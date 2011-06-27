Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$678
|$1,278
|$1,601
|Clean
|$606
|$1,143
|$1,432
|Average
|$462
|$872
|$1,093
|Rough
|$318
|$601
|$755
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$770
|$1,187
|$1,412
|Clean
|$689
|$1,062
|$1,263
|Average
|$525
|$810
|$964
|Rough
|$361
|$558
|$666
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,659
|$1,955
|Clean
|$990
|$1,483
|$1,748
|Average
|$755
|$1,131
|$1,335
|Rough
|$519
|$780
|$921
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$853
|$1,336
|$1,597
|Clean
|$763
|$1,195
|$1,428
|Average
|$581
|$911
|$1,090
|Rough
|$400
|$628
|$753
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,101
|$1,630
|$1,914
|Clean
|$984
|$1,457
|$1,712
|Average
|$750
|$1,112
|$1,307
|Rough
|$516
|$766
|$902
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$646
|$1,175
|$1,460
|Clean
|$577
|$1,051
|$1,306
|Average
|$440
|$801
|$997
|Rough
|$303
|$552
|$688
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$757
|$1,138
|$1,343
|Clean
|$677
|$1,018
|$1,201
|Average
|$516
|$776
|$917
|Rough
|$355
|$535
|$633
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$828
|$1,547
|$1,933
|Clean
|$740
|$1,383
|$1,729
|Average
|$564
|$1,055
|$1,320
|Rough
|$388
|$727
|$911
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,007
|$1,371
|$1,567
|Clean
|$900
|$1,226
|$1,402
|Average
|$686
|$935
|$1,070
|Rough
|$472
|$644
|$739
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,327
|$1,518
|Clean
|$869
|$1,187
|$1,358
|Average
|$662
|$905
|$1,037
|Rough
|$456
|$624
|$716
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$903
|$1,540
|$1,883
|Clean
|$807
|$1,377
|$1,684
|Average
|$615
|$1,050
|$1,286
|Rough
|$423
|$724
|$888
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,027
|$1,698
|$2,059
|Clean
|$918
|$1,518
|$1,841
|Average
|$700
|$1,158
|$1,406
|Rough
|$482
|$798
|$970
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$851
|$1,558
|$1,938
|Clean
|$761
|$1,393
|$1,733
|Average
|$580
|$1,063
|$1,323
|Rough
|$399
|$732
|$913
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,111
|$1,701
|$2,016
|Clean
|$993
|$1,520
|$1,803
|Average
|$757
|$1,160
|$1,377
|Rough
|$521
|$799
|$950
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,172
|$1,470
|Clean
|$551
|$1,047
|$1,315
|Average
|$420
|$799
|$1,004
|Rough
|$289
|$551
|$693
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$813
|$1,186
|$1,386
|Clean
|$727
|$1,061
|$1,240
|Average
|$554
|$809
|$947
|Rough
|$381
|$558
|$653
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,036
|$1,561
|$1,842
|Clean
|$926
|$1,395
|$1,647
|Average
|$706
|$1,064
|$1,257
|Rough
|$486
|$733
|$868
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,072
|$1,610
|$1,897
|Clean
|$958
|$1,439
|$1,697
|Average
|$730
|$1,098
|$1,296
|Rough
|$503
|$757
|$895
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,063
|$1,343
|Clean
|$484
|$950
|$1,201
|Average
|$369
|$725
|$917
|Rough
|$254
|$500
|$633
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$973
|$1,750
|$2,166
|Clean
|$870
|$1,564
|$1,937
|Average
|$663
|$1,193
|$1,479
|Rough
|$456
|$822
|$1,021