Used 2006 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

Chris Polson Automotive - Columbia / South Carolina

**STX PACKAGE** **COLOR MATCHED FRONT AND REAR BUMPERS** **CUSTOM LEVELING KIT INSTALLED** **NEW COOPER DISCOVERER 31X10.5 A/T TIRES** **UPGRADED OE FORD WHEELS** **CUSTOM DUAL EXHAUST** **CARFAX QUALIFIED BUY BACK GUARANTEE** **AUTOMATIC V6 LOCAL TRADE IN** **CERTIFIED WITH 109 POINT INSPECTION** **SLIDING REAR WINDOW** **4,600 LIB PAYLOAD CAPACITY** ** **EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED** **SIRIUS XM/BLUETOOTH/AUX/USB/CD/FM/AM** **SEE CARFAX SERVICE ON 12/2019 AND 7/2020 NEW BRAKES** **NEW ROTORS** *NEW UV JOINTS, SWAY BAR LINKS, WHEEL BEARING SEALS BRAKE FLUID FLUSH** **SHARP, TIGHT, MINT CONDITION AND UP TO DATE SERVICE AND MAINTENANCE** **100% NO WASTED TRIP OR APOLOGIES**Call 866-654-5072 Today For More Info And To Schedule Your Test Drive. Also, See More At http://irmocars.com. Odometer is 25,862 miles below market average! I Buy Each Vehicle Personally So, Who Do You Think Buys The Nicest Vehicles? A Man Spending His Own Money Or An Used Car Manager Spending Someone Else's Money? I'm Sure You Know The Answer! Rest Assured You Can Be Confident About The Quality Of Our Vehicles. Up To 26 Photos Are Provided For You To Better Inspect The Vehicle For Quality And Cleanliness, But Nothing Replaces Seeing The Vehicle In Person And Taking It For A Spin Around The Block. A Personal Invitation Is Extended For You To Take A Test Drive Of The Best Vehicles On The Market At Chris Polson Automotive. We CERTIFY, Professionally Detail, Service And Provide A CarFax On Each Vehicle For Your Peace Of Mind. Guaranteed! So Relax, Stop By Or Call Today And Let Us Help You Solve Your Transportation Needs! We Go The Extra Mile On Each Unit To Ensure We Are Offering The Nicest Certified Vehicle Available. We Start With A Diamond Not A Turd And Make Sure All Fluids, Tires Brakes, Ding Removal And Any Necessary Touch Up Has Been Completed. They Are Back To OE Standards And Back To New Showroom Quality. Guaranteed! REMEMBER YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Ford Ranger STX with 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTYR14U56PA71500

Stock: A71500A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020