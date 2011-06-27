Vehicle overview

"First the earth cooled. Then the dinosaurs came, but they got too big and fat, so they all died. Shortly thereafter, the Ford Ranger was introduced." OK, so the last bit wasn't part of the "Airplane II" recall of "everything that's happened up until now," but Ford's compact pickup truck has been on the market so long without a major redesign that it certainly seems prehistoric. Although it has been continuously updated over the years, its small size, unimpressive engine selection and general lack of refinement are telltale signs of its Jurassic underpinnings.

For the 2010 Ford Ranger, there are minor updates once again, but with mixed results. On the upside, stability control and side airbags are finally added to the features list and are thankfully made standard. However, the 7-foot bed option is no longer available to regular, non-fleet buyers and the FX4 Off-Road Package has been discontinued. These were two of the Ranger's few appealing attributes, and items we pointed out as possible reasons for buying one. Now that they're gone, we're left scratching our heads.

The Ranger may have some appeal to small businesses that just need an inexpensive truck that's reasonably good on gas. But as an everyday vehicle, this compact Ford pickup lags far behind its competition. Its engines are weak, and even though Ford routinely touts the four-cylinder's best-in-class fuel economy, that 143-horsepower engine delivers the sort of languid acceleration best calculated with a sun dial.

Another issue is size. Today's batch of small trucks are actually quite big, especially when it comes to interior space. The Ranger is the only truck in its class (other than its Mazda B Series twin) not to offer a crew cab body style. Should you ever need to carry more people than the front seats can carry (a three-person bench or buckets), the Ranger SuperCab only provides inward-facing jump seats that are a quaint reminder of days gone by. The Ranger's cabin design is also a veritable time capsule from the 1990s.

So unless you're the owner of a small business, there's little reason to consider the 2010 Ford Ranger. All competitors are more appealing, with the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier deserving extra attention. Luckily, though, an all-new Ford Ranger will be introduced in a year or two. The Jurassic period is about to end.