Used 2010 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me
851 listings
- 109,576 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,000$1,761 Below Market
- 43,754 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999$1,850 Below Market
- 77,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,997$1,985 Below Market
- 26,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,977
- 22,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,950
- 48,051 miles
$10,900
- 83,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,799
- 83,678 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,998
- 108,540 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
- 95,804 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,600$238 Below Market
- 107,246 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 122,765 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,900
- 103,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,950
- 51,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999
- 101,452 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 72,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$9,888
- 213,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$4,995
- 118,335 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,900
Billy Rockfish,09/08/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
If you can find a good used Ford Ranger of this vintage, buy it. The only non-maintenance item that ever gave me trouble was the fuel pump. It quit at around 38K. Ford replaced it under warranty (Honolulu Ford); no questions; no cost. Truck is getting ready to turn 70K. I have the 2.3 Litre DOHC four with the 5-speed automatic (drop down menu does not let me select automatic). Did my 60K servicing at 57K; replaced the Continentals with Firestone Discovery tires (better quality); brake job done at 63K (amazing since I drive in the City and County of Honolulu which is well known for having heavy traffic). Replaced the Ford stock shocks with Monroe-Matics. Still a stiff and jounce-bouncey ride, but after all - it IS a truck! A/C still blows ice cold and I am VERY PLEASED with this little truck. I will keep this forever as most people out here keep their Rangers for many miles and many years. Impossible to find a used Ranger on Oahu; there are some in lots on Maui. A drunk driver plowed into my Ranger and it was almost totaled, however an expert body shop (approved by my insurer) did a good job on the repair and is very much roadable with no degradation in driveability or safety. This '10 Ford Ranger is one of the best vehicles I've ever owned and last Sunday (9/6/15), I got the best economy ever with 30.5 mpg. Great truck !!
