Consumer Rating
(146)
2004 Ford Ranger Review

2004 Ford Ranger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong 4.0-liter V6 engine, multiple trim levels and options, functional interior.
  • Dated platform, weak base engines, no crew cab configuration.
List Price Range
$7,990 - $7,995
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2004 Ford Ranger isn't the freshest compact pickup on the market, but it's still a solid choice thanks to a strong 4.0-liter V6 engine and a wide variety of equipment.

2004 Highlights

All 2004 Ford Rangers get a more aggressive raised hood and a partitioned grille that more closely matches that of other Ford trucks. Inside, seats have been revised to improve comfort, and leather upholstery is a new option. A new leather-wrapped, four-spoke steering wheel is available on some models, as is a floor console. New white-faced gauges are standard on all models, except the base XL. The Tremor model's 510-watt stereo now has MP3 capability, and other models are eligible for a 290-watt Pioneer Sound package with an in-dash CD/MP3 player. Additionally, the Tremor is available with four-wheel drive this year, and the off-road-ready FX4 gets an electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case. Sixteen-inch aluminum wheels are optional on two-wheel-drive Edge models, and an engine block heater is standard in select states.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Ranger.

5(64%)
4(29%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
146 reviews
146 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Repeat buyer
ArkieDave,07/09/2010
Learned my lesson with my first Ranger and got the super cab and 4L SOHC engine. Bucket seats are a big plus for comfort. This truck is fun to drive, unfaltering reliability, and reasonably economical for a vehicle with over 200 HP.
Perfect.. Well almost perfect.
josh77,10/29/2011
I bought mine used with 123,000 miles. It could idle better and the automatic transmission jumps a little (I heard that is because I use Wal-Mart Murphy gas). AC and everything are great but dont need it much since its small cab. The seats are comfortable, but i'm 6'1" so my legs could use more room. The inside looks nice. The outside is my favorite part. Everyone tells me what a nice truck I have. It runs good. Feels strong, though not the best acceleration. Its everything you can ask for in a small pick-up and more. Also very easy to resell. Fuel economy is great because I dont need the A/C as much as a car or suv. It cools down fast!
Great Reliability
Brian L.,06/08/2010
I have had this truck for over a year now and have only had to replace the front brakes. This has been a very reliable truck and I would definitely recommend it if your wallet can afford the 15 city and 18 hwy mpg on the 4.0 model. It's not a speedy truck but more of a torque monster. This is a bit of a disappointment unless you're towing something. I barely notice whenever there is any weight on the truck. Overall a quality and reliability make this this ideal small truck.
Too bad they don't make these any more!
Riverguy99,08/12/2016
2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
First, my truck is a Ranger Super-Cab XLT, not an Edge Rwd Styleside. Shouldn't matter for the review; don't know how it got wrong! Edmunds asked me for an update to my original review on this truck, but when I tried to add it just now, it would not allow any more input. So I decided to just start from scratch and do a short-version from when I first bought it, in 2011, with 82,000 miles on it. It had been owned by a maintenance fanatic and was absolutely as-new. Every service had been performed on schedule. I paid $7000 for it in 2011. It now has 126,000 miles on it and has served me well. I’ve carried on with the fanatical maintenance (I do that with all my vehicles), use only Mobil 1 full synthetic oil, and even though I installed a cat-back Flowmaster dual exhaust system on it right after I bought it, I drive it conservatively. (I’m an old (82, at this writing) hotrodder from way back; can’t seem to lose that, hence the duals.) No full-throttle up-shifts and I keep the revs down. I’ve topped 4000 RPM maybe half a dozen times while passing. OK, issues: At about 90,000 miles, my check engine light came on and my OBD2 reader said I had a bad ignition coil. So I replace all six of them and the spark plugs, all with OEM parts. About the same time, I had to replace the battery, too. Until a month ago, at 126,000 miles, that was the only expense beyond routine maintenance. Also at 126,000 miles, I finally replaced the tires that were on the truck when I bought it. The sidewalls were beginning to show hairline cracks from age. The tread was still at about 20% and worn straight across and even, showing good front-end alignment. Also at 126400 miles I finally had to spend some money on it. A front brake caliper was hanging up and ruined the rotor, so I had a complete front brake job done with new rotors, calipers and pads. Cost $300. The OHC 4-liter V6 is an amazing engine. It’s got plenty of power and the gearing keeps the engine speed down. Like 2000 RPM at 60 mph. That helps the truck maintain its average of 20 mpg, too. 18 in town runs, 22 on highway trips. I do use premium fuel, and the better mileage and WAY better performance offsets the cost nicely. Driving impressions: I love driving this little hauler! It has a heavy duty lumber rack, the first thing I do to any truck. I regularly haul 500 pounds of beams and other long items on the rack and another 500 pounds in the bed, and the truck never complains. Nice and quiet, handles well, the ride is great considering the hauling capability. This truck has all the toys: power windows, locks, automatic transmission, A/C, cruise-control, and everything has always worked as it should. I replaced the original excellent Pioneer sound system with a new Sony head unit with USB and audio-cable inputs and bluetooth. Makes a good ride even better on all the 500 mile trips we did before moving from California to the Oregon Coast. The Ruby Red metallic finish still looks new even though the truck has been parked outside for 5 of the years I've owned it. It now resides under cover again. On a Ranger Forum I subscribe to, there are complaints about timing chain issues on high-mile engines, and getting to the rear timing chain (yes, the right one is at the back of the engine) means removing the engine, as in expensive. I'm hoping that my oil-change diligence and that I keep the RPMs to a reasonable level will make this a non-issue. Bottom line: I can't think of a truck I could buy for this money that I'd rather have! I LOVE the size of this truck; it hauls all the materials I still need for my always-on remodeling work, and yet it fits in tight places and is easy for my lovely bride to drive. OK, 8/23/2020. 129,000 miles, no changes or repairs, just one oil/filter change since the last review. Mobil 1 full synthetic, Bosch Premium filter. I still LOVE MY TRUCK!
See all 146 reviews of the 2004 Ford Ranger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2004 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 2004 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger SuperCab, Ranger Regular Cab. Available styles include 4dr SuperCab Edge Deluxe Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Appearance Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Tremor Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Off-Road 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Tremor 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr SuperCab XLT Value 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Edge 4WD Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 2dr SuperCab Tremor Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A), 2dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and 4dr SuperCab XLT FX4 Level II 4WD Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Ford Ranger?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Ford Ranger trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 90613 and110687 miles.
  • The Used 2004 Ford Ranger XL is priced between $7,990 and$7,990 with odometer readings between 144423 and144423 miles.

