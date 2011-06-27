  1. Home
2010 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good fuel economy for a truck with a four-cylinder engine, smaller size makes it maneuverable.
  • Cramped interior with dated design, choppy ride, subpar handling and braking, lacks many modern-day convenience and safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Ford Ranger is affordable and can offer decent gas mileage. Due to its aged design, however, it falls short in just about every other area. Any other small or midsize pickup will likely be a better choice.

Vehicle overview

"First the earth cooled. Then the dinosaurs came, but they got too big and fat, so they all died. Shortly thereafter, the Ford Ranger was introduced." OK, so the last bit wasn't part of the "Airplane II" recall of "everything that's happened up until now," but Ford's compact pickup truck has been on the market so long without a major redesign that it certainly seems prehistoric. Although it has been continuously updated over the years, its small size, unimpressive engine selection and general lack of refinement are telltale signs of its Jurassic underpinnings.

For the 2010 Ford Ranger, there are minor updates once again, but with mixed results. On the upside, stability control and side airbags are finally added to the features list and are thankfully made standard. However, the 7-foot bed option is no longer available to regular, non-fleet buyers and the FX4 Off-Road Package has been discontinued. These were two of the Ranger's few appealing attributes, and items we pointed out as possible reasons for buying one. Now that they're gone, we're left scratching our heads.

The Ranger may have some appeal to small businesses that just need an inexpensive truck that's reasonably good on gas. But as an everyday vehicle, this compact Ford pickup lags far behind its competition. Its engines are weak, and even though Ford routinely touts the four-cylinder's best-in-class fuel economy, that 143-horsepower engine delivers the sort of languid acceleration best calculated with a sun dial.

Another issue is size. Today's batch of small trucks are actually quite big, especially when it comes to interior space. The Ranger is the only truck in its class (other than its Mazda B Series twin) not to offer a crew cab body style. Should you ever need to carry more people than the front seats can carry (a three-person bench or buckets), the Ranger SuperCab only provides inward-facing jump seats that are a quaint reminder of days gone by. The Ranger's cabin design is also a veritable time capsule from the 1990s.

So unless you're the owner of a small business, there's little reason to consider the 2010 Ford Ranger. All competitors are more appealing, with the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier deserving extra attention. Luckily, though, an all-new Ford Ranger will be introduced in a year or two. The Jurassic period is about to end.

2010 Ford Ranger models

The 2010 Ford Ranger is a compact pickup truck available in regular-cab and extended-cab (SuperCab) body styles. Both are available in XL, XLT and Sport trim levels. A 6-foot bed is standard on all cab styles and trims, but a 7-foot bed is optional for fleet buyers on the XL regular cab model.

The XL regular cab is sparsely equipped with 15-inch steel wheels, a trailer hitch, a 60/40 front bench seat, vinyl upholstery, air-conditioning and an AM/FM stereo. The XL SuperCab adds skid plates and cloth upholstery. The XLT adds foglamps, upgraded exterior trim, cloth upholstery (regular cab), full power accessories, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel and an upgraded stereo with CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The XLT 4X4 includes 15-inch alloy wheels, heavy-duty shock absorbers and tow hooks. Ranger Sports receive upgraded wheels, a full-size spare tire, heavy-duty gas shocks (SuperCab), skid plates, sidestep bars, bucket seats and a center console.

The Payload Package #2 is available on V6 SuperCabs and adds increased rear spring rates and heavy-duty shocks. Rear tinted glass and a rear sliding window are together optional on the XLT and Sport. Remote engine start and Ford's keyless entry keypad are stand-alone options on the XLT and Sport.

2010 Highlights

The Ford Ranger gains standard stability control and side airbags for 2010, the first time these features have been offered. A Class III trailer hitch and air-conditioning are also now standard. The 7-foot bed is now only available for fleet buyers.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Ford Ranger comes standard with a 2.3-liter inline-4 that produces 143 hp and 154 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. This engine is only available with rear-wheel drive. EPA estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined with the manual and 19/24/21 with the automatic.

The optional 4.0-liter V6 yields 207 hp and 238 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a five-speed manual are standard, with four-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic optional separately. Fuel economy ranges from 15/21/17 with rear drive and the manual to 14/18/15 on the 4X4 with the auto.

Safety

The 2010 Ford Ranger comes standard with four-wheel antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), front side airbags and stability control. Side curtain airbags are not available.

In government crash testing, the Ranger earned four out of five stars for driver and front passenger protection in frontal impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing, the Ranger earned an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four). The Ranger has not been side crash tested with its new side airbags, though the IIHS noted that the inward-facing jump seats are "not recommended for safe transport."

Driving

When equipped with the 4.0-liter V6, the 2010 Ford Ranger offers decent acceleration, but competitors are more potent. The base four-cylinder returns good fuel economy for a truck, but at 143 hp, achieves only three more horses than a Ford Focus. Ride and handling characteristics on pavement are tolerable, but when the Ford is driven back to back with newer offerings from Dodge, GM, Nissan and Toyota, the Ranger's age and lack of refinement show.

Interior

The Ranger's interior was last overhauled during the Clinton administration -- and the first term at that. At least the Ranger's ergonomics are quite straightforward, with easy-to-use controls. Front seat comfort is acceptable unless you're of tall stature. SuperCabs can be equipped with an extra pair of access doors and small, inward-facing rear jump seats. As you'd expect, these seats are suitable only for children on short trips (or for people you don't like).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford Ranger.

5(36%)
4(52%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.2
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Update; September 2015 of my 2010 initial review.
Billy Rockfish,09/08/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
If you can find a good used Ford Ranger of this vintage, buy it. The only non-maintenance item that ever gave me trouble was the fuel pump. It quit at around 38K. Ford replaced it under warranty (Honolulu Ford); no questions; no cost. Truck is getting ready to turn 70K. I have the 2.3 Litre DOHC four with the 5-speed automatic (drop down menu does not let me select automatic). Did my 60K servicing at 57K; replaced the Continentals with Firestone Discovery tires (better quality); brake job done at 63K (amazing since I drive in the City and County of Honolulu which is well known for having heavy traffic). Replaced the Ford stock shocks with Monroe-Matics. Still a stiff and jounce-bouncey ride, but after all - it IS a truck! A/C still blows ice cold and I am VERY PLEASED with this little truck. I will keep this forever as most people out here keep their Rangers for many miles and many years. Impossible to find a used Ranger on Oahu; there are some in lots on Maui. A drunk driver plowed into my Ranger and it was almost totaled, however an expert body shop (approved by my insurer) did a good job on the repair and is very much roadable with no degradation in driveability or safety. This '10 Ford Ranger is one of the best vehicles I've ever owned and last Sunday (9/6/15), I got the best economy ever with 30.5 mpg. Great truck !!
Not as bad as they say!
JohnRangerboy,10/19/2010
I wanted a small 4 cyl truck with auto transmission. I bought on price and features, 4 wheel disc brakes, 5 speed auto, air, tow package, abs, traction and stability control all standard on my Ranger. On Tacoma air was extra and only drum rear brakes, Colorado also rear drum brakes. So far I've clocked 7,000 miles, average gas mileage is 23 mpg since new. Best gas mileage was 29 mpg on extended trip on the freeway. Handling feels very secure and traction control in the snow/ice really worked well-that was my main concern with a light weight rear drive truck. I don't carry very heavy loads but middling load doesn't seem to bother ride/handling acceleration.(although the preselect header says 5M I have 5A..
2010 Ranger Reg Cab XLT
Billy Rockfish,11/04/2010
Reliability, I'm sure,will be well above average. MANY Rangers on the streets, roads and freeways of Oahu (Hawaii) of all vintages. I've never heard of anyone having a bad Ford Ranger, hence one of the decisions towards my purchase. That, and the value of the features offered on the Ranger, it's looks (I don't care if it hasn't changed much in 12 years!) and the fact that it's an 'evergreen' truck with a good reputation for economy and reliability were factors in selecting this truck over its competition. I am averaging 24-25mpg in mixed city/highway driving. I have the 5A. Great truck which will undoubtedly please me. Used for play, commute and work.
Not bad for an old body!
Gonzo,08/18/2010
In the past 5 years I have owned 3 trucks, a Honda Ridgeline, a Nissan Frontier and the new Ford Ranger. The Ridgeline and the Frontiers were both 6 cyl and gas guzzlers. I don't tow, so I wanted better mileage and a 4 cyl was the one I needed. I settled for the Ranger because I can get it pretty much with everything I want on the XLT model. It is a great small/compact truck and I like this. Mileage is very good and the 4 cyl has enough power for my needs. I was getting 14 MPG's on the Ridgeline and 15 MPG on the Frontier. I get way over 24 in the city with the Ranger and so far almost 30 on the highway. Nice truck for the price.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2010 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2010 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XLT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), XL 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 2dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), SPORT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), XL Fleet 2dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and XL Fleet 2dr Regular Cab Styleside LB (2.3L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Ford Ranger?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Ford Ranger trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Ford Ranger XL is priced between $7,950 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 107246 and151664 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Ranger XLT is priced between $23,977 and$23,977 with odometer readings between 26551 and26551 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Ford Rangers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Ford Ranger for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 Rangers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,950 and mileage as low as 26551 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Ford Ranger.

Can't find a used 2010 Ford Rangers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Ranger for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,095.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,721.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Ranger for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,097.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,414.

