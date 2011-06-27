Used 2008 Ford Mustang Consumer Reviews
Great car for the money
I bought my 08 Mustang with 14k on it, I now have 54k and have had zero issues. The V6 has plenty of power for any legal driving and I get up to 30 hwy mpg! I recently ordered a new rear bumper and am changing her to dual exhaust! I love this car and will probably keep it until it can go no futher!
GT/CS
I got the California Special in Candy Apple Red. It is a beauty. The ride and performance are great. It is a dream to drive and the power band with the 5 speed auto is awesome. I do wish they had the louder exhaust tone from the GT500. The tire noise is evident with the combo that comes on the CS. However it isn't obnoxious. The lower seat cushions could be 2 inches longer for long road trips. Rear seat is really not usable by adults. Can get a car seat in but it is really hard to put a toddler in the seat. It is really a 2 seater like all the previous Mustangs. What makes the GT/CS worth it is it gets looks everywhere we have taken it.
Long Term Report for this '08 V6 w/ manual 5spd
back again.. last post was around this time last year.. I now have 104500 miles on my pony.. this car is just great as my daily driver. Still have original brakes and pads!! 2 repair issues: 1st was harmonic damper failed @ 75K miles. 2nd @ 85K could have been major, but was not. Pin that connects clutch pedal to clutch master cyl came loose. Ford does not make a replacement. Comment from dealer: 'That's not supposed to happen!' No, Really??!! Took pin to machine shop and modified it for $65. Fixed. Otherwise only costs are normal maintainance. Recommend that when you need new 16" tires.. replace with Pirelli P-4's. MUCH better rubber than factory originals
Mustang Bullitt
Does anyone make a better, more fun to drive car than this for the money? Plenty of power, great brakes, and handling. Gas mileage is greatly improved over my 5.0L. You can use 87- 91 octane. Feels a little more edgy with the high octane stuff but not essential for driveability. Great leather GT500 seats. The Tremec 5 speed is a dream.
2008 Mustang GT California Special
I use my GT/CS as a toy, just for special occasions or just to cruise in good weather. I owned a Blue 1965 Mustang 2+2 fastback in 1969, got my orders for Vietnam, then sold the car. I ordered my car due to the retro look, I love it. Vista Blue with all the goodies. I am disappointed in the lack of a quality clear coat on the paint. I have less than 1200 miles on the car, with 2 paint chips on the hood, plus a pebble put a ding in my windshield. I love the 2-tone charcoal and parchment interior. I feel 19 years old again, she is a keeper !
