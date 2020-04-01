  1. Home
Coming Late 2020

Estimated Price: Starting at $25,000 (estimated)

What to expect
  • Possible off-road-focused Ranger Raptor may debut
  • Part of the fourth Ranger generation introduced for 2019
04/01/2020
What is the Ranger?

The Ford Ranger is a midsize pickup truck that was introduced to the U.S. for the 2019 model year. It had been produced elsewhere in the world for the better part of the last decade, though, which explains why a new truck could lag so far behind rivals.

It's possible that the 2021 Ford Ranger may add a Raptor version to its lineup. This off-road-focused variant could be thought of as a smaller adaptation of the full-size F-150 Raptor, with a likely reduction in capabilities. Otherwise, we don't expect many changes for the 2021 Ranger since it looks probable that a full redesign is coming for 2022.

Pending a review of the next-generation Ranger, we suggest checking out our top-rated midsize pickups including the Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Ford Ranger isn't one of Edmunds' highest-rated midsize pickup trucks. In fact it's tied for a disappointing last place with the Nissan Frontier, which was last redesigned in 2005. We knock the Ranger pretty hard for its uncomfortable ride, lack of interior storage and awkward controls. There is hope on the horizon, though, as all signs point to a fully redesigned Ranger for the 2022 model year. If you can't wait until then, you may want to check out the competition.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford Ranger.

