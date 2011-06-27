Used 1994 Ford Ranger for Sale Near Me
- $4,995
1994 Ford Ranger XL137,877 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Mart of Henderson - Henderson / North Carolina
CLEANED BY TOMMIE FOGG 7/29/20 GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!! Over 100 vehicles to choose from. You may test drive this unit have a mechanic of your choice to take a look at it or I offer free car fax and information of preowned owner. Come see us or give us a call at AUTO MART OF HENDERSON THE HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL. {affordable monthly payments}. (252) 438-5928
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Ranger XL with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR10A8RUD59345
Stock: 18134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
1994 Ford Ranger XLT113,742 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Compra Aqui Paga Aqui Auto - High Point / North Carolina
$2500 DOWN PAYMENT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR10A5RTA41933
Stock: 11329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,477
1994 Ford Ranger XLT79,355 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4-Wheel ABS, Vinyl Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGGreat Gas Mileage: 21 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $9,400*. MORE ABOUT USAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Clock, ABS Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Accent Stripes, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR10A5RTA44864
Stock: RTA44864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $5,000
1995 Ford Ranger undefined89,324 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stohlman Subaru of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
1995 Ford Ranger XL RWD ABS brakes, Illuminated entry. Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Ranger with 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR14A6SPB17605
Stock: H00968A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- $1,500
1995 Ford Ranger undefined249,132 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Ranger with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR10A0SPB02345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,998
1995 Ford Ranger XL129,999 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Ford Lincoln Draper - Draper / Utah
WHITE 1995 Ford Ranger XL RWD 5-Speed Manual 2.3L I4 EFI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford Ranger XL with 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR14A6SPA57051
Stock: T31921A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $2,450
1993 Ford Ranger STX152,905 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Korz Auto Farm - Kansas City / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Ford Ranger STX with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR14U9PPB11606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,188
1996 Ford Ranger XLT88,738 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This XLT features: ABS brakes, Illuminated entry.All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford Ranger XLT with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR14A1TPA49196
Stock: TPA49196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $6,900
1997 Ford Ranger XLT105,724 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Oxmoor Hyundai - Louisville / Kentucky
Ford Ranger XLT ***THIS VEHICLE IS LOCATED AT OXMOOR HYUNDAI (502)894-3400***, CLEAN CARFAX, VEHICLE SERVICED AND DETAILED, LOCAL TRADE!!, ABS brakes. Odometer is 56338 miles below market average! 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR10AXVUC11384
Stock: H13165A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- Price Drop$1,299
1997 Ford Ranger XLT215,416 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
Looking for an affordable vehicle to get you from point A to B? Well, This little Ranger might just be for you!! With a 2.3L 4CYL Engine , Rear Wheel Drive, Cloth Bench Seat, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and more. This little Ranger runs out great for 215xxx miles. Call or stop in today to speak to one of our sales experts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR10A8VPB24422
Stock: 13073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $3,578
1997 Ford Ranger XL166,933 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
EPA 27 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! XLT trim. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . 4-Wheel ABS, Vinyl Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Ranger XL with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR10A4VUD06104
Stock: VUD06104W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- New Listing$6,777
1997 Ford Ranger XLT129,511 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Honda - Pine Bluff / Arkansas
Thank you for your interest in one of Smart Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 1997 Ford Ranger XLT with 129,511mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Ranger XLT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTCR10A4VPB05656
Stock: B05656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $3,650
1998 Ford Ranger XLT217,575 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Fun truck! This 1998 Ford Ranger XLT has a powerful Gas 2.5L I4 engine powering this Manual transmission. This regular cab truck has a cloth bench seat, ball hitch, and a Media Player with a USB and aux port.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 98MW97-4.*This Ford Ranger Comes Equipped with These Options *ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO -inc: digital clock, (2) speakers, AIR CONDITIONING, 60/40 CLOTH SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: floor consolette (STD), Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, seat belt, Tri-color tail lights, Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers, Solar tinted glass, Soft-release parking brake, Short/long arm front suspension, Rear-wheel anti-lock brake system, MEDIA PLAYER W/ USB AND AUX PORT, Chrome Front Bumper, TINTED SLIDING REAR WINDOW..*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford Ranger come see us at Woodys Dodge Jeep Chrysler, 310 South Washington St, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Just minutes away!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C7WUB33803
Stock: 98MW97
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- Price Drop$3,990
1998 Ford Ranger Splash183,527 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Murdock Chevrolet - Woods Cross / Utah
***Runs and drives great. Manual Transmission. Blue 1998 Ford Ranger RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.0L V6 3.0L V6. Recent Arrival! Contact one of our 'No Regrets' Sales Professionals for more info!!! (801) 298-8090.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger Splash with Extended Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR14U0WPB13314
Stock: FF84178C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $4,495
1998 Ford Ranger XLT170,225 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 1998 Ford Ranger XLT Reg. Cab 2WD features a 2.5L I4 SOHC 8V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oxford White Clearcoat with a Medium Graphite Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 1998 Ford Ranger XLT 2.5L I4 RWD with auto trans in Oxford White/Grey Cloth! Clean Florida truck!! Just did recent tune up including new spark plugs, wires, and valve cover gasket!! Has Kenwood stereo with aux and bluetooth! Great little pickup truck! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. ***Please Take The Time To Review All Of The Photos, And Read The Vehicle Condition Report Below. We Will Be Happy To Help Arrange A Pre-Purchase Inspection For Any Interested Buyers. ***Inexpensive Nationwide Shipping Is Available ***Feel Free To Contact Us For A Virtual Walk-around Or Video ***Financing Is Available For All Types Of Credit* ***Any of our service men and women stationed overseas will receive FREE front door delivery so your new toy will be there waiting for you when you get back home. We also make concessions for all of our veterans. We appreciate your service & bravery. - This Ford is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, seats - Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Full Size Spare Tire - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 11 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C4WTA68060
Stock: PMC2344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- $5,987
1998 Ford Ranger XLT197,858 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hubler Ford Franklin - Franklin / Indiana
EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. 4-Wheel ABS VISIT US TODAY: Indiana's Auto Giant! Enjoy upscale standard features such as anti-theft protection and daytime running lights. These are features not found in the Mazda3 or Ford Focus. --VW 3,000 ADDITIONAL DISCOUNT MAY APPLY - Contact us for more information. EPA 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! XLT trim. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Buying a previous Service Courtesy Vehicle from Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet gets you a vehicle that's "Like New" but at a pre-owned price. This Ford Retired Courtesy Vehicle is dealer-maintained, has low-mileage (ONLY 197,857 miles) and is eligible for special discounts. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! XLT trim. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C8WUA12083
Stock: F20070N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $3,995
1998 Ford Ranger Splash208,674 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto 1 Madison - Madison / Georgia
Clean with cold ac, radio and plenty of room. Come check it out today!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford Ranger Splash with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR14U5WPA22281
Stock: 2083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999
1999 Ford Ranger XLT132,797 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roy Schmidt Honda - Effingham / Illinois
Gold 1999 Ford Ranger XLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L I4 EFI 2.5L I4 EFI, ABS brakes.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford Ranger XLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTYR10C4XTA29406
Stock: HC0180A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020