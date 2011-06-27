Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,549
|$6,533
|$7,692
|Clean
|$4,179
|$6,006
|$7,049
|Average
|$3,440
|$4,950
|$5,764
|Rough
|$2,701
|$3,895
|$4,479
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,590
|$9,205
|$10,740
|Clean
|$6,054
|$8,462
|$9,843
|Average
|$4,984
|$6,975
|$8,048
|Rough
|$3,913
|$5,488
|$6,253
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,282
|$6,206
|$7,328
|Clean
|$3,934
|$5,705
|$6,716
|Average
|$3,238
|$4,703
|$5,491
|Rough
|$2,542
|$3,700
|$4,267
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,682
|$6,694
|$7,871
|Clean
|$4,301
|$6,154
|$7,213
|Average
|$3,541
|$5,073
|$5,898
|Rough
|$2,780
|$3,991
|$4,583
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,207
|$6,114
|$7,226
|Clean
|$3,865
|$5,620
|$6,622
|Average
|$3,182
|$4,633
|$5,415
|Rough
|$2,498
|$3,645
|$4,207
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,552
|$9,232
|$10,803
|Clean
|$6,020
|$8,487
|$9,901
|Average
|$4,955
|$6,996
|$8,095
|Rough
|$3,891
|$5,504
|$6,290
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,593
|$9,119
|$10,604
|Clean
|$6,058
|$8,383
|$9,718
|Average
|$4,986
|$6,910
|$7,946
|Rough
|$3,915
|$5,437
|$6,174
Estimated values
2008 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,141
|$10,501
|$12,457
|Clean
|$6,561
|$9,653
|$11,416
|Average
|$5,400
|$7,957
|$9,334
|Rough
|$4,240
|$6,261
|$7,253