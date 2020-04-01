What is the Ranger?

The Ford Ranger is a midsize pickup truck that was introduced to the U.S. for the 2019 model year. It had been produced elsewhere in the world for the better part of the last decade, though, which explains why a new truck could lag so far behind rivals.

It's possible that the 2021 Ford Ranger may add a Raptor version to its lineup. This off-road-focused variant could be thought of as a smaller adaptation of the full-size F-150 Raptor, with a likely reduction in capabilities. Otherwise, we don't expect many changes for the 2021 Ranger since it looks probable that a full redesign is coming for 2022.

Pending a review of the next-generation Ranger, we suggest checking out our top-rated midsize pickups including the Honda Ridgeline, Jeep Gladiator and Toyota Tacoma.