Used 1995 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

I got my 1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2.3L as a hand me down form my mother. with 165,000 miles. It is a very reliable truck and it lives up to its reputation. I have had many electrical problems. Dome light failed to go off and I had to take off the bulbs myself with a rag....ouch. Also, the dash lighting is starting to go out, and the trip and mileage reading went out. Took it many long trips. Had a friend in a Camaro try to take my reputation away with the ladies in High School. When we got off road I showed him out. And for a 2.3 threw a little dust and rocks in his face. Though I wish the back had a little more room in the back. It is a shame that Rangers are being discontinued. It is a mistake

