  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2008 Ford Mustang
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Ford Mustang Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,549$6,533$7,692
Clean$4,179$6,006$7,049
Average$3,440$4,950$5,764
Rough$2,701$3,895$4,479
Sell my 2008 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,590$9,205$10,740
Clean$6,054$8,462$9,843
Average$4,984$6,975$8,048
Rough$3,913$5,488$6,253
Sell my 2008 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,282$6,206$7,328
Clean$3,934$5,705$6,716
Average$3,238$4,703$5,491
Rough$2,542$3,700$4,267
Sell my 2008 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,682$6,694$7,871
Clean$4,301$6,154$7,213
Average$3,541$5,073$5,898
Rough$2,780$3,991$4,583
Sell my 2008 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,207$6,114$7,226
Clean$3,865$5,620$6,622
Average$3,182$4,633$5,415
Rough$2,498$3,645$4,207
Sell my 2008 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,552$9,232$10,803
Clean$6,020$8,487$9,901
Average$4,955$6,996$8,095
Rough$3,891$5,504$6,290
Sell my 2008 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,593$9,119$10,604
Clean$6,058$8,383$9,718
Average$4,986$6,910$7,946
Rough$3,915$5,437$6,174
Sell my 2008 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,141$10,501$12,457
Clean$6,561$9,653$11,416
Average$5,400$7,957$9,334
Rough$4,240$6,261$7,253
Sell my 2008 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,620 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Mustang is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,620 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Ford Mustang, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,865 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,620 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Ford Mustang ranges from $2,498 to $7,226, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.