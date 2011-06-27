Vehicle overview

Whether it's image or utility that attracts you to a compact truck, Ford stands ready to seduce you into its strong-selling Ranger. Trim levels range from the practical XL through the well-trimmed XLT and STX--all the way to the beguiling little Ranger Splash with its fiberglass Flareside bed, chrome wheels, and lowered suspension.

With the optional 4.0-liter V6 engine, in particular, acceleration is impressively brisk, whether from a standstill or when merging and passing. The base four cylinder engine can overtax the Ranger when carrying a heavy load. Automatic-transmission upshifts are crisp and barely noticed, with just a slight jolt under hard throttle, and downshifts deliver only slightly more harshness. Push-button four-wheel-drive, if installed, is a snap to use.

Well-controlled overall, with good steering feedback, Rangers handle easily, corner capably (within limits), maneuver neatly, and stay reasonably stable on curves. Occupants aren't likely to complain about the ride, either, though it can grow bouncy around town. Gas mileage isn't the greatest with the big engine and automatic, as expected.

Ranger sports an worldwide industry first for safety protection this year. An optional passenger side airbag is available, and it can be disabled with the flick of a switch in the event that a car seat is installed in the truck. Also new for 1996 is a 100,000-mile tune-up interval on the 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, and standard privacy glass on Supercab models. A fresh twist for XL and XLT two-wheel drive models equipped with the base engine is the Flareside box from the Ranger Splash; it can be ordered on regular and Supercab models. Trim changes include the deletion of the garish green tape stripe on Splash models, as well as the cargo cover on Supercab models. The XL Sport disappears from the lineup.

Seats are firm and supportive, urging you to lean back and enjoy a long haul. Rangers are all truck, with few pretensions toward any other identity, but can be loaded with gadgets like a luxury auto. Fun to drive, sharp looking and well-built, they deliver a solid compact-pickup experience.