Used 2000 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

851 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ranger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
  • 2000 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2000 Ford Ranger XLT

    158,811 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    1999 Ford Ranger XLT

    132,797 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    1999 Ford Ranger XLT

    64,980 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance

    125,231 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger XL

    74,569 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,759

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance

    242,601 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,595

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger Edge Plus
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger Edge Plus

    125,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,059

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger XLT in Black
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger XLT

    85,716 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,858

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Off-Road
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger XLT Off-Road

    236,499 miles
    No accidents, 10 Owners, Lease

    $2,395

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger XLT in Red
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger XLT

    85,589 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger XLT

    174,278 miles
    2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,200

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger Edge Plus
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger Edge Plus

    122,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger

    109,188 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,887

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger XLT in Red
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger XLT

    191,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,470

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger XLT

    135,083 miles

    $4,450

    Details
  • 1999 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    1999 Ford Ranger XLT

    237,351 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger XLT

    83,923 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Ranger
    used

    2001 Ford Ranger

    85,565 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Ranger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2000 Ford Ranger

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Ranger

Read recent reviews for the Ford Ranger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3107 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
  • 5
    (49%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (2%)
2000 Ford Ranger 2.5L 2WD
Brian Duty,11/23/2015
XL 2dr Regular Cab SB
I've had this truck for about 10 years, she had around 50k miles when I acquired her. She now has 200k miles and still runs like new. I'm not a Ford or Chevy or Dodge person, I firmly believe that how well you maintain a vehicle is far more important than who put the parts together. Sure I've done a lot of maintenance (fuel pump, timing belt, alternator, shackles and hangers) including all of the regular stuff (tires, regular oil changes), but that is to be expected. I would still feel comfortable driving this truck across the country, more so than most vehicles ten years newer. I've invested a lot of money into things such as premium audio with bluetooth and European smoke headlights and a brushguard just to make her feel new again and caught up with the times. I'm also a really big guy, tipping the scales at nearly 400 pounds, and I have tons of room in the driver's seat and the seatbelt fits with plenty to spare. She's hauled anything I've thrown at her, far more than she is rated for. Pulling a trailer results in a pretty slow speed since she only had 119hp from the factory, especially trying to go uphill, but she has never once overheated. I had a 2004 Durango Limited with the Magnum 5.7L V8, and I've had a 1987 Mustang 5.0, so I do miss the raw power those muscle engines bring, but this 2000 Ranger is my favorite vehicle that I have ever owned.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Ranger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Ranger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings