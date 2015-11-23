Used 2000 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me
851 listings
- 158,811 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999
- 132,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
- 64,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
- 125,231 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 74,569 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,759
- 242,601 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,595
- 125,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,059
- 85,716 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,858
- 236,499 milesNo accidents, 10 Owners, Lease
$2,395
- 85,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
- 174,278 miles2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,200
- 122,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- used
2001 Ford Ranger109,188 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,887
- 191,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,470
- 135,083 miles
$4,450
- 237,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 83,923 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998
- used
2001 Ford Ranger85,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Ranger
Read recent reviews for the Ford Ranger
Write a reviewSee all 107 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.3107 Reviews
Report abuse
Brian Duty,11/23/2015
XL 2dr Regular Cab SB
I've had this truck for about 10 years, she had around 50k miles when I acquired her. She now has 200k miles and still runs like new. I'm not a Ford or Chevy or Dodge person, I firmly believe that how well you maintain a vehicle is far more important than who put the parts together. Sure I've done a lot of maintenance (fuel pump, timing belt, alternator, shackles and hangers) including all of the regular stuff (tires, regular oil changes), but that is to be expected. I would still feel comfortable driving this truck across the country, more so than most vehicles ten years newer. I've invested a lot of money into things such as premium audio with bluetooth and European smoke headlights and a brushguard just to make her feel new again and caught up with the times. I'm also a really big guy, tipping the scales at nearly 400 pounds, and I have tons of room in the driver's seat and the seatbelt fits with plenty to spare. She's hauled anything I've thrown at her, far more than she is rated for. Pulling a trailer results in a pretty slow speed since she only had 119hp from the factory, especially trying to go uphill, but she has never once overheated. I had a 2004 Durango Limited with the Magnum 5.7L V8, and I've had a 1987 Mustang 5.0, so I do miss the raw power those muscle engines bring, but this 2000 Ranger is my favorite vehicle that I have ever owned.
