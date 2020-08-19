Used 2005 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

851 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ranger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
  • 2005 Ford Ranger EDGE in White
    used

    2005 Ford Ranger EDGE

    66,347 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Ranger STX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Ford Ranger STX

    95,109 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2005 Ford Ranger XL

    198,565 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Ranger
    used

    2005 Ford Ranger

    189,606 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Ranger XLT in Gray
    used

    2005 Ford Ranger XLT

    105,580 miles

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Ranger XLT in Silver
    used

    2005 Ford Ranger XLT

    135,840 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Ranger
    used

    2005 Ford Ranger

    138,722 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,395

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XL

    27,884 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XL

    114,994 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT

    90,377 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XL

    82,687 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT

    80,320 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,490

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger

    170,437 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road

    63,874 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 Level II in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 Level II

    205,364 miles

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger STX in Red
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger STX

    139,029 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,987

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger SPORT in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger SPORT

    206,483 miles

    $6,798

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XLT

    120,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $9,113

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Ranger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2005 Ford Ranger

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Ranger

Read recent reviews for the Ford Ranger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.473 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Long Term Review (8 Yrs)
jfleenor,03/22/2013
I have had the Ranger for 8 years, and it has NEVER been in the shop. 1 set of brakes and 1 set of tires. Regular maintenance. Driven from CA to TN 4 times. CA to AZ countless times, towing 2 waverunners. Last week, the heater controll valve broke, but that's the only problem ever. Interior/exterior still looks new, except for someone backing into it 2 weeks ago. New complete rear bumper/Taillights ($260). In body shop next week (minor damage). Still gets 26 mpg on the hwy. Not a luxury car, but it's one of the best vehicles I've owned. Thought about selling it, but love it too much. Going to add custom upgrades and drive it for another 8 yrs. See the rest of post for more info.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Ranger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Ranger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings