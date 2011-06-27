Vehicle overview

The Ford Ranger went past its expiration date around the same time "Walker, Texas Ranger" went off the air. Like the Chuck Norris cheese fest of martial arts meets modern West meets cop drama, the Ford Ranger enjoyed its greatest popularity in the 1990s when it was still fairly fresh -- especially compared to GM's compact trucks. But unlike Walker, the Ford didn't have the good sense to bow out at the dawn of this decade. And also unlike Walker, the truck Ranger doesn't have the ability to drop-kick its competition, lagging behind in most areas, from driving dynamics to available passenger space.

Although we think most buyers would be better off with one of the newer pickups in the compact truck segment, the 2008 Ford Ranger is not a bad way to go if you're looking for a dedicated off-roader for weekend hi-jinks. In off-highway settings, the Ranger's shorter wheelbase and smaller overall size become advantages. As a work truck, the available 7-foot bed is certainly an asset.

As an everyday driver, though, the Ranger lags behind significantly. Today's compact trucks offer more powerful engines and larger crew cab body styles, the latter more comfortably accommodating rear seat passengers. The Ranger's inward facing jump seats are a quaint reminder of days gone by, but are terrible as a seating option. Safety features and interior design are also deficient.

If you're not a hard-core off-roader and don't routinely carry 7-foot-long 2-by-4s, there's little reason to consider the 2008 Ford Ranger. Trucks like the Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are easier and more comfortable to drive on pavement, and all offer roomier cabs with more conveniences and safety features. In total, we'd much rather spend time watching Chuck's Ranger on TV than driving Ford's outdated pickup.