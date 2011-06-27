Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$778
|$1,190
|$1,412
|Clean
|$695
|$1,064
|$1,263
|Average
|$530
|$812
|$964
|Rough
|$365
|$559
|$666
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$492
|$1,043
|$1,338
|Clean
|$440
|$932
|$1,197
|Average
|$335
|$711
|$914
|Rough
|$231
|$490
|$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$488
|$1,041
|$1,338
|Clean
|$437
|$930
|$1,197
|Average
|$333
|$710
|$914
|Rough
|$229
|$489
|$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$781
|$1,246
|$1,495
|Clean
|$698
|$1,114
|$1,337
|Average
|$532
|$850
|$1,021
|Rough
|$366
|$586
|$705
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$533
|$1,056
|$1,338
|Clean
|$477
|$944
|$1,197
|Average
|$363
|$720
|$914
|Rough
|$250
|$496
|$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,050
|$1,628
|$1,938
|Clean
|$938
|$1,455
|$1,733
|Average
|$715
|$1,110
|$1,323
|Rough
|$492
|$765
|$914
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$883
|$1,342
|$1,588
|Clean
|$789
|$1,200
|$1,420
|Average
|$602
|$915
|$1,084
|Rough
|$414
|$631
|$749
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$777
|$1,413
|$1,753
|Clean
|$694
|$1,263
|$1,568
|Average
|$529
|$963
|$1,197
|Rough
|$364
|$664
|$826
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$560
|$1,066
|$1,338
|Clean
|$501
|$953
|$1,197
|Average
|$382
|$727
|$914
|Rough
|$263
|$501
|$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$843
|$1,263
|$1,489
|Clean
|$753
|$1,129
|$1,331
|Average
|$574
|$861
|$1,017
|Rough
|$395
|$593
|$702
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$727
|$1,246
|$1,524
|Clean
|$649
|$1,114
|$1,363
|Average
|$495
|$850
|$1,041
|Rough
|$341
|$586
|$719
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$654
|$1,228
|$1,537
|Clean
|$584
|$1,098
|$1,374
|Average
|$445
|$838
|$1,049
|Rough
|$307
|$577
|$724
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$751
|$1,152
|$1,367
|Clean
|$671
|$1,030
|$1,223
|Average
|$512
|$786
|$934
|Rough
|$352
|$542
|$645
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$521
|$1,053
|$1,338
|Clean
|$466
|$941
|$1,197
|Average
|$355
|$718
|$914
|Rough
|$244
|$495
|$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$673
|$1,238
|$1,542
|Clean
|$601
|$1,107
|$1,379
|Average
|$458
|$844
|$1,053
|Rough
|$315
|$582
|$727
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$815
|$1,343
|$1,627
|Clean
|$728
|$1,201
|$1,455
|Average
|$555
|$916
|$1,111
|Rough
|$382
|$631
|$767
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$447
|$1,027
|$1,338
|Clean
|$400
|$918
|$1,197
|Average
|$305
|$701
|$914
|Rough
|$210
|$483
|$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$623
|$1,088
|$1,338
|Clean
|$556
|$972
|$1,197
|Average
|$424
|$742
|$914
|Rough
|$292
|$511
|$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$879
|$1,314
|$1,548
|Clean
|$785
|$1,175
|$1,384
|Average
|$599
|$896
|$1,057
|Rough
|$412
|$618
|$730
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,048
|$1,338
|Clean
|$457
|$937
|$1,197
|Average
|$348
|$715
|$914
|Rough
|$239
|$493
|$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$816
|$1,225
|$1,445
|Clean
|$729
|$1,095
|$1,292
|Average
|$556
|$835
|$987
|Rough
|$382
|$576
|$681
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$664
|$1,102
|$1,338
|Clean
|$593
|$985
|$1,197
|Average
|$452
|$752
|$914
|Rough
|$311
|$518
|$631