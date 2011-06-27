Vehicle overview

Like the leftovers in most bachelors' refrigerators, the 2009 Ford Ranger is past its expiration date. While other compact pickups have grown bigger, more refined and more powerful, the Ranger is still acting like it's 1995. As such, in this age where folks also use pickups as daily drivers and even family vehicles, the hard-working Ranger comes up short in the areas of driving dynamics and passenger room and comfort.

But if you're among the relative few looking for either a stout, economical work truck or a nimble and capable off-roader for weekend adventures, the Ford Ranger certainly has its charms. An available segment-exclusive 7-foot bed allows a lot of stuff to be hauled to work sites, while the Ranger's relatively small size and rugged underpinnings make it ideal for trail-bashing.

As an everyday driver, though, the Ranger doesn't make much of a case for itself. Its more modern rivals offer more powerful engines and larger crew-cab body styles. The latter is key for those who regularly carry backseat passengers, as a crew cab provides a conventional bench seat back there with nearly sedanlike comfort. The Ranger only offers the option of an extended cab with inward-facing jump seats -- cute but they're not safe and not ideal for seating anyone except children for short trips. And sadly, the Ranger also falls behind in terms of safety features and interior design. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not available, while the cabin, though functional, is dated.

So unless you're a hard-core off-roader or a business owner in need of a basic workhorse, there's little reason to consider the 2009 Ford Ranger. Trucks like the Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are easier and more comfortable to drive on pavement, and all offer roomier cabs with more convenience and safety features.