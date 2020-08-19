Used 2006 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

851 listings
Ranger Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XL

    27,884 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XL

    114,994 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XL

    82,687 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road

    63,874 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,500

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger STX in Red
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger STX

    139,029 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,987

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger SPORT in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger SPORT

    206,483 miles

    $6,798

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XLT

    120,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $9,113

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger

    190,387 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,250

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger

    113,873 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road

    180,203 miles

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XL in White
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XL

    125,583 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger

    157,949 miles

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger

    143,808 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,029

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger FX4 Off-Road

    133,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,490

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XL

    76,878 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Government Use

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XLT in Red
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XLT

    152,446 miles

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger

    165,026 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2006 Ford Ranger XL

    194,691 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Ranger

Overall Consumer Rating
4.454 Reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (37%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (2%)
I show mine in car shows
ghost ranger,01/24/2009
I love my truck I have been showing in car shows for three years. It is fun to drive and runs good.I think that Ford is wrong for stopping production on them. I have had six new cars since 1999. This is the only one I would buy over again but I can't because there not going to make it anymore. I am sure I am not the only one.
