Used 2001 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2001 Ford Ranger. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Ford Ranger Edge Plus comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. This low mileage Ford Ranger has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Ford Ranger Edge Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTZR15EX1PA47357

Stock: 1PA47357

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020