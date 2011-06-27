  1. Home
1994 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Side-impact door beams are installed on the Ranger to protect occupants. The Splash model is now available as a SuperCab.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Ranger.

5(61%)
4(28%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
75 reviews
See all 75 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Suprised
Eric,10/04/2010
Overall this truck has surprised me. I'm a Chevy lover and yet i like this truck. Very comfortable and great on gas. Despite i have the two wheel drive version it love the mud. No major problems with it. 189,000 miles and still going strong.
Build to last
Armbruster,05/09/2005
I bought my Ford Ranger when it was one year old in 1995. My truck had 40,000 miles on it then. 10 years later it has 227,000 miles on it! I still love this truck. Last summer I replaced the transmission and thought of getting another vehicle. I didn't need to; here it is another year later and it is still driving fantastic. Through the years I have replaced one water pump (at 160,000 miles) 2 batteries, the clutch at 190,000 miles, the oxygen sensor, brakes, tires, and the faulty emergency brake recall item. I can't think of anything else. (oh, I did replace the serpentine and timing belts as a precaution at 120,000 miles). A FANTASTIC vehicle. This is my third Ranger and I will buy another.
1994 Ford Ranger
thedog,08/01/2008
I bought my 1994 Ford Ranger for a steal at 1000 dollars. When I bought it, it had 328,000 miles on as far as I know the first engine. I have only replaced the starter and the fuel pump and soon it will need a new clutch but other than that it still runs great at 337,000 miles.
Great truck, keeps on going
Bill,05/22/2008
I bought this truck new in '94 and I used it every day for 10 years until I got a family minivan. I have towed concrete mixers, hauled scrap and lumber, use it weekly to carry stuff to the dump. I carried the kids in the extended cab (when they were little, not a lot of room there.) The truck never let me down and today I still have it (though it's semi-retired)and use it 3-4 times a month to go to the dump. It has 167,000 miles on it and now my daughter just got her lisense and she drives it daily to school and about. It still gets 22+MPG. Never did more than routine maint and replaced the clutch 2x. What a great investment in 1994!
See all 75 reviews of the 1994 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Ford Ranger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Ford Ranger

Used 1994 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 1994 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Regular Cab, Ranger Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Ford Ranger?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Ford Rangers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Ford Ranger for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Ford Ranger.

Can't find a used 1994 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Ranger for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,109.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,670.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Ranger for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,838.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,747.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Ford Ranger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

