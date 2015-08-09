Used 2010 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

851 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ranger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
  • 2010 Ford Ranger SPORT in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger SPORT

    109,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,000

    $1,761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger

    43,754 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $1,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger XLT in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger XLT

    77,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,997

    $1,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger XLT

    26,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,977

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger

    22,110 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,950

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger XL in Gray
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger XL

    48,051 miles

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger XLT in White
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger XLT

    83,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,799

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger SPORT in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger SPORT

    83,678 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger XLT in Red
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger XLT

    108,540 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger XLT

    95,804 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,600

    $238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger XL in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger XL

    107,246 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger XL

    122,765 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger

    103,820 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,950

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger SPORT in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger SPORT

    51,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger XL

    101,452 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger

    72,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $9,888

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger XL

    213,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Ranger
    used

    2010 Ford Ranger

    118,335 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Ranger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2010 Ford Ranger

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Ranger

Read recent reviews for the Ford Ranger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.225 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (36%)
  • 4
    (52%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Update; September 2015 of my 2010 initial review.
Billy Rockfish,09/08/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
If you can find a good used Ford Ranger of this vintage, buy it. The only non-maintenance item that ever gave me trouble was the fuel pump. It quit at around 38K. Ford replaced it under warranty (Honolulu Ford); no questions; no cost. Truck is getting ready to turn 70K. I have the 2.3 Litre DOHC four with the 5-speed automatic (drop down menu does not let me select automatic). Did my 60K servicing at 57K; replaced the Continentals with Firestone Discovery tires (better quality); brake job done at 63K (amazing since I drive in the City and County of Honolulu which is well known for having heavy traffic). Replaced the Ford stock shocks with Monroe-Matics. Still a stiff and jounce-bouncey ride, but after all - it IS a truck! A/C still blows ice cold and I am VERY PLEASED with this little truck. I will keep this forever as most people out here keep their Rangers for many miles and many years. Impossible to find a used Ranger on Oahu; there are some in lots on Maui. A drunk driver plowed into my Ranger and it was almost totaled, however an expert body shop (approved by my insurer) did a good job on the repair and is very much roadable with no degradation in driveability or safety. This '10 Ford Ranger is one of the best vehicles I've ever owned and last Sunday (9/6/15), I got the best economy ever with 30.5 mpg. Great truck !!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Ranger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Ranger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings