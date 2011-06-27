More about the 1995 Ford Ranger

Used 1995 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Regular Cab, Ranger Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford Ranger ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford Rangers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford Ranger for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1995 Rangers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 89324 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford Ranger.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Ranger for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,983 .

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,666 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Ranger for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,720 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,084 .

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford Ranger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Check out Ford Ranger lease specials