  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 1996 Ford Ranger
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(52)
Appraise this car

1996 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Ranger for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$800 - $1,697
Used Ranger for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Whether it's image or utility that attracts you to a compact truck, Ford stands ready to seduce you into its strong-selling Ranger. Trim levels range from the practical XL through the well-trimmed XLT and STX--all the way to the beguiling little Ranger Splash with its fiberglass Flareside bed, chrome wheels, and lowered suspension.

With the optional 4.0-liter V6 engine, in particular, acceleration is impressively brisk, whether from a standstill or when merging and passing. The base four cylinder engine can overtax the Ranger when carrying a heavy load. Automatic-transmission upshifts are crisp and barely noticed, with just a slight jolt under hard throttle, and downshifts deliver only slightly more harshness. Push-button four-wheel-drive, if installed, is a snap to use.

Well-controlled overall, with good steering feedback, Rangers handle easily, corner capably (within limits), maneuver neatly, and stay reasonably stable on curves. Occupants aren't likely to complain about the ride, either, though it can grow bouncy around town. Gas mileage isn't the greatest with the big engine and automatic, as expected.

Ranger sports an worldwide industry first for safety protection this year. An optional passenger side airbag is available, and it can be disabled with the flick of a switch in the event that a car seat is installed in the truck. Also new for 1996 is a 100,000-mile tune-up interval on the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, and standard privacy glass on Supercab models. A fresh twist for XL and XLT two-wheel drive models equipped with the base engine is the Flareside box from the Ranger Splash; it can be ordered on regular and Supercab models. Trim changes include the deletion of the garish green tape stripe on Splash models, as well as the cargo cover on Supercab models. The XL Sport disappears from the lineup.

Seats are firm and supportive, urging you to lean back and enjoy a long haul. Rangers are all truck, with few pretensions toward any other identity, but can be loaded with gadgets like a luxury auto. Fun to drive, sharp looking and well-built, they deliver a solid compact-pickup experience.

1996 Highlights

For the 1996 Ford Ranger, an optional passenger-side airbag is now available, and it comes with a switch that will disable the system if a child seat is installed in the truck. Super Cab models get standard privacy glass, Splash models lose that putrid green tape stripe, and the Flareside box from the Splash is now available on two-wheel-drive, four-cylinder XL and XLT models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Ranger.

5(61%)
4(35%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
52 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Keeps on runnin'!
Scorp67,06/26/2010
I purchased this truck used with about 40,000 miles on it. Ten years later I have over 261,000 miles and its still running great. I have had to put a couple thousand into it but nothing major. Clutch, tires, brakes, etc. I am NOT good at getting the oil changed but that hasn't slowed it down any. Definitely have gotten my money's worth AND MORE out of this truck. I plan on driving it until it won't drive anymore and then give it a dignified funeral! :)
Been Worth the $
cmd,02/05/2010
I bought this truck used with 72K, now I'm up to 138K and the 2.3L (5 spd Man) engine is running good. During the cold months, I get 20-22 on the Hwy, but when it's warm, I've gotten 27! The body has held up great and I've had to replace some things like brake lines, Pwr Steering lines, Upper and lower ball joints, e-brake cable and the surprise was the brackets on the rear springs. But overall, I'm paying less than a car payment. My boys want me to keep it for when they start driving it. I put some new Cooper ATR tires on it this year and it's done pretty good getting up the hill on my drive way here in the CLE area with 200lb of sand in the back.
Reliable Truck
Arty304,03/15/2004
This is a good basic reliable compact truck. I own the 4 cylinder 2.3L model with a five speed. For the higher elevations of Colorado its a little underpowered, but around town and the plains its fine. A good quality truck.
Totally worth it love this truck
dangerranger48,12/04/2014
i traded a newer car for this truck have to say it was worth yes its had some problems but nothing serious the biggest problem ive had is iac valve going out 40 dollar part and the tailgate handle broke this truck runs great smooth riding i would have another one
See all 52 reviews of the 1996 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
112 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford Ranger features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Ford Ranger

Used 1996 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 1996 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Regular Cab, Ranger Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Ford Ranger?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Ford Rangers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Ford Ranger for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Ford Ranger.

Can't find a used 1996 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Ranger for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,963.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,307.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Ranger for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,959.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,472.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Ford Ranger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Ranger lease specials

Related Used 1996 Ford Ranger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles