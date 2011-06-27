  1. Home
1997 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Great looking compact truck with a cornucopia of engine choices and options.
  • We wish the base engine were stronger, and that a third door was offered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Whether it's image or utility that attracts you to a compact truck, Ford stands ready to seduce you into its strong-selling Ranger. Trim levels range from the practical XL through the well-trimmed XLT and STX--all the way to the beguiling little Ranger Splash with its fiberglass Flareside bed, chrome wheels, and lowered suspension.

With the optional 4.0-liter V6 engine, in particular, acceleration is impressively brisk, whether from a standstill or when merging and passing. The base four-cylinder engine can overtax the Ranger when carrying a heavy load. Automatic-transmission upshifts are crisp and barely noticed, with just a slight jolt under hard throttle, and downshifts deliver only slightly more harshness. Push-button four-wheel-drive, if installed, is a snap to use.

Well-controlled overall, with good steering feedback, Rangers handle easily, corner capably (within limits), maneuver neatly, and stay reasonably stable on curves. Occupants aren't likely to complain about the ride, either, though it can grow bouncy around town. Gas mileage isn't the greatest with the big engine and automatic, as expected.

Ranger sports a worldwide industry first for safety protection. An optional passenger side airbag is available, and it can be disabled with the flick of a switch in the event that a car seat is installed in the truck. New for 1997 is a five-speed automatic transmission; a first for vehicles in this segment. Ford claims that the new five-speed automatic allows better acceleration, trailering, and hill climbing by their capable Ranger. Ford also shuffles option packages this year in an attempt to make the 70+ options easier, and cheaper, to order.

Seats are firm and supportive, urging you to lean back and enjoy a long haul. Rangers are all truck, with few pretensions toward any other identity, but can be loaded with gadgets like a luxury auto. Fun to drive, sharp looking and well-built, they deliver a solid compact-pickup experience.

1997 Highlights

Ford introduces its brand-new five-speed automatic transmission to the 1997 Ford Ranger lineup. Available with the V6 engines, the five-speed automatic is designed to improve the Ranger's acceleration, towing and hill-climbing ability.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Ranger.

4.0
75 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Reluctant to buy, Happy I did.
Brian,04/09/2016
XL 2dr Extended Cab SB
I almost didn't buy this truck, as it had a lot of miles on it. After a lengthy test drive, the truck felt solid, shifted nice, and drove very well, so I did buy. I've had it for some time now (a few months - actually it's my winter beater/rainy day driver), and it's just passed over 250,000 miles. The 2.3 liter engine uses no oil between oil changes, and makes no funny noises. It's a little short on power, but it's more than made up for that with it's relentless reliability. I see these trucks everywhere, and they are, figuratively speaking, a dime a dozen. I looked at Toyota, but they resale they hold is insane, which I'm told is due to the longevity of their engines. I know I haven't owned it for an extended amount of time (years), but I would say, money spent, the four cylinder Ranger is as good, or better than the, incredibly overpriced Toyota's out there.
97 Ranger 4cyl 5 speed still runs great 143k
dalebass3,04/03/2013
I bought this truck 2 years ago. I knew it needed a slave cylinder just didn't realize it was inside the tranny. So I had a mechanic buddy do it and replace the clutch and rear main seal while he was at it. Has run great since. Only problem is the A/C. It wasn't working when I got it. Found a big hole in the condenser and then it worked for a couple days but then sprung a new leak in another line with the new found pressure. This seems to be a pretty common problem. Engine runs great for its age. I see a ton of these on the road
Love my ranger
mapplema,11/01/2011
I purchased my 97 Ranger in 2004 with 75,000 miles, in 2011 it now has 145,000. The clutch needed replaced when we bought it, also had the slave plate fixed in 2009. Those were the 2 biggest expenses. Being in Ohio, rust has been my only enemy. I've replaced rusted broken parts as needed, and this thing still runs like a champ. You will be in the shop 2-3 times a year as it gets older, but they're not expensive trips. Gas mileage is excellent around 23-24 with mostly city driving.
I love my Ranger - hate to let it go
littlesimo,02/25/2004
I've owned mine for just short of five years now and not a single problem with it. I've changed the oil every 3K-4K miles and purchased a soft tonneau cover shortly after I bought it in 1999. With that, and the K&N airfilter and just keeping up on normal maintanence, its never steered me wrong. I just recently talked to a 2001 owner who has over 120K on his and he loves his as well...Rangers don't die.
Features & Specs

Safety

Used 1997 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 1997 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Regular Cab, Ranger Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

