Used 1995 Ford Ranger XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Ranger
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.0/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight2927 lbs.
Gross weight4160 lbs.
Height64.0 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Vermillion
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Teal Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
