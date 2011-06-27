Vehicle overview

Once the best-selling compact pickup truck on the market, the Ford Ranger has steadily ceded ground in the sales race to its newer, larger competition. This is hardly surprising, given that Ford's small truck has never been completely redesigned since its 1983 introduction, while peers have gone through two, and in many cases, three, model cycles since then. That's not to say that Ford has left it completely untouched. Substantial changes came during the 1993 and 1998 model years, while the current overhead-cam, 4.0-liter V6 arrived for the 2001 model year. Overall, though, the 2007 Ford Ranger lags behind competing compact trucks in everything from driving dynamics to interior accommodations. Additionally, it's only available in regular and extended-cab body styles. If you want a crew-cab pickup, your Ford dealer will likely point you to the larger, more expensive Explorer Sport Trac or full-size F-150.

Although we think most buyers would be better off with one of the newer pickups in the compact truck segment, the Ranger is not a bad way to go if you're looking for a dedicated off-roader for weekend high jinks. In off-highway settings, the Ranger's shorter wheelbase and smaller overall size become advantages. Plus, Ford offers not one, but two off-road packages for four-wheel-drive Rangers.

If you're not a hard-core off-roader, though, there's little reason to consider the 2007 Ford Ranger. Trucks like the Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are easier and more comfortable to drive on pavement, and all offer roomier cabs with more conveniences and safety features.