we can't believe that even a die-hard truck enthusiast would enjoy a raucous idle; thus it would be safe to say that the less screechy noise an engine makes, the better. The Ranger folks also addressed NVH issues by tuning the engine mounts so as to reduce vibrations and installing an insulation blanket under the hood. The result is noticeable and appreciated—compared to our long-termer, the exhaust note is much more sonorous, and nary a rattle emitted from inside the cabin.

We drove the 4.0-liter configuration at a press intro in Reno, Nev. We're happy to tell you that the SOHC V6 is a vast improvement over the unrefined pushrod motor, with smoother power delivery and greater oomph in acceleration. Downshifts were a tad sludgy, and we felt that the tranny shifted at a too-high 5,200 rpm. Turns out that the Ranger now incorporates "adaptive shift technology" that gauges the type of driver you are; the more aggressive, the later it'll shift. Nice, but we always get a little skeptical when a vehicle does stuff "automatic-like."

Rectified, also, was its rambunctious, tail-waggin' nature; on the whole, the 2001 version seemed more composed. Ford revised the suspension by tweaking the stabilizer bar rates, spring rates and shock tuning, and the improved ride quality was duly felt and appreciated. Although we've learned to forgive our bouncy long-termer that becomes somewhat unnerved after hitting a bump or taking a speedy corner, we prefer the more stable ride of the 2001 version.

Steering was more responsive on-road than in our long-termer, although the Ford folks stated that there have been no alterations to the steering gear; the models we drove were missing the discernable on-center dead spot. Great for on-road driving, a little disadvantageous for dirt-trekking. While on our way to the off-road course, we had to traverse a 10-mile bumpy dirt road. We left the tranny in Drive and the 4WD-High mode switched on, but the too-eager steering had us constantly correcting wheel position. Then the journalists were let loose on a dirt course constructed on a "ranch" in the middle of Nowheresville (nowhere being in the desert east of Reno). Wild horses galloped, random herds of cattle magically materialized. The off-road package truck really showed an advantage as compared to the regular 4WD, with greater suspension articulation, stiffer shocks for a good rebound rate and the aforementioned higher steering rate.

The interior remains the same, with utility in mind. We were impressed by the fit and finish, and although it looked the same as in our long-termer, everything seemed more tightly screwed in. Ford had yet to address the comfort of the front seats, one of our biggest complaints. A seat height adjuster isn't even available as an option, and when asked why they had not addressed this issue, an engineer replied the seats were designed for optimal comfort for a wide variety of sizes, but we contend that when it comes to driving positions, one size definitely does not fit all.

What they did work on were some dealer-installed options for the bed, like a cool bed extender that was simple in its design and operation—flip it in to create a safe haven for otherwise itinerant groceries. Drop the tailgate and flip it out to increase the capacity of your bed by 4 cubic feet. Another bright idea is the ingenious tonneau cover with a hardtop that folds in the middle, so that when you have tall items to transport, you can just flip one side over, rather than an unwieldy one-piece that you have to disassemble altogether.

With the aggressively handsome looks and the excellent V8 of the Dodge Dakota snapping at its heels, Ford needs to further expand its line to include a more-powerful Ranger. We're hoping that this will be the case with the complete redesign, due in 2002. Meanwhile, the pilfered engine and purty new colors will keep our idle hands occupied.

Used 2001 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab Edge 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab Edge 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Edge Plus 4WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 4WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab Edge Plus 2WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab Edge Plus 2WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab Edge Plus 2WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB w/393A (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Flareside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB w/392A (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XLT Appearance 2WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Flareside SB w/398A (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB w/394A (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Flareside SB w/397A (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SuperCab XLT Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB w/391A (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

