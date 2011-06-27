First, my truck is a Ranger Super-Cab XLT, not an Edge Rwd Styleside. Shouldn't matter for the review; don't know how it got wrong! Edmunds asked me for an update to my original review on this truck, but when I tried to add it just now, it would not allow any more input. So I decided to just start from scratch and do a short-version from when I first bought it, in 2011, with 82,000 miles on it. It had been owned by a maintenance fanatic and was absolutely as-new. Every service had been performed on schedule. I paid $7000 for it in 2011. It now has 126,000 miles on it and has served me well. I’ve carried on with the fanatical maintenance (I do that with all my vehicles), use only Mobil 1 full synthetic oil, and even though I installed a cat-back Flowmaster dual exhaust system on it right after I bought it, I drive it conservatively. (I’m an old (82, at this writing) hotrodder from way back; can’t seem to lose that, hence the duals.) No full-throttle up-shifts and I keep the revs down. I’ve topped 4000 RPM maybe half a dozen times while passing. OK, issues: At about 90,000 miles, my check engine light came on and my OBD2 reader said I had a bad ignition coil. So I replace all six of them and the spark plugs, all with OEM parts. About the same time, I had to replace the battery, too. Until a month ago, at 126,000 miles, that was the only expense beyond routine maintenance. Also at 126,000 miles, I finally replaced the tires that were on the truck when I bought it. The sidewalls were beginning to show hairline cracks from age. The tread was still at about 20% and worn straight across and even, showing good front-end alignment. Also at 126400 miles I finally had to spend some money on it. A front brake caliper was hanging up and ruined the rotor, so I had a complete front brake job done with new rotors, calipers and pads. Cost $300. The OHC 4-liter V6 is an amazing engine. It’s got plenty of power and the gearing keeps the engine speed down. Like 2000 RPM at 60 mph. That helps the truck maintain its average of 20 mpg, too. 18 in town runs, 22 on highway trips. I do use premium fuel, and the better mileage and WAY better performance offsets the cost nicely. Driving impressions: I love driving this little hauler! It has a heavy duty lumber rack, the first thing I do to any truck. I regularly haul 500 pounds of beams and other long items on the rack and another 500 pounds in the bed, and the truck never complains. Nice and quiet, handles well, the ride is great considering the hauling capability. This truck has all the toys: power windows, locks, automatic transmission, A/C, cruise-control, and everything has always worked as it should. I replaced the original excellent Pioneer sound system with a new Sony head unit with USB and audio-cable inputs and bluetooth. Makes a good ride even better on all the 500 mile trips we did before moving from California to the Oregon Coast. The Ruby Red metallic finish still looks new even though the truck has been parked outside for 5 of the years I've owned it. It now resides under cover again. On a Ranger Forum I subscribe to, there are complaints about timing chain issues on high-mile engines, and getting to the rear timing chain (yes, the right one is at the back of the engine) means removing the engine, as in expensive. I'm hoping that my oil-change diligence and that I keep the RPMs to a reasonable level will make this a non-issue. Bottom line: I can't think of a truck I could buy for this money that I'd rather have! I LOVE the size of this truck; it hauls all the materials I still need for my always-on remodeling work, and yet it fits in tight places and is easy for my lovely bride to drive. OK, 8/23/2020. 129,000 miles, no changes or repairs, just one oil/filter change since the last review. Mobil 1 full synthetic, Bosch Premium filter. I still LOVE MY TRUCK!

