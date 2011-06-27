  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 1995 Ford Ranger
  5. Appraisal value

1995 Ford Ranger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$678$1,278$1,601
Clean$606$1,143$1,432
Average$462$872$1,093
Rough$318$601$755
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$770$1,187$1,412
Clean$689$1,062$1,263
Average$525$810$964
Rough$361$558$666
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,108$1,659$1,955
Clean$990$1,483$1,748
Average$755$1,131$1,335
Rough$519$780$921
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$853$1,336$1,597
Clean$763$1,195$1,428
Average$581$911$1,090
Rough$400$628$753
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,101$1,630$1,914
Clean$984$1,457$1,712
Average$750$1,112$1,307
Rough$516$766$902
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$646$1,175$1,460
Clean$577$1,051$1,306
Average$440$801$997
Rough$303$552$688
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$757$1,138$1,343
Clean$677$1,018$1,201
Average$516$776$917
Rough$355$535$633
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$828$1,547$1,933
Clean$740$1,383$1,729
Average$564$1,055$1,320
Rough$388$727$911
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,007$1,371$1,567
Clean$900$1,226$1,402
Average$686$935$1,070
Rough$472$644$739
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$972$1,327$1,518
Clean$869$1,187$1,358
Average$662$905$1,037
Rough$456$624$716
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$903$1,540$1,883
Clean$807$1,377$1,684
Average$615$1,050$1,286
Rough$423$724$888
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,027$1,698$2,059
Clean$918$1,518$1,841
Average$700$1,158$1,406
Rough$482$798$970
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$851$1,558$1,938
Clean$761$1,393$1,733
Average$580$1,063$1,323
Rough$399$732$913
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,111$1,701$2,016
Clean$993$1,520$1,803
Average$757$1,160$1,377
Rough$521$799$950
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$617$1,172$1,470
Clean$551$1,047$1,315
Average$420$799$1,004
Rough$289$551$693
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$813$1,186$1,386
Clean$727$1,061$1,240
Average$554$809$947
Rough$381$558$653
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,036$1,561$1,842
Clean$926$1,395$1,647
Average$706$1,064$1,257
Rough$486$733$868
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,072$1,610$1,897
Clean$958$1,439$1,697
Average$730$1,098$1,296
Rough$503$757$895
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$542$1,063$1,343
Clean$484$950$1,201
Average$369$725$917
Rough$254$500$633
Estimated values
1995 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$973$1,750$2,166
Clean$870$1,564$1,937
Average$663$1,193$1,479
Rough$456$822$1,021
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $763 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,195 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $763 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,195 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $763 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,195 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Ford Ranger ranges from $400 to $1,597, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.