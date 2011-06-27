  1. Home
1998 Ford Ranger Review

  • Multiple engine choices. Decent performance. Nice price.
  • Don't like new front-end styling.
$981 - $2,074
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Ford has had the best-selling small trucks in the country for years. We think it's because Rangers are all truck, with few pretensions toward any other identity, but can be loaded with gadgets like a luxury auto. Fun to drive, sharp looking and well built, they deliver a solid compact-pickup experience. Even though we're not crazy about the new styling, we're certain that they will continue to be a big hit.

1998 Highlights

The 1998 Ford Ranger gets new sheet metal, a new grille and revised headlamps. The wheelbase on regular cab models has been stretched to provide more cabin room and the displacement of the base engine has been increased. A short- and long-arm (SLA) suspension replaces the Twin-I-Beam suspension found on last year's models. A four-door Ranger join the lineup midyear.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Truck Ford Produced!
nbrookshire,02/07/2013
I bought this truck Brand New in 1998 with 3 miles on the truck. I have wrecked the truck 12 times, flipped it twice and it has over 600k miles on it and still runs strong. I have repaired the truck each time it has been wrecked. When Ford says Built TOUGH they mean it. My little ranger is Built Tough. I have an extra engine in my basement if ever needed. I would not trade , sell, or EVEN GIVE away my little ranger. I LOVE my little truck. This little truck gets GREAT gas mileage as well. The only mechanical issue I have had is replacing the Clutch. I go through clutches quickly. But overall Best truck Ford Made!!!
1998 Ford Ranger 4x4
good truck,04/28/2008
Has been a good truck. Have not had any problems engine wise or with the transmisson. Body and paint have held up really well. 3.0 v6 is under powered for the truck.
yeah I got one
fordward,05/13/2013
well actually mine is XLT RWD Automatic. I have 162,500 miles on a 1998. Had ball joints put on, 2 thermostats, 3 sepentine belts, distributor synchronizer, 3 sets of plugs and wires, air throttle control valve, , it,s been in two wrecks, replaced 3 windshields, replaced front rotors, rear drums, AC leaks tried to repair, have to recharge Freon every two years, 4 sets or tires, 3 batteries, ReplacedFuel pump(in gas tank), replaced Catalytic Converter,I average about $1000 a year in repairs on the truck. But it's still going strong after 15 years. (knock on wood) Paid $18000(new) for it in 1998. But it's worth about $30000 to me ha ha.
Ford Ranger XLT 4x4
Starman1950,02/19/2003
This is probably one of the best vehicles I've ever owned. EXCEPTION--- front brakes. Right front brake has had serious mechanical problems for the 2nd time now...#1 warranty #2 will be out of pocket. I will be no doubt replacing the rotor, pads and God knows what else.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 1998 Ford Ranger Overview

The Used 1998 Ford Ranger is offered in the following submodels: Ranger Regular Cab, Ranger Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

