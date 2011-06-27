2004 Ford Ranger Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Strong 4.0-liter V6 engine, multiple trim levels and options, functional interior.
- Dated platform, weak base engines, no crew cab configuration.
Other years
List Price Range
$7,990 - $7,995
Used Ranger for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2004 Ford Ranger isn't the freshest compact pickup on the market, but it's still a solid choice thanks to a strong 4.0-liter V6 engine and a wide variety of equipment.
2004 Highlights
All 2004 Ford Rangers get a more aggressive raised hood and a partitioned grille that more closely matches that of other Ford trucks. Inside, seats have been revised to improve comfort, and leather upholstery is a new option. A new leather-wrapped, four-spoke steering wheel is available on some models, as is a floor console. New white-faced gauges are standard on all models, except the base XL. The Tremor model's 510-watt stereo now has MP3 capability, and other models are eligible for a 290-watt Pioneer Sound package with an in-dash CD/MP3 player. Additionally, the Tremor is available with four-wheel drive this year, and the off-road-ready FX4 gets an electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case. Sixteen-inch aluminum wheels are optional on two-wheel-drive Edge models, and an engine block heater is standard in select states.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Ranger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ArkieDave,07/09/2010
Learned my lesson with my first Ranger and got the super cab and 4L SOHC engine. Bucket seats are a big plus for comfort. This truck is fun to drive, unfaltering reliability, and reasonably economical for a vehicle with over 200 HP.
josh77,10/29/2011
I bought mine used with 123,000 miles. It could idle better and the automatic transmission jumps a little (I heard that is because I use Wal-Mart Murphy gas). AC and everything are great but dont need it much since its small cab. The seats are comfortable, but i'm 6'1" so my legs could use more room. The inside looks nice. The outside is my favorite part. Everyone tells me what a nice truck I have. It runs good. Feels strong, though not the best acceleration. Its everything you can ask for in a small pick-up and more. Also very easy to resell. Fuel economy is great because I dont need the A/C as much as a car or suv. It cools down fast!
Brian L.,06/08/2010
I have had this truck for over a year now and have only had to replace the front brakes. This has been a very reliable truck and I would definitely recommend it if your wallet can afford the 15 city and 18 hwy mpg on the 4.0 model. It's not a speedy truck but more of a torque monster. This is a bit of a disappointment unless you're towing something. I barely notice whenever there is any weight on the truck. Overall a quality and reliability make this this ideal small truck.
Riverguy99,08/12/2016
2dr SuperCab Edge Rwd Styleside SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
First, my truck is a Ranger Super-Cab XLT, not an Edge Rwd Styleside. Shouldn't matter for the review; don't know how it got wrong! Edmunds asked me for an update to my original review on this truck, but when I tried to add it just now, it would not allow any more input. So I decided to just start from scratch and do a short-version from when I first bought it, in 2011, with 82,000 miles on it. It had been owned by a maintenance fanatic and was absolutely as-new. Every service had been performed on schedule. I paid $7000 for it in 2011. It now has 126,000 miles on it and has served me well. I’ve carried on with the fanatical maintenance (I do that with all my vehicles), use only Mobil 1 full synthetic oil, and even though I installed a cat-back Flowmaster dual exhaust system on it right after I bought it, I drive it conservatively. (I’m an old (82, at this writing) hotrodder from way back; can’t seem to lose that, hence the duals.) No full-throttle up-shifts and I keep the revs down. I’ve topped 4000 RPM maybe half a dozen times while passing. OK, issues: At about 90,000 miles, my check engine light came on and my OBD2 reader said I had a bad ignition coil. So I replace all six of them and the spark plugs, all with OEM parts. About the same time, I had to replace the battery, too. Until a month ago, at 126,000 miles, that was the only expense beyond routine maintenance. Also at 126,000 miles, I finally replaced the tires that were on the truck when I bought it. The sidewalls were beginning to show hairline cracks from age. The tread was still at about 20% and worn straight across and even, showing good front-end alignment. Also at 126400 miles I finally had to spend some money on it. A front brake caliper was hanging up and ruined the rotor, so I had a complete front brake job done with new rotors, calipers and pads. Cost $300. The OHC 4-liter V6 is an amazing engine. It’s got plenty of power and the gearing keeps the engine speed down. Like 2000 RPM at 60 mph. That helps the truck maintain its average of 20 mpg, too. 18 in town runs, 22 on highway trips. I do use premium fuel, and the better mileage and WAY better performance offsets the cost nicely. Driving impressions: I love driving this little hauler! It has a heavy duty lumber rack, the first thing I do to any truck. I regularly haul 500 pounds of beams and other long items on the rack and another 500 pounds in the bed, and the truck never complains. Nice and quiet, handles well, the ride is great considering the hauling capability. This truck has all the toys: power windows, locks, automatic transmission, A/C, cruise-control, and everything has always worked as it should. I replaced the original excellent Pioneer sound system with a new Sony head unit with USB and audio-cable inputs and bluetooth. Makes a good ride even better on all the 500 mile trips we did before moving from California to the Oregon Coast. The Ruby Red metallic finish still looks new even though the truck has been parked outside for 5 of the years I've owned it. It now resides under cover again. On a Ranger Forum I subscribe to, there are complaints about timing chain issues on high-mile engines, and getting to the rear timing chain (yes, the right one is at the back of the engine) means removing the engine, as in expensive. I'm hoping that my oil-change diligence and that I keep the RPMs to a reasonable level will make this a non-issue. Bottom line: I can't think of a truck I could buy for this money that I'd rather have! I LOVE the size of this truck; it hauls all the materials I still need for my always-on remodeling work, and yet it fits in tight places and is easy for my lovely bride to drive. OK, 8/23/2020. 129,000 miles, no changes or repairs, just one oil/filter change since the last review. Mobil 1 full synthetic, Bosch Premium filter. I still LOVE MY TRUCK!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Ford Ranger features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 2004 Ford Ranger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge