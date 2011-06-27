  1. Home
1995 Ford Ranger Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A driver airbag and optional four-wheel antilock brakes are two of the features added to the safety equipment roster of the capable Ford Ranger. SuperCab models can now be had with a power driver seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Ranger.

5(53%)
4(43%)
3(1%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
51 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Built FORD Tough
xrodriguez,08/09/2012
I got my 1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2.3L as a hand me down form my mother. with 165,000 miles. It is a very reliable truck and it lives up to its reputation. I have had many electrical problems. Dome light failed to go off and I had to take off the bulbs myself with a rag....ouch. Also, the dash lighting is starting to go out, and the trip and mileage reading went out. Took it many long trips. Had a friend in a Camaro try to take my reputation away with the ladies in High School. When we got off road I showed him out. And for a 2.3 threw a little dust and rocks in his face. Though I wish the back had a little more room in the back. It is a shame that Rangers are being discontinued. It is a mistake
Best vechicle ever
Rob,09/05/2005
I have 120,000 miles on this and have NEVER replaced a part other than oil, air filter, two sets of tires and one battery. (I replaced the battery this winter). Never had the front end aligned, NOTHING. The A/C will run you out in about three minutes. It has never broken down, never been in the shop. Simply the best vehicle I have had or know of.
385000 Miles
sickprofessor2,06/26/2013
My 1995 Ranger has 385000 miles on it. What more is there to say? 385000 miles. I don't do much to maintain it, either. I probably change the oil about every 10000 miles. It probably hasn't had a tuneup in 200000 miles. I expect that the drivetrain would keep going to a million miles. The only issues I've had in the past few years have been suspension: rear leaf-spring brackets rusted away and replaced; front sway-bar link broke.
CANT GO WRONG
Royal Bargo,08/31/2015
XL 2dr Extended Cab SB
I have had my ranger since i was 15 in 2005, it had roughly 120,000 mls on it and the motor look rough. At first i thought i made a 2,000 dollar mistake. I still have that truck now 2015, with over 500,000 mls on it. There aint a price on my old truck.
See all 51 reviews of the 1995 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford Ranger features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Ford Ranger

Used 1995 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Regular Cab, Ranger Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford Ranger?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford Rangers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford Ranger for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1995 Rangers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 89324 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford Ranger.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Ranger for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,983.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,666.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Ranger for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,720.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,084.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford Ranger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

