Used 1995 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me

Stohlman Subaru of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

1995 Ford Ranger XL RWD ABS brakes, Illuminated entry. Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Ford Ranger with 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTCR14A6SPB17605

Stock: H00968A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-26-2020