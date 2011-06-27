  1. Home
2008 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solid performance from 4.0-liter V6, very capable off-road with the FX4 trim.
  • Cramped interior, choppy ride, subpar handling and braking, dated interior design, lacks modern-day safety and convenience features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Ford Ranger is affordable and competent off-road when properly equipped. But due to its aged design, it falls short in many other areas, making just about any other small or midsize pickup a better choice.

Vehicle overview

The Ford Ranger went past its expiration date around the same time "Walker, Texas Ranger" went off the air. Like the Chuck Norris cheese fest of martial arts meets modern West meets cop drama, the Ford Ranger enjoyed its greatest popularity in the 1990s when it was still fairly fresh -- especially compared to GM's compact trucks. But unlike Walker, the Ford didn't have the good sense to bow out at the dawn of this decade. And also unlike Walker, the truck Ranger doesn't have the ability to drop-kick its competition, lagging behind in most areas, from driving dynamics to available passenger space.

Although we think most buyers would be better off with one of the newer pickups in the compact truck segment, the 2008 Ford Ranger is not a bad way to go if you're looking for a dedicated off-roader for weekend hi-jinks. In off-highway settings, the Ranger's shorter wheelbase and smaller overall size become advantages. As a work truck, the available 7-foot bed is certainly an asset.

As an everyday driver, though, the Ranger lags behind significantly. Today's compact trucks offer more powerful engines and larger crew cab body styles, the latter more comfortably accommodating rear seat passengers. The Ranger's inward facing jump seats are a quaint reminder of days gone by, but are terrible as a seating option. Safety features and interior design are also deficient.

If you're not a hard-core off-roader and don't routinely carry 7-foot-long 2-by-4s, there's little reason to consider the 2008 Ford Ranger. Trucks like the Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are easier and more comfortable to drive on pavement, and all offer roomier cabs with more conveniences and safety features. In total, we'd much rather spend time watching Chuck's Ranger on TV than driving Ford's outdated pickup.

2008 Ford Ranger models

The 2008 Ford Ranger is a compact pickup truck available in regular-cab and extended-cab (called SuperCab) body styles. Both are available in XL, XLT and Sport trim levels, while the SuperCab can be had in FX4 Off-Road trim. A 6-foot bed is standard on all cab styles and trims, but a 7-foot bed is optional on the regular-cab XL and XLT.

The XL is sparsely equipped with 15-inch steel wheels, a 60/40 front bench seat (vinyl with regular cab, cloth with SuperCab) and an AM/FM stereo. The XLT adds chrome exterior trim, air-conditioning, a CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. These items are optional on the XL. The Sport is similarly equipped but adds unique styling elements, a class III trailer hitch and different wheels. The FX4 Off-Road adds two-tone paint, 16-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tires, heavy-duty shocks, a limited-slip rear axle, skid plates, full power accessories, keyless entry, bucket seats with center console, leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel and cruise control.

Options on the XLT and Sport levels include bucket seats, leather upholstery, rear-folding jump seats (SuperCab only), full power accessories, cruise control, keyless entry, tilt steering wheel and upgraded stereos. Satellite radio is optional on all Rangers.

2008 Highlights

The Ford Ranger soldiers into 2008 with only minor changes. A new, more aerodynamic front bumper design improves fuel economy slightly, while trim levels have been reduced.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Ranger lineup includes three engines. The base engine is a 2.3-liter inline-4 with 143 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. Next up is a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 148 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque. At the top of the engine chart is a 4.0-liter overhead-cam V6 rated for 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices include a standard five-speed manual and an optional five-speed automatic, and most models offer a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. Equipped with the Class III towing package, Rangers with the 4.0-liter V6 can pull a maximum of 6,000 pounds.

Safety

The 2008 Ford Ranger comes standard with four-wheel antilock brakes. In government crash testing, the Ranger earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. SuperCabs received four stars for side-impact protection, while regular cabs earned a full five stars. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal offset crash testing, the Ranger earned an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four).

Driving

When equipped with the 4.0-liter V6, the 2008 Ford Ranger offers solid acceleration, but it feels underpowered with either the 3.0-liter V6 or the base four-cylinder. Rangers are quite capable off-road, especially when equipped with the FX4 package. Ride and handling characteristics on pavement are tolerable, but when driven back to back with newer offerings from Dodge, GM, Nissan and Toyota, the Ranger's age shows.

Interior

The Ranger's interior was last overhauled during the Clinton administration -- and the first term at that. At least the Ranger's ergonomics are quite straightforward, with easy-to-use controls. Front seat comfort is acceptable unless you're of tall stature. SuperCabs can be equipped with an extra pair of access doors and small, inward-facing rear jump seats. As you'd expect, these seats are suitable only for children on short trips (or for people you don't like). For work purposes, the optional 7-foot bed is the longest available in the compact market.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Ranger.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Who needs luxory
Dr. Witt,04/09/2010
I love all these people that complain about how the ranger is simple and outdated. Technology means nothing when your vehicle is in the shop because the state of the art traction control system has a computer malfunction. This truck is always reliable because of its simplicity which is reflected in the low price. You can easily spend more money for a Toyota Tacoma but at the end of the day the ranger is more reliable and will get you from a to b for less money. They are also very easy to do self repairs on which also saves money. If you want luxury buy a lexus they cost just about the same as one of those loaded cushy f150s
Best Work Truck On The Road
Bug-Man,07/15/2009
If you do the reserch (actual consumer reviews)you will find the Ranger is far more reliable than the Tacoma or Chevy.Just wish it got a few more MPG's.A family member who works for Toyota has told me that Toyota's own internal quality testings show that in recent years Ford cars & trucks beats toyota's hands down!I cary apox. a 1000 pounds of equip.& get 17mpg.I did add a leaf spring. I get 21mpg unloaded.The king cab says it seat 5, lets get real unless its 5 skinny dwarfs you can seat 2 adults comfortablely.
Easy to work on
Jason,12/26/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
My second ranger, bought first one new in 99 and drove it 14 years. This one is AUTO with CC. It was wrecked, but I've had no issues. The 2.3L is pretty pathetic, but I get 25+ mpg. The parts are cheap and it's easy to work on, simple is good. I bought it with 45K in 2010 and put 50K on it. The only thing that broke was the heater/AC fan clicks if not adjusted right after riding on a bumpy road. I've changed front rotors, breaks and bearings, all the shocks and struts, the rear diff fluid, AT fuild and filter, plugs and wires, and flushed radiator. I did cause a steering pump leak by putting radiator flush in it, but they're only 60 bucks. It is VERY easy to work on, I am not a mechanic. I've towed/loaded heavy stuff and ripped up stumps. She will run. It's really small on the inside. Rangers are awesome and reliable.
Old Dog, New Tricks
brettsgirl,01/23/2009
There seems to be a lot of poor reviews out there for this aging little truck. My questions may be: What is the best selling compact pickup ever? What is the most "bang for the buck" that you can get out of a compact pickup? Believe me when I say that Ford Motor company is not without its reasons for keeping this little truck around. Money, and lots of it! I love my brawny little workhorse! After driving some of the competitor's overpirced products, I found myself with Ford again. People complain about the ride: well, it is actually a truck, not a thimbly little car, with a box, and cab! I can go places with my untouched Ranger that most big trucks wouldn't dare!
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2008 Ford Ranger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2008 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2008 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and SPORT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford Ranger?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Ford Ranger trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Ford Ranger XLT is priced between $5,980 and$5,980 with odometer readings between 81866 and81866 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Ford Rangers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Ford Ranger for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Rangers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,980 and mileage as low as 81866 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Ford Ranger.

Can't find a used 2008 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Ranger for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,230.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,697.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Ranger for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,495.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,061.

