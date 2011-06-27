Close

Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri

Fun truck! This 1998 Ford Ranger XLT has a powerful Gas 2.5L I4 engine powering this Manual transmission. This regular cab truck has a cloth bench seat, ball hitch, and a Media Player with a USB and aux port. This vehicle's stock number is 98MW97-4. This Ford Ranger Comes Equipped with These Options: ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO -inc: digital clock, (2) speakers, AIR CONDITIONING, 60/40 CLOTH SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: floor consolette (STD), Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, seat belt, Tri-color tail lights, Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers, Solar tinted glass, Soft-release parking brake, Short/long arm front suspension, Rear-wheel anti-lock brake system, MEDIA PLAYER W/ USB AND AUX PORT, Chrome Front Bumper, TINTED SLIDING REAR WINDOW.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: 1FTYR10C7WUB33803

Stock: 98MW97

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020