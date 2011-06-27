1991 Ford Ranger Review
Other years
Used Ranger for Sale
1991 Highlights
Ford introduces a Sport model to the Ranger stable. Equipped with an optional V6 engine, alloy wheels, and snazzy graphics, the Ranger Sport promises to be one of the hottest vehicles in the high-school parking lot.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bobby9988,12/12/2002
Only owned it for 2 years. 220,000km on it and have had next to no repairs. Muffler was only problem, body starting to look a little tired but it still gives me no trouble starting, and surviving harsh Canadian winters.
HMCIDC,04/23/2016
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB
6 months ago I acquired from a friend of mine who runs a junk yard. I traded him a shotgun for it. They used it to tow junkers around their lot. It is probably the ugliest truck you have seen it a while. It is painted primer grey and most of that is pealing. It has 340 thousand miles on the original motor (4.0 ltr V-6) and transmission (5 speed manual) Has rust over the rear wheel wells and the entire underside. I made the trade thinking I was just going to strip it down and make a rock crawler out f it. To my surprise the truck rides better than my 2011 Silverado. It is an incredibly smooth ride. I replaced the tires and a ruptured brake line and that's it. The 4X4 works great and the motor is smooth and powerful. It has a slight valve tick but does not use any oil at all. I drive it daily because it get much better gas mileage than my Silverado and to think I was going to rip this old girl apart. It started first time, every time all throughout the winter and everything works, every light, every piece of electronics (the stereo rocks) and in four wheel drive the damn thing will climb a tree. She is nothing at all to look at but I wouldn't give this thing up for anything. If a 25 year old ranger runs this good and is this reliable I can only imagine what the new ones are like.
FordFan,09/05/2010
Just bought this ranger knowing it had a noisy transmission. Once it came out of the shop I fell in love with it. Easy to park, easy to drive and very quiet (fords always are). Plenty of torque from the 2.9 L V6. Twin I beam front suspension, rock solid and rides like a car down the highway. Don't know about the fuel mileage and really don't care if it only gets mid teens. If you're looking to buy one make sure you get one with the Mazda transmission not the Mitsubishi transmission, as the Mazda is cheaper to rebuild and source parts for. No point in throwing away a good running gas engine, but if i can wear the V6 out i plan on a 4BT cummins swap. Great trucks. Built Ford Tough.
cakinsey,10/03/2002
This truck has deleverd pizzas, pulled crew-cab longe bed duellies out of sand and moved me around the great state of texas for more that three years. Just now rolling over 166,000 miles I am starting to have trouble with the second clutch. I must say that this little truck is one of the best investments I have ever made. I have collided head on with a wood post metal rail guardrail at 45 mph and just broke the supports to the guardrail. I have taken the motor over 5500 rpm countless times while spanking small import cars with flashy bodywork. Only small repairs, such as a waterpump at 145,000, and the normal tune up and brake jobs needed.
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
