1995 Ford Ranger Review
Other years
List Price
$4,500
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
A driver airbag and optional four-wheel antilock brakes are two of the features added to the safety equipment roster of the capable Ford Ranger. SuperCab models can now be had with a power driver seat.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Ranger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
xrodriguez,08/09/2012
I got my 1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2.3L as a hand me down form my mother. with 165,000 miles. It is a very reliable truck and it lives up to its reputation. I have had many electrical problems. Dome light failed to go off and I had to take off the bulbs myself with a rag....ouch. Also, the dash lighting is starting to go out, and the trip and mileage reading went out. Took it many long trips. Had a friend in a Camaro try to take my reputation away with the ladies in High School. When we got off road I showed him out. And for a 2.3 threw a little dust and rocks in his face. Though I wish the back had a little more room in the back. It is a shame that Rangers are being discontinued. It is a mistake
Rob,09/05/2005
I have 120,000 miles on this and have NEVER replaced a part other than oil, air filter, two sets of tires and one battery. (I replaced the battery this winter). Never had the front end aligned, NOTHING. The A/C will run you out in about three minutes. It has never broken down, never been in the shop. Simply the best vehicle I have had or know of.
sickprofessor2,06/26/2013
My 1995 Ranger has 385000 miles on it. What more is there to say? 385000 miles. I don't do much to maintain it, either. I probably change the oil about every 10000 miles. It probably hasn't had a tuneup in 200000 miles. I expect that the drivetrain would keep going to a million miles. The only issues I've had in the past few years have been suspension: rear leaf-spring brackets rusted away and replaced; front sway-bar link broke.
Royal Bargo,08/31/2015
XL 2dr Extended Cab SB
I have had my ranger since i was 15 in 2005, it had roughly 120,000 mls on it and the motor look rough. At first i thought i made a 2,000 dollar mistake. I still have that truck now 2015, with over 500,000 mls on it. There aint a price on my old truck.
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
