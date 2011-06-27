6 months ago I acquired from a friend of mine who runs a junk yard. I traded him a shotgun for it. They used it to tow junkers around their lot. It is probably the ugliest truck you have seen it a while. It is painted primer grey and most of that is pealing. It has 340 thousand miles on the original motor (4.0 ltr V-6) and transmission (5 speed manual) Has rust over the rear wheel wells and the entire underside. I made the trade thinking I was just going to strip it down and make a rock crawler out f it. To my surprise the truck rides better than my 2011 Silverado. It is an incredibly smooth ride. I replaced the tires and a ruptured brake line and that's it. The 4X4 works great and the motor is smooth and powerful. It has a slight valve tick but does not use any oil at all. I drive it daily because it get much better gas mileage than my Silverado and to think I was going to rip this old girl apart. It started first time, every time all throughout the winter and everything works, every light, every piece of electronics (the stereo rocks) and in four wheel drive the damn thing will climb a tree. She is nothing at all to look at but I wouldn't give this thing up for anything. If a 25 year old ranger runs this good and is this reliable I can only imagine what the new ones are like.

