Used 2008 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

851 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ranger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
  • 2008 Ford Ranger
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger

    117,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,323

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger

    74,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger XL

    71,113 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger XLT

    97,503 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger XLT in Silver
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger XLT

    98,315 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,337

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger XLT

    124,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger XL in Silver
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger XL

    117,664 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,775

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger SPORT in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger SPORT

    65,486 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger SPORT in White
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger SPORT

    116,492 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger SPORT in White
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger SPORT

    120,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $8,490

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger XL

    123,862 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger XL

    152,092 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,525

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road in White
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road

    54,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Government Use

    $11,988

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger XLT

    120,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,981

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger SPORT in White
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger SPORT

    102,184 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger XLT

    112,223 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,485

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger XLT

    53,969 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Ranger
    used

    2008 Ford Ranger

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Ranger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2008 Ford Ranger

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Ranger

Read recent reviews for the Ford Ranger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.446 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (7%)
Who needs luxory
Dr. Witt,04/09/2010
I love all these people that complain about how the ranger is simple and outdated. Technology means nothing when your vehicle is in the shop because the state of the art traction control system has a computer malfunction. This truck is always reliable because of its simplicity which is reflected in the low price. You can easily spend more money for a Toyota Tacoma but at the end of the day the ranger is more reliable and will get you from a to b for less money. They are also very easy to do self repairs on which also saves money. If you want luxury buy a lexus they cost just about the same as one of those loaded cushy f150s
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Ranger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Ranger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings