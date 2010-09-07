Used 2004 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me
- 90,377 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2004 Ford RangerRed 2004 Ford Ranger 4WD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 4.0L V6 EFI 4.0L V6 EFI, 4WD.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Odometer is 58646 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger XLT with AWD/4WD, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR15E34PA67448
Stock: PA67448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 80,320 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,490
AutoNation Ford Mobile - Mobile / Alabama
Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. 2004 Ford Ranger XLT rare find , low miles , FX4 Package, service to like new condition , WOW and only 80 K. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford Ranger XLT. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger XLT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR45E04PB53936
Stock: 4PB53936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 170,437 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger with AWD/4WD, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR15E44TA13457
Stock: R6904A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 205,364 miles
$6,450
Cadillac of Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee
If what youre looking for is a good priced, good running truck.. here it is. This was a trade in. Its had 3 owners. 4WD works great. Lots of life left. Thanks for looking. Give us a call to schedule a viewing today! Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Hello! Thanks for checking out our car! Below are a list of features and equipment. If you want to know more, experience a virtual walk-around, or even come experience this car from behind the wheel, give us a call at 865-980-2600. Thanks! *Clean CarFax, *Local Trade-In, *Towing Package, 4.0L V6 EFI, 4WD, 16 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Class III Trailer Tow, Cloth 60/40 Split Bench Seat, Front Center Armrest, Power Windows/Locks, Tilt steering wheel. Bright Red Clearcoat 2004 Ford Ranger 4WD 4.0L V6 EFI 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES and OPTIONS: 4.0L V6 EFI, 4WD, 16 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Class III Trailer Tow, Cloth 60/40 Split Bench Seat, Front Center Armrest, Power Windows/Locks, Tilt steering wheel, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power steering, Rear step bumper, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED FOR OVER 65 YEARS!! WE ARE PARTNERED WITH ALL LOCAL CREDIT UNIONS AND MAJOR BANKS FOR AN AUTO BUYING EXPERIENCE MADE QUICK AND EASY. OVER 600 QUALITY, HAND PICKED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES TO CHOOSE FROM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 Level II with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR45E24PA28985
Stock: 4PA28985T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 26,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
CERTIFIED EXCELLENT - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND - CALL FOR DETAILS!**ONE OWNER-ACCIDENT FREE-GOVERNMENT MAINTAINED-CRAZY LOW MILES-VERY CLEAN** Come in today and take at this 2004 Ford Ranger. This Ranger with only (26,004) miles comes fully equipped with 3.0L V6 Engine, Vinyl Bench Seat, AM/FM Stereo, Trip Odometer, Cruise control and much more!! You may ask yourself how we find all of these low mile vehicles. Our owner has over 30 years of car buying experience and puts in hours and hours of searching to find all of these great vehicles. We are 4 years and running for car Gurus Top Rated Dealer!!! Don’t miss out on this amazing deal... Call or Stop in today to speak to one of our friendly sales experts _ PH: 651-464-1910.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger XL with Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10U24PA86524
Stock: 13099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 86,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,981
Quantrell Cadillac - Lexington / Kentucky
Quantrell Auto Group is proud to offer this 2004 Ford Ranger. New Inventory... CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee* Who could say no to a simply terrific car like this rugged Ranger!! My!! My!! My!! What a deal!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable...Other features include: 3.0 L liter V6 engine, 148 hp horsepower, RWD, 2 Doors, Tachometer... Come visit us and check out this and many other great vehicles at Quantrell Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger with Standard Cab, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10U34PA47196
Stock: S201327A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 90,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Aero Motors - Essex / Maryland
This 2004 Ford Ranger Edge Regular Cab 4X2 continues to turn heads in Bright Red. Powered by a 3.0 Liter V6 generating 148hp while connected to the 5 Speed Manual transmission to put the power in your hands. Once behind the wheel of this Rear Wheel Drive Ford, you will enjoy ample power and agile passing maneuvers.Our Edge trim adds plenty of features to enhance your ride. Air conditioning keeps you cool in between locations while the supportive cloth seating, black steering wheel, and AM/FM/Cassette/CD audio plays the music that moves you.Ford's solid construction mixed with four-wheel ABS and plenty of airbags keeps you and your passengers out of harm's way. Conquer every drive in this versatile and powerful Ranger Edge. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10U34PA05045
Stock: A5168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 253,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,990
DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
* WE FINANCE EVERYONE * TRADE IN WELCOME * DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS 10% * INSTANT APPROVAL * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FREE CAR FAX AVAILABLE * ACCEPT ALL TYPE OF INCOMES * JOB LETTERS, SSI, DISABILITY, BANK STATEMENTS, PAY STUBS AND MORE * BAD CREDIT/NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM * BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM * SE HABLA ESPANIOL 2004 Ford Ranger Edge Deluxe 4dr SuperCab RWD SB Pickup Truck 3.0L V6 GASOLINE FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , RWD, PREMIUM LEATHER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL RED METALLIC COLOR WITH BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, AND BIKES WELCOME IN TRADE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, EVERYONE APPROVED , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, CALL DAVID AT 954-513-5310/OUR OFFICE AT 954-667-4904 OR COME SEE OUR CARS MON -SAT FROM 10 TO 8 AT 900 N STATE ROAD 7, HOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA ,33021 WE HAVE EXCELLENT STAFF READY TO ASSIST YOU IN YOU TRANSPORT NEEDS FOR OUT OF STATE OR OUT OF COUNTRY PURCHASES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR44U54PB36845
Stock: B36845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,679 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
iAuto - Cincinnati / Ohio
Welcome to iAuto, where we've been proudly serving the Greater Cincinnati Area for over 10 years with our goal always being 100% Customer Satisfaction! We try and make the car buying process as easy and transparent as possible by offering unbeatable wholesale prices to both Auto Dealers and the Public alike. We understand that we do business a little differently than the traditional car dealer of the past and we hope streamlining the process and cutting out the sales gimmicks and middleman will not only let you buy a quality vehicle at a fraction of the price offered by most Auto Dealers but hopefully also leave you with a great feeling of an easy, quick, fun experience. That will bring you back for years to come. Be sure to visit our virtual showroom for available inventory at iAutoOhio.com There you'll find detailed information about each vehicle, additional pictures, online financing and a free Carfax, or call us today at 513-940-0075. We advertise all our vehicles at WHOLESALE PRICES, so please call us and confirm that the vehicle you’re interested in is still available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 Off-Road with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR45E24PB39066
Stock: EB39066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Oregon - Oregon / Illinois
2004 Ford Ranger with the 4.0L V6 EFI engine, 5-Speed Automatic transmission with Overdrive & 4WD, green, khaki Cloth. Truck stuff. Haulin' cargo, wheelin' through dirt 'n mud, towin' that 30 ft. Camper. Truck stuff, the stuff you need to do, the stuff that you can do with this fantastic Ford Ranger. Need to pull your buddy's Prius out of the ditch? Better have a truck. Need to bring a load of cold, hard steel to the work site? You better not try that in the minivan, it's best used for haulin' soccer balls and spilled cheese puffs. You're doing truck stuff, and for truck stuff, you need this Ford Ranger. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger with AWD/4WD, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR15E84PB62345
Stock: RP26463A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 159,136 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,250
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10U44PB62423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,989
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2004 Ford Ranger XLT. CARFAX One Owner, Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, Tonneau Cover, Ranger XLT, Super Cab, 4.0L V6 EFI, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic, Medium Pebble w/Cloth 60/40 Split Bench Seat, AM/FM Stereo Dual Media MP3 w/Clock, CD player, Dual front impact airbags. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2065 miles below market average! 2004 Ford Ranger XLT Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR44E74PA13010
Stock: 9014B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 150,754 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,472
Holzhauer Ford - Nashville / Illinois
2004 Ford Ranger Edge 4.0L V6 EFI 4WD Oxford White Clearcoat16 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM Stereo Dual Media MP3 w/Clock, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Sport Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, GVWR: 5,320 lbs Payload Package #2, Limited Slip w/4.10 Performance Axle Ratio, Step Bars w/Non-Skid Surface, Tilt Steering Wheel w/Speed Control.Odometer is 18577 miles below market average!Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR45E04PA99697
Stock: PA99697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 206,084 miles2 Accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,750
Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
SALE PRICE! GREAT SMALL TRUCK , AUTOMATIC, 4WD. AFFORDABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZR45E44PA87827
Stock: A87827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 210,819 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Windy Chevrolet - Ellensburg / Washington
2004 Ford Ranger XLT Black 4WD 5-Speed 4.0L V6 EFI 4.0L V6 EFI, 4WD, 4 Speakers, 4.10 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo CD Player w/Clock, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth 60/40 Split Bench Seat, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, GVWR: 5,000 lbs Payload Package, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear step bumper, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4.0L V6 EFI, 4WD. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Come to www.eburgchev.org To See Our Specials!! Call us at 509-925-1200 For help with any of our departments. Come to Windy Chevrolet and get 'The Hometown Experience'!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger XLT with AWD/4WD, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR15E84PB66556
Stock: 1789A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 134,820 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Bachman Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
This vehicle is straight from our CHEVY store BARGAIN LOT! Before these vehicles are taken to auction, we offer them to the public at a great price. The majority of these vehicles have over 100,000 miles. They HAVE NOT BEEN INSPECTED and may have mechanical and physical defects. This vehicle has been PRICED ACCORDINGLY and we encourage potential buyers to have it inspected at their (the buyers) expense. Edge
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger Edge with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10UX4PA96315
Stock: 20-7136B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 146,456 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
ONE-OWNER VEHICLE2004 Ford Ranger XLT 3.0L EFI V6.Learn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 7ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10UX4PA16771
Stock: 6624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee
RARE AS THEY COME IS THIS BLAST FROM THE PAST...JUST 87000 MILES ON THIS *2004 FORD RANGER EX CAB XLT*...2 WD...AUTO...6CYL...POWER PAK...SOUTHERN CARFAX CERTIFIED*! TRANSPORT TO YOUR DOOR!....HELP A TO Z WITH NO MIDDLEMAN ON A REALLY SPECIAL TRUCK! THIS IS A VERY SPECIAL CONDITION RANGER...BIG PLUS: A CARFAX CERTIFIED SOUTHERN HERITAGE HISTORY AND THE PRIDE IN OWNERSHIP SHOWS! ....THIS TRUCK IS VERY CLEAN! *THIS IS ONE OF THE NICEST RANGERS EX CABS YOU WILL FIND AND WE HAVE HAD FOR SALE* *THIS TRUCK ONLY HAS 87K MILES & HAS BEEN MAINTAINED IN EXCELLENT CONDITION BY THE PRIOR OWNER* ALL POWER OPTIONS... THE 3.0 V6 ENGINE HAS PLENTY OF POWER IS ONE OF THE BEST FORD HAS EVER MADE, AND IS STILL EFFICIENT ON GAS...ALL ORIGINAL...ALL FACTORY...EXCELLENT FACTORY WHEELS WITH EXCELLENT TIRES ...NONE LEFT LIKE THIS 1! RIDES AND DRIVES JUST AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS! *YOU WILL APPRECIATE THE EXCELLENT CONDITION OF THIS TRUCK & THIS IS THE ONE YOU WANT TO TAKE HOME* ...GET A REALLY SPECIAL RANGER XLT XCAB TRUCK...OWNER SELECTED...CARFAX CERTIFIED! - This 2004 Ford Ranger 2dr 2dr Supercab 3.0L XLT features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Arizona Beige Metallic with a Medium Pebble Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact DWAYNE BROCK at 615-859-9400 or crencor@yahoo.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This Ford is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Cup Holders, Split Front Bench, Sport Seats - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR44U74PA79693
Stock: A79693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
