Consumer Rating
(27)
1990 Ford Ranger Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes for the Ford Ranger.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford Ranger.

5(40%)
4(42%)
3(11%)
2(3%)
1(4%)
4.1
27 reviews
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best truck ever
Miller,03/18/2010
I bought a 1990 ranger ex-cab in 2005 it had 80,000 original miles on it then. I drove that truck in every terrain think able. And it never quit. It was a real nice rig for the price. I bought it for 2500 and sold it in 2009 for 1900 cash. I over 1000,000 miles on it and it only had a few minor hick-ups. Sold it b/c my family out grew it. But I wish I still had it. Best truck ever
1990 Plain Jane
steve,02/02/2010
Bought in 2009 with 25,000 original mi. certified on Carfax. This is as basic of a truck as you can get. No power steering or radio. But a great small work truck. Added a CD player myself. Other than oil changes no maintenance has been needed.
love it!
titor,09/22/2011
I love my little truck!!! 1990 ford Ranger Xlt 2wd. 5 speed. This truck i have fallen in love with. has been well taken care of, i bought the truck 2 years ago. truck now has 200,000+miles and is still strong! i really love the style and everything about it. Great Gas Saver! (2.3L) Power Steering, rear anti-lock brakes, and my favorite...Sunroof!!! really like it and i will keep this truck forever! never been in accident. Love it! Great! Reliable! Gotten my baby over 90mph! great for a lil 2.3L Strong! Comfortable! Fun To Drive! only needed regular maintenece on it :)
cheap, reliable little truck
big al,03/03/2002
If your looking for a reliable, easy on fuel (2.3 liter) pick up truck I recommend a ford ranger. I have owned the truck for two years and did not put one cent in repairs.
See all 27 reviews of the 1990 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 1990 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Regular Cab, Ranger Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

