Used 1995 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

Built FORD Tough

xrodriguez, 08/09/2012
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I got my 1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2.3L as a hand me down form my mother. with 165,000 miles. It is a very reliable truck and it lives up to its reputation. I have had many electrical problems. Dome light failed to go off and I had to take off the bulbs myself with a rag....ouch. Also, the dash lighting is starting to go out, and the trip and mileage reading went out. Took it many long trips. Had a friend in a Camaro try to take my reputation away with the ladies in High School. When we got off road I showed him out. And for a 2.3 threw a little dust and rocks in his face. Though I wish the back had a little more room in the back. It is a shame that Rangers are being discontinued. It is a mistake

Best vechicle ever

Rob, 09/05/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have 120,000 miles on this and have NEVER replaced a part other than oil, air filter, two sets of tires and one battery. (I replaced the battery this winter). Never had the front end aligned, NOTHING. The A/C will run you out in about three minutes. It has never broken down, never been in the shop. Simply the best vehicle I have had or know of.

CANT GO WRONG

Royal Bargo, 08/31/2015
XL 2dr Extended Cab SB
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have had my ranger since i was 15 in 2005, it had roughly 120,000 mls on it and the motor look rough. At first i thought i made a 2,000 dollar mistake. I still have that truck now 2015, with over 500,000 mls on it. There aint a price on my old truck.

385000 Miles

sickprofessor2, 06/26/2013
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

My 1995 Ranger has 385000 miles on it. What more is there to say? 385000 miles. I don't do much to maintain it, either. I probably change the oil about every 10000 miles. It probably hasn't had a tuneup in 200000 miles. I expect that the drivetrain would keep going to a million miles. The only issues I've had in the past few years have been suspension: rear leaf-spring brackets rusted away and replaced; front sway-bar link broke.

Retirement service

indianavince, 04/07/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this 1995 4.0 5speed Ranger 5 years ago. It was cheap had 228,000 miles and I wasn't expecting much. Well it's 2010, I replaced the rear spring shackles as they rusted away. I have over loaded it with gravel and fill dirt many times, pull my boat and change the oil once a year as I use it for around town hauling and mucking about. I pull my sailboat 60 miles at a time. This is the Ever- ready bunny truck. No issues other than those wiper gremlins. Body is NOT rusting. 4.0 V6 showing now signs of age, and the ABS sure works well in the Indiana winters.

