Used 1994 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews

Very Suprised Eric , 10/04/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Overall this truck has surprised me. I'm a Chevy lover and yet i like this truck. Very comfortable and great on gas. Despite i have the two wheel drive version it love the mud. No major problems with it. 189,000 miles and still going strong.

Build to last Armbruster , 05/09/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my Ford Ranger when it was one year old in 1995. My truck had 40,000 miles on it then. 10 years later it has 227,000 miles on it! I still love this truck. Last summer I replaced the transmission and thought of getting another vehicle. I didn't need to; here it is another year later and it is still driving fantastic. Through the years I have replaced one water pump (at 160,000 miles) 2 batteries, the clutch at 190,000 miles, the oxygen sensor, brakes, tires, and the faulty emergency brake recall item. I can't think of anything else. (oh, I did replace the serpentine and timing belts as a precaution at 120,000 miles). A FANTASTIC vehicle. This is my third Ranger and I will buy another.

1994 Ford Ranger thedog , 08/01/2008 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought my 1994 Ford Ranger for a steal at 1000 dollars. When I bought it, it had 328,000 miles on as far as I know the first engine. I have only replaced the starter and the fuel pump and soon it will need a new clutch but other than that it still runs great at 337,000 miles.

Great truck, keeps on going Bill , 05/22/2008 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new in '94 and I used it every day for 10 years until I got a family minivan. I have towed concrete mixers, hauled scrap and lumber, use it weekly to carry stuff to the dump. I carried the kids in the extended cab (when they were little, not a lot of room there.) The truck never let me down and today I still have it (though it's semi-retired)and use it 3-4 times a month to go to the dump. It has 167,000 miles on it and now my daughter just got her lisense and she drives it daily to school and about. It still gets 22+MPG. Never did more than routine maint and replaced the clutch 2x. What a great investment in 1994!