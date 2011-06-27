  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,293$5,188$6,237
Clean$3,032$4,771$5,726
Average$2,510$3,936$4,705
Rough$1,988$3,102$3,684
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,434$5,700$6,950
Clean$3,162$5,241$6,382
Average$2,618$4,325$5,244
Rough$2,073$3,408$4,106
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,386$5,275$6,320
Clean$3,118$4,851$5,803
Average$2,581$4,003$4,768
Rough$2,044$3,154$3,733
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,615$4,045$4,835
Clean$2,408$3,719$4,440
Average$1,994$3,069$3,648
Rough$1,579$2,418$2,856
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,372$3,811$4,606
Clean$2,184$3,504$4,229
Average$1,808$2,891$3,475
Rough$1,432$2,279$2,721
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,210$6,461$7,706
Clean$3,877$5,941$7,076
Average$3,209$4,902$5,814
Rough$2,542$3,863$4,552
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,000$7,837$9,407
Clean$4,604$7,207$8,637
Average$3,811$5,946$7,097
Rough$3,019$4,686$5,557
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,681$4,230$5,087
Clean$2,468$3,890$4,670
Average$2,043$3,209$3,838
Rough$1,619$2,529$3,005
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,526$5,424$6,474
Clean$3,247$4,988$5,944
Average$2,688$4,115$4,884
Rough$2,129$3,243$3,824
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,870$6,576$8,070
Clean$3,564$6,047$7,410
Average$2,950$4,990$6,088
Rough$2,337$3,932$4,767
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,351$5,156$6,156
Clean$3,085$4,741$5,652
Average$2,554$3,912$4,644
Rough$2,023$3,083$3,636
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,612$4,188$5,060
Clean$2,405$3,851$4,645
Average$1,991$3,177$3,817
Rough$1,577$2,504$2,989
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,059$5,029$6,118
Clean$2,817$4,624$5,617
Average$2,332$3,815$4,615
Rough$1,847$3,007$3,614
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,671$5,509$6,528
Clean$3,380$5,066$5,994
Average$2,798$4,180$4,925
Rough$2,216$3,294$3,856
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,787$6,065$7,324
Clean$3,487$5,577$6,725
Average$2,887$4,602$5,526
Rough$2,286$3,626$4,327
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,436$6,838$8,168
Clean$4,085$6,288$7,499
Average$3,382$5,188$6,162
Rough$2,679$4,088$4,825
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,487$5,586$6,748
Clean$3,210$5,137$6,196
Average$2,658$4,239$5,091
Rough$2,105$3,340$3,986
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,745$4,421$5,349
Clean$2,527$4,066$4,911
Average$2,092$3,355$4,035
Rough$1,657$2,644$3,160
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,342$5,167$6,176
Clean$3,077$4,751$5,671
Average$2,547$3,920$4,660
Rough$2,018$3,089$3,648
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,363$5,386$6,505
Clean$3,097$4,953$5,973
Average$2,564$4,087$4,908
Rough$2,031$3,220$3,843
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,403$5,262$6,291
Clean$3,133$4,839$5,776
Average$2,594$3,993$4,746
Rough$2,055$3,146$3,716
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Level II 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,066$7,716$9,184
Clean$4,664$7,096$8,432
Average$3,861$5,855$6,928
Rough$3,058$4,614$5,425
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,935$4,645$5,591
Clean$2,702$4,272$5,134
Average$2,237$3,525$4,218
Rough$1,772$2,778$3,303
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,201$6,435$7,672
Clean$3,868$5,918$7,044
Average$3,202$4,883$5,788
Rough$2,536$3,848$4,532
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger STX 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,986$4,541$5,402
Clean$2,750$4,176$4,960
Average$2,276$3,445$4,075
Rough$1,803$2,715$3,191
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,206$4,976$5,955
Clean$2,952$4,576$5,468
Average$2,444$3,776$4,493
Rough$1,936$2,975$3,518
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,184 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,504 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2006 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Ford Ranger ranges from $1,432 to $4,606, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2006 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.