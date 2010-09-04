Used 2008 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

I love all these people that complain about how the ranger is simple and outdated. Technology means nothing when your vehicle is in the shop because the state of the art traction control system has a computer malfunction. This truck is always reliable because of its simplicity which is reflected in the low price. You can easily spend more money for a Toyota Tacoma but at the end of the day the ranger is more reliable and will get you from a to b for less money. They are also very easy to do self repairs on which also saves money. If you want luxury buy a lexus they cost just about the same as one of those loaded cushy f150s

