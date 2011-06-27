I bought my Ford Ranger when it was one year old in 1995. My truck had 40,000 miles on it then. 10 years later it has 227,000 miles on it! I still love this truck. Last summer I replaced the transmission and thought of getting another vehicle. I didn't need to; here it is another year later and it is still driving fantastic. Through the years I have replaced one water pump (at 160,000 miles) 2 batteries, the clutch at 190,000 miles, the oxygen sensor, brakes, tires, and the faulty emergency brake recall item. I can't think of anything else. (oh, I did replace the serpentine and timing belts as a precaution at 120,000 miles). A FANTASTIC vehicle. This is my third Ranger and I will buy another.

