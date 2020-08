Close

Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida

Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4-Wheel ABS, Vinyl Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGGreat Gas Mileage: 21 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $9,400*. MORE ABOUT USAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Clock, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Accent Stripes, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTCR10A5RTA44864

Stock: RTA44864

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020