Used 2006 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

I show mine in car shows ghost ranger , 01/24/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I love my truck I have been showing in car shows for three years. It is fun to drive and runs good.I think that Ford is wrong for stopping production on them. I have had six new cars since 1999. This is the only one I would buy over again but I can't because there not going to make it anymore. I am sure I am not the only one.

FX4 Awesome to Drive afmkolo79 , 07/06/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Ok so I traded in a VW Jetta and got this truck. Friends of mine were like what am I thinking, but when we took it off-roading for the first time everyone was impressed! A friend has a Nissan Frontier (2006) and I was able to get through stuff and his frame was scrapping. So much for that wider body on the Frontier. I love this truck and the price for what I got was unbelievable. All those people that complain about not having a crew cab, maybe you should consider a sedan 'cause trucks haul things not people.

Ford Ranger LEVEL 2 Dave , 07/10/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought it for towing, off roading sometimes both at the same time. And I commute to work in it. It has performed flawlessly. Couldn't ask for a better truck, I would say it's even with Toyota with quality and fit and finish, except the Ranger is still small enough to run on the narrow trails in the mountains, and it's cheaper to purchase and operate.

It's a truck. kdub989 , 10/18/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Bought mine used off Clist. Love my truck! The 4cyl isn't fast on steep grades but neither am I. However, with the 4cyl and 5spd, I'm averaging 29.5mpg combined and 32.2mpg hwy and that's running the a/c and with a Leer canopy. The truck is very quiet and comfortable that we prefer to take it on long road trips instead of our honda, subaru or dodge caliber. Our ranger is a 2wd but I installed a powertrax no-slip in the rear end and off road it's fantastic. I've pulled a small utility trailer with 2 motorcycles on it with no problems. I've had zero problems with our truck. It handles well on windy twisty back roads and is a great truck for exploring those same roads.