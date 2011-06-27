Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,293
|$5,188
|$6,237
|Clean
|$3,032
|$4,771
|$5,726
|Average
|$2,510
|$3,936
|$4,705
|Rough
|$1,988
|$3,102
|$3,684
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,434
|$5,700
|$6,950
|Clean
|$3,162
|$5,241
|$6,382
|Average
|$2,618
|$4,325
|$5,244
|Rough
|$2,073
|$3,408
|$4,106
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,386
|$5,275
|$6,320
|Clean
|$3,118
|$4,851
|$5,803
|Average
|$2,581
|$4,003
|$4,768
|Rough
|$2,044
|$3,154
|$3,733
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,615
|$4,045
|$4,835
|Clean
|$2,408
|$3,719
|$4,440
|Average
|$1,994
|$3,069
|$3,648
|Rough
|$1,579
|$2,418
|$2,856
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,372
|$3,811
|$4,606
|Clean
|$2,184
|$3,504
|$4,229
|Average
|$1,808
|$2,891
|$3,475
|Rough
|$1,432
|$2,279
|$2,721
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,210
|$6,461
|$7,706
|Clean
|$3,877
|$5,941
|$7,076
|Average
|$3,209
|$4,902
|$5,814
|Rough
|$2,542
|$3,863
|$4,552
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,000
|$7,837
|$9,407
|Clean
|$4,604
|$7,207
|$8,637
|Average
|$3,811
|$5,946
|$7,097
|Rough
|$3,019
|$4,686
|$5,557
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,681
|$4,230
|$5,087
|Clean
|$2,468
|$3,890
|$4,670
|Average
|$2,043
|$3,209
|$3,838
|Rough
|$1,619
|$2,529
|$3,005
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,526
|$5,424
|$6,474
|Clean
|$3,247
|$4,988
|$5,944
|Average
|$2,688
|$4,115
|$4,884
|Rough
|$2,129
|$3,243
|$3,824
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,870
|$6,576
|$8,070
|Clean
|$3,564
|$6,047
|$7,410
|Average
|$2,950
|$4,990
|$6,088
|Rough
|$2,337
|$3,932
|$4,767
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,351
|$5,156
|$6,156
|Clean
|$3,085
|$4,741
|$5,652
|Average
|$2,554
|$3,912
|$4,644
|Rough
|$2,023
|$3,083
|$3,636
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,612
|$4,188
|$5,060
|Clean
|$2,405
|$3,851
|$4,645
|Average
|$1,991
|$3,177
|$3,817
|Rough
|$1,577
|$2,504
|$2,989
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,059
|$5,029
|$6,118
|Clean
|$2,817
|$4,624
|$5,617
|Average
|$2,332
|$3,815
|$4,615
|Rough
|$1,847
|$3,007
|$3,614
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,671
|$5,509
|$6,528
|Clean
|$3,380
|$5,066
|$5,994
|Average
|$2,798
|$4,180
|$4,925
|Rough
|$2,216
|$3,294
|$3,856
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,787
|$6,065
|$7,324
|Clean
|$3,487
|$5,577
|$6,725
|Average
|$2,887
|$4,602
|$5,526
|Rough
|$2,286
|$3,626
|$4,327
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,436
|$6,838
|$8,168
|Clean
|$4,085
|$6,288
|$7,499
|Average
|$3,382
|$5,188
|$6,162
|Rough
|$2,679
|$4,088
|$4,825
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,487
|$5,586
|$6,748
|Clean
|$3,210
|$5,137
|$6,196
|Average
|$2,658
|$4,239
|$5,091
|Rough
|$2,105
|$3,340
|$3,986
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,745
|$4,421
|$5,349
|Clean
|$2,527
|$4,066
|$4,911
|Average
|$2,092
|$3,355
|$4,035
|Rough
|$1,657
|$2,644
|$3,160
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,342
|$5,167
|$6,176
|Clean
|$3,077
|$4,751
|$5,671
|Average
|$2,547
|$3,920
|$4,660
|Rough
|$2,018
|$3,089
|$3,648
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,363
|$5,386
|$6,505
|Clean
|$3,097
|$4,953
|$5,973
|Average
|$2,564
|$4,087
|$4,908
|Rough
|$2,031
|$3,220
|$3,843
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger SPORT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,403
|$5,262
|$6,291
|Clean
|$3,133
|$4,839
|$5,776
|Average
|$2,594
|$3,993
|$4,746
|Rough
|$2,055
|$3,146
|$3,716
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Level II 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,066
|$7,716
|$9,184
|Clean
|$4,664
|$7,096
|$8,432
|Average
|$3,861
|$5,855
|$6,928
|Rough
|$3,058
|$4,614
|$5,425
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,935
|$4,645
|$5,591
|Clean
|$2,702
|$4,272
|$5,134
|Average
|$2,237
|$3,525
|$4,218
|Rough
|$1,772
|$2,778
|$3,303
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,201
|$6,435
|$7,672
|Clean
|$3,868
|$5,918
|$7,044
|Average
|$3,202
|$4,883
|$5,788
|Rough
|$2,536
|$3,848
|$4,532
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger STX 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,986
|$4,541
|$5,402
|Clean
|$2,750
|$4,176
|$4,960
|Average
|$2,276
|$3,445
|$4,075
|Rough
|$1,803
|$2,715
|$3,191
Estimated values
2006 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,206
|$4,976
|$5,955
|Clean
|$2,952
|$4,576
|$5,468
|Average
|$2,444
|$3,776
|$4,493
|Rough
|$1,936
|$2,975
|$3,518