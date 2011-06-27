1990 Ford Ranger Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$825 - $1,750
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes for the Ford Ranger.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Miller,03/18/2010
I bought a 1990 ranger ex-cab in 2005 it had 80,000 original miles on it then. I drove that truck in every terrain think able. And it never quit. It was a real nice rig for the price. I bought it for 2500 and sold it in 2009 for 1900 cash. I over 1000,000 miles on it and it only had a few minor hick-ups. Sold it b/c my family out grew it. But I wish I still had it. Best truck ever
steve,02/02/2010
Bought in 2009 with 25,000 original mi. certified on Carfax. This is as basic of a truck as you can get. No power steering or radio. But a great small work truck. Added a CD player myself. Other than oil changes no maintenance has been needed.
titor,09/22/2011
I love my little truck!!! 1990 ford Ranger Xlt 2wd. 5 speed. This truck i have fallen in love with. has been well taken care of, i bought the truck 2 years ago. truck now has 200,000+miles and is still strong! i really love the style and everything about it. Great Gas Saver! (2.3L) Power Steering, rear anti-lock brakes, and my favorite...Sunroof!!! really like it and i will keep this truck forever! never been in accident. Love it! Great! Reliable! Gotten my baby over 90mph! great for a lil 2.3L Strong! Comfortable! Fun To Drive! only needed regular maintenece on it :)
big al,03/03/2002
If your looking for a reliable, easy on fuel (2.3 liter) pick up truck I recommend a ford ranger. I have owned the truck for two years and did not put one cent in repairs.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4600 rpm
