Used 2004 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

851 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Ranger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT

    90,377 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT

    80,320 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,490

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger

    170,437 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 Level II in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 Level II

    205,364 miles

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XL
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XL

    26,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger

    86,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,981

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger Edge in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger Edge

    90,613 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger Edge in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger Edge

    253,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 Off-Road in Black
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 Off-Road

    125,679 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger Edge in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger Edge

    159,136 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,250

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance

    123,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,989

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger Edge in White
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger Edge

    150,754 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,472

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger Edge in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger Edge

    206,084 miles
    2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,750

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT in Black
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT

    210,819 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger Edge in Red
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger Edge

    134,820 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT in White
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT

    146,456 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance

    87,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Ranger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 851 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2004 Ford Ranger

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Ranger

Read recent reviews for the Ford Ranger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5146 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 146 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Repeat buyer
ArkieDave,07/09/2010
Learned my lesson with my first Ranger and got the super cab and 4L SOHC engine. Bucket seats are a big plus for comfort. This truck is fun to drive, unfaltering reliability, and reasonably economical for a vehicle with over 200 HP.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Ranger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Ranger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings