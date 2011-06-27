  1. Home
2007 Ford Ranger Review

  • Solid performance from 4.0-liter V6, very capable off-road with either of the FX4 packages.
  • Cramped interior, choppy ride, subpar handling and braking, lacks modern-day safety and convenience features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Built on an aged platform, the 2007 Ford Ranger falls well short of the competition in almost every category. Unless you're shopping for a dedicated off-roader, any of the newer compact pickups will serve you better.

Vehicle overview

Once the best-selling compact pickup truck on the market, the Ford Ranger has steadily ceded ground in the sales race to its newer, larger competition. This is hardly surprising, given that Ford's small truck has never been completely redesigned since its 1983 introduction, while peers have gone through two, and in many cases, three, model cycles since then. That's not to say that Ford has left it completely untouched. Substantial changes came during the 1993 and 1998 model years, while the current overhead-cam, 4.0-liter V6 arrived for the 2001 model year. Overall, though, the 2007 Ford Ranger lags behind competing compact trucks in everything from driving dynamics to interior accommodations. Additionally, it's only available in regular and extended-cab body styles. If you want a crew-cab pickup, your Ford dealer will likely point you to the larger, more expensive Explorer Sport Trac or full-size F-150.

Although we think most buyers would be better off with one of the newer pickups in the compact truck segment, the Ranger is not a bad way to go if you're looking for a dedicated off-roader for weekend high jinks. In off-highway settings, the Ranger's shorter wheelbase and smaller overall size become advantages. Plus, Ford offers not one, but two off-road packages for four-wheel-drive Rangers.

If you're not a hard-core off-roader, though, there's little reason to consider the 2007 Ford Ranger. Trucks like the Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are easier and more comfortable to drive on pavement, and all offer roomier cabs with more conveniences and safety features.

2007 Ford Ranger models

The 2007 Ford Ranger compact pickup truck is available in regular-cab and extended-cab (called SuperCab) body styles. Regular cabs can be ordered with either a 6- or a 7-foot bed. SuperCabs come only with a 6-footer and can be equipped with reverse-opening rear access doors. Trim levels include XL, STX, XLT, Sport, FX4 Off-Road and FX4 Level II. The FX4 trims are available only on SuperCabs.

XL models are sparsely equipped, and air-conditioning and cruise control are optional. The STX adds a few cosmetic upgrades but few additional standard amenities. It does, however, give you access to the Power Equipment Group, which provides keyless entry and power windows, locks and mirrors. The Ranger XLT and Sport are the next step up, as they have air-conditioning and a CD player; the main difference between these two is the Ranger Sport's monochromatic exterior treatment. The FX4 Off-Road model includes a limited-slip rear axle, 16-inch all-terrain tires (30-inch overall diameter), heavy-duty shocks, tow hooks, and mid and aft underbody skid plates. The FX4 Level II gets a Torsen limited-slip rear differential; 15-inch Alcoa wheels with knobbier, 31-inch-diameter BFGoodrich all-terrain tires; Bilstein shocks and full skid plate protection.

Among the available options on the Ranger are a bed extender, Sirius satellite radio and the Tremor Package, which gets its name from its 510-watt Pioneer sound system.

2007 Highlights

Buyers looking at the 2007 Ford Ranger will find more standard equipment compared to last year's model. All Rangers come with dual-stage front airbags with a front-passenger sensor, a tire-pressure monitoring system and an anti-theft system. For entertainment, all CD players are now MP3-compatible, and all head units except the base AM/FM receiver have an auxiliary input jack. Sirius satellite radio is optional on all but base XL models. The 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine is now standard on two-wheel-drive STX regular cabs and two-door extended cabs, in place of last year's 3.0-liter V6. A 4.10 axle ratio is now available on four-wheel-drive models, while 4x4 Ranger XL models can be equipped with skid plates. Rounding out the changes are two new 16-inch alloy wheel designs and a longer five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Performance & mpg

The '07 Ranger lineup includes three engines. The base engine is a 2.3-liter inline four with 143 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. Next up is a 3.0-liter V6 rated for 148 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque. At the top of the engine chart is a 4.0-liter overhead-cam V6 rated for 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices include a standard five-speed manual and an optional five-speed automatic, and most models offer a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. Equipped with the optional Class III towing package, Rangers with the 4.0-liter V6 can pull a maximum of 6000 pounds.

Safety

The 2007 Ford Ranger comes standard with four-wheel antilock brakes and a tire-pressure monitoring system. Side airbags are not available. In NHTSA crash testing, the Ranger earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. SuperCabs received four stars for side-impact protection, while regular cabs earned a full five stars in this category. In IIHS frontal offset crash testing, the Ranger earned an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four).

Driving

When equipped with the 4.0-liter V6, the Ford Ranger offers solid acceleration, but it feels underpowered with either the 3.0-liter V6 or the base four-cylinder. Rangers are quite capable off-road, especially when equipped with one of the FX4 packages. Ride and handling characteristics on pavement are tolerable, but when driven back-to-back with newer offerings from Dodge, GM, Nissan and Toyota, the Ranger's age shows.

Interior

Despite the Ranger's advanced age, cabin ergonomics are solid and front-seat comfort is acceptable unless you're of tall stature. The center console is wide and flat, with dual expandable cupholders and two power outlets for added convenience. SuperCabs can be equipped with an extra pair of access doors and small, side-facing rear jump seats. As you'd expect, these seats are usable only by children and only on short trips.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Ranger.

5(51%)
4(37%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Life With Ranger Part I
07'RangerSport ,12/07/2006
Just purchased my shiny new Ranger Sport Supercab this past Sunday. Traded in a Mercury Sable for what'll be my third Ranger - and hopefully not my last! Mine is well equipped with the power package, tilt/cruise, 6CD, etc. Certainly there exists, and I could have chosen, a roomier, more powerful and even more efficient truck, but few of these (if any) would have offered Ranger's combination of just-right sizing, proven safety, and long term durability. For me, for the money, and for the long haul, Ranger fits like a pair of old shoes. Trading in my second one a few years back was about the stupidest thing I ever did, and I couldn't be more elated to once again own my "dream truck."
One of the best ever owned
Clarence Heemstra,01/08/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
Solid reliable transportation, bought used 9k miles, 6 years ago, now 55K, routine maintenance ONLY cost to date, mileage averages 26 miles per gallon, not as good as wife's Prius but for a pickup great!. Am 79 years old have owned 4 or 5 new cars pluS many used including many beaters in my time over a lifetime of driving, this is by far the best ever!!!! Set of wheels ever.
Excellent truck
Mike,08/08/2006
I bought this truck to haul motorcycles and go camping in the deep woods. This truck is a little monster and is capable of outperforming some of the larger full-size pickups when it comes to off-roading due to its smaller size and lighter weight. The larger wheels, Torsen rear-end, 4 wheel drive, and Bilstein shocks make this truck fun to drive. It performs well in the city as well. It can get between 250 and 400 miles on city or highway roads. It drives really smooth on the highway. The interior and exterior styling is excellent and I would recommend getting the Pioneer sound system as the stock radio and speakers are a little weak. Overall, an excellent truck for the adventurer.
Fuel Efficient Ranger Does the Job!
ranger rick,09/19/2006
Ok i admit it I love big trucks. In fact I almost bought a Sierra work truck for $11,900 this summer but couldn't get past the 17 mpg I'd be getting. So I went to the Ford Dealer and looked at the Rangers. I bought an XLT long bed 4 cylinder 5 speed model and it's been great. Great on gas, great on performance and great on usefulness. The 2.3 liter motor is torqued down well and the size of the bed for a compact truck is great. A real 7 foot long bed tops Toyota and Chevy. The exterior of the Ranger is a timeless well executed design. It is a truck so you do feel bumps, however tooling around town getting 28 mpg is fine with me. The inside is nothing new but there has been some updates.
See all 51 reviews of the 2007 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2007 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), STX 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and FX4 Level II 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

