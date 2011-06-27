  1. Home
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$778$1,190$1,412
Clean$695$1,064$1,263
Average$530$812$964
Rough$365$559$666
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$492$1,043$1,338
Clean$440$932$1,197
Average$335$711$914
Rough$231$490$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$488$1,041$1,338
Clean$437$930$1,197
Average$333$710$914
Rough$229$489$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$781$1,246$1,495
Clean$698$1,114$1,337
Average$532$850$1,021
Rough$366$586$705
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$533$1,056$1,338
Clean$477$944$1,197
Average$363$720$914
Rough$250$496$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,050$1,628$1,938
Clean$938$1,455$1,733
Average$715$1,110$1,323
Rough$492$765$914
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$883$1,342$1,588
Clean$789$1,200$1,420
Average$602$915$1,084
Rough$414$631$749
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$777$1,413$1,753
Clean$694$1,263$1,568
Average$529$963$1,197
Rough$364$664$826
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$560$1,066$1,338
Clean$501$953$1,197
Average$382$727$914
Rough$263$501$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$843$1,263$1,489
Clean$753$1,129$1,331
Average$574$861$1,017
Rough$395$593$702
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$727$1,246$1,524
Clean$649$1,114$1,363
Average$495$850$1,041
Rough$341$586$719
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$654$1,228$1,537
Clean$584$1,098$1,374
Average$445$838$1,049
Rough$307$577$724
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$751$1,152$1,367
Clean$671$1,030$1,223
Average$512$786$934
Rough$352$542$645
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$521$1,053$1,338
Clean$466$941$1,197
Average$355$718$914
Rough$244$495$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$673$1,238$1,542
Clean$601$1,107$1,379
Average$458$844$1,053
Rough$315$582$727
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$815$1,343$1,627
Clean$728$1,201$1,455
Average$555$916$1,111
Rough$382$631$767
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$447$1,027$1,338
Clean$400$918$1,197
Average$305$701$914
Rough$210$483$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger Splash 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$623$1,088$1,338
Clean$556$972$1,197
Average$424$742$914
Rough$292$511$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$879$1,314$1,548
Clean$785$1,175$1,384
Average$599$896$1,057
Rough$412$618$730
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$511$1,048$1,338
Clean$457$937$1,197
Average$348$715$914
Rough$239$493$631
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$816$1,225$1,445
Clean$729$1,095$1,292
Average$556$835$987
Rough$382$576$681
Estimated values
1994 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$664$1,102$1,338
Clean$593$985$1,197
Average$452$752$914
Rough$311$518$631
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $789 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,200 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $789 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,200 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1994 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1994 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $789 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,200 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 Ford Ranger ranges from $414 to $1,588, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.