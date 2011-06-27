  1. Home
2009 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Solid performance from 4.0-liter V6, very capable off-road with FX4 trim.
  • Cramped interior, choppy ride, subpar handling and braking, dated interior design, lacks modern-day safety and convenience features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Ford Ranger is affordable and competent off-road when properly equipped. Due to its aged design, however, it falls short in many other areas, making just about any other small or midsize pickup a better choice.

Vehicle overview

Like the leftovers in most bachelors' refrigerators, the 2009 Ford Ranger is past its expiration date. While other compact pickups have grown bigger, more refined and more powerful, the Ranger is still acting like it's 1995. As such, in this age where folks also use pickups as daily drivers and even family vehicles, the hard-working Ranger comes up short in the areas of driving dynamics and passenger room and comfort.

But if you're among the relative few looking for either a stout, economical work truck or a nimble and capable off-roader for weekend adventures, the Ford Ranger certainly has its charms. An available segment-exclusive 7-foot bed allows a lot of stuff to be hauled to work sites, while the Ranger's relatively small size and rugged underpinnings make it ideal for trail-bashing.

As an everyday driver, though, the Ranger doesn't make much of a case for itself. Its more modern rivals offer more powerful engines and larger crew-cab body styles. The latter is key for those who regularly carry backseat passengers, as a crew cab provides a conventional bench seat back there with nearly sedanlike comfort. The Ranger only offers the option of an extended cab with inward-facing jump seats -- cute but they're not safe and not ideal for seating anyone except children for short trips. And sadly, the Ranger also falls behind in terms of safety features and interior design. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not available, while the cabin, though functional, is dated.

So unless you're a hard-core off-roader or a business owner in need of a basic workhorse, there's little reason to consider the 2009 Ford Ranger. Trucks like the Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are easier and more comfortable to drive on pavement, and all offer roomier cabs with more convenience and safety features.

2009 Ford Ranger models

The 2009 Ford Ranger is a compact pickup truck available in regular-cab and extended-cab (called SuperCab) body styles. Both are available in XL, XLT and Sport trim levels, while the SuperCab can also be had in the FX4 Off-Road trim. A 6-foot bed is standard on all cab styles and trims, but a 7-foot bed is optional on the regular-cab XL and XLT.

The XL is sparsely equipped with 15-inch steel wheels, a 60/40 front bench seat (vinyl with regular cab, cloth with SuperCab) and an AM/FM stereo. The XLT adds chrome exterior trim, air-conditioning, a CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. These items are optional on the XL. The Sport is similarly equipped but adds unique styling elements (such as a color-keyed grille surround and bumpers), a Class III trailer hitch, satellite radio and different wheels. The FX4 Off-Road adds two-tone paint, 16-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires, heavy-duty shocks, a limited-slip rear axle, skid plates, full power accessories, keyless entry, bucket seats with a center console, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel and cruise control.

Options on the XLT and Sport levels include bucket seats, leather upholstery, inward-facing fold-down jump seats (SuperCab only), full power accessories, cruise control, keyless entry, a tilt steering wheel and upgraded stereos.

2009 Highlights

Other than the deletion of the 3.0-liter V6 engine, the Ford Ranger line soldiers into 2009 essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Ranger lineup offers a choice of inline-4 or V6 power. The base engine is a 2.3-liter inline-4 with 143 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. The available 4.0-liter V6 is rated for 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices include a standard five-speed manual and an optional five-speed automatic, and most models offer a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. Properly equipped, Rangers with the 4.0-liter V6 can pull a maximum of 6,000 pounds.

Fuel economy estimates range from 21 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined for a 2WD Ranger with the 2.3-liter and five-speed manual drivetrain to 14/18/15 mpg for a 4WD Ranger with the 4.0-liter and five-speed automatic drivetrain.

Safety

The 2009 Ford Ranger comes standard with four-wheel antilock brakes, but features such as stability control and side curtain airbags are not available. In government crash testing, the Ranger earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. SuperCabs received four stars for front-passenger side-impact protection, while regular cabs earned a full five stars. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal offset crash testing, the Ranger earned an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four). It received the second-worst rating of "Marginal" for front side protection, and although rear passenger side protection wasn't rated, the IIHS noted that the inward-facing jump seats were "not recommended for safe transport."

Driving

When equipped with the 4.0-liter V6, the 2009 Ford Ranger offers solid acceleration, but it feels underpowered with the base four-cylinder. Rangers are quite capable off-road, especially when equipped with the FX4 package. Ride and handling characteristics on pavement are tolerable, but when the Ford is driven back to back with newer offerings from Dodge, GM, Nissan and Toyota, the Ranger's age and lack of refinement show.

Interior

The Ranger's interior was last overhauled during the Clinton administration -- and the first term at that. At least the Ranger's ergonomics are quite straightforward, with easy-to-use controls. Front-seat comfort is acceptable unless you're of tall stature. SuperCabs can be equipped with an extra pair of access doors and small, inward-facing rear jump seats. As you'd expect, these seats are suitable only for children on short trips (or for people you don't like). For work purposes, the optional 7-foot bed is the longest available in the compact-truck market.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ford fan
Greywolf,06/23/2009
I bought a Ford truck (my third one) because all the other brands of vehicles I have owned let me down when I needed them to be reliable. The previous 2 Ford trucks (1970 F100, 1993 Ranger) were pretty spartan trucks. The 2009 Ranger is much more comfortable and fun to drive. The only fault I have found is the 4.0L 6 cyl. is not too fuel efficient.
Good simple truck
Kevin Hurren,10/17/2009
Bought this little truck just for business. More than satisfied.Tough,primitive,simple,40mpg and cheap to purchase.You tough guys want a truck or a symbol? I will work this thing 100% more than any Ramgarbage.
just wow for a small truck ford ranger 4x4 sport automatic
onthebrook,07/28/2013
well i went to buy a small chevy S10 pickup truck at the time i was looking i passed a local used care dealer .. on the lot was a 2009 ford ranger 4x4 sport so i desided to buy ... i could not be more happy with the truck she pulls a lot of fire wood i put the truck in over cut overs where some people wont even put there 4x4 atvs ... i put a cap on the truck and i must say i have had the truck packed full of green fire wood ... the truck has been in the rough spots and proven to be a work hourse .... i say go for a for ranger if looking for a small truck with big guts ....
Happy camper
Pleased Owner,02/26/2009
2009 is the first year for the Sport in a 4CYL. I never would have driven one exceot my employer bought a fleet and the mechanics told me to test drive tone. I was surprised with the 4cyl guts. My gas mileage is 20.5 around town and one one trip it was 23mpg. Didn't look at any other models because I am stuck on the dependabilty of Fords. Great truck for the money.
See all 36 reviews of the 2009 Ford Ranger
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2009 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2009 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), FX4 Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), FX4 Off-Road 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Ford Ranger?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Ford Ranger trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Ford Ranger XL is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 145737 and145737 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Ford Rangers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Ford Ranger for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 Rangers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 145737 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Ford Ranger.

Can't find a used 2009 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Ranger for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,055.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,959.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Ranger for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $17,653.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,046.

