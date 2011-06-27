Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me
- $15,375Great Deal | $4,995 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck224,408 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Work Truck features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver Ice Metallic with a Dark Ash With Jet Black Interior Accents Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Standard Suspension Package, WT Convenience Package, 6 Speakers, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: chrome, Front License Plate Kit, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear step bumper, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Vision Camera with Dynamic Guide Lines, Steering Wheel, Voltmeter, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Overhead Console - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KUEGXFF539713
Stock: 861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $21,995Great Deal | $3,524 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck14,878 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Affordable Used Cars Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC2CUEG4FZ531574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,900Great Deal
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country75,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
JP Harvey Motors - Clarksville / Texas
This U 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD in Clarksville, TX is a steal at its price. Even with a few plus years on it, this truck looks like new. The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is loaded with DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 ENGINE, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC overdrive TRANSMISSION, HIGH COUNTRY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET SEATS includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjuster, 20' CHROMED ALUMINUM WHEELS, CHEVROLET MYLINK AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, USB PORTS auxiliary jack, SD card slot, Bluetooth streaming audio, CHROMED TUBULAR ASSIST STEPS, 4' ROUND, STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, LEATHER WRAPPED WITH AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert Seat and Front and Rear Park Assist. and UNDERBODY SHIELD, FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS. It's a DIESEL Brownstone Metallic truck that can get the job done.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXE80FF664567
Stock: 2491U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- $37,995Great Deal | $6,586 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ123,293 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWE88FF133112
Stock: F133112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- $29,906Great Deal | $4,120 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT87,125 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baker Cadillac Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTClean CARFAX. Odometer is 14027 miles below market average!Save Big at Baker Motor Company!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEG5FF109710
Stock: G5480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $34,998Great Deal | $7,551 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ102,592 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nolf Chrysler Dodge Ram - Fairmount City / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWE89FF130316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$40,995Great Deal | $8,587 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ55,025 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sax Motor Co - Dickinson / North Dakota
ONLY 54,700 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Tow Hitch, SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET, ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Turbo, 4x4 KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, SUNROOF, POWER, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert Seat and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist. LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (UQA) Bose premium audio system and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist. SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET, CHEVROLET MYLINK AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, USB PORTS auxiliary jack, SD card slot, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Pandora Internet radio, voice-activated technology for radio and phone, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 2-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets. STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, LEATHER WRAPPED WITH AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS. Chevrolet LTZ with TUNGSTEN METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 397 HP at 3000 RPM*. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWE83FF171489
Stock: 8965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $15,995Great Deal | $2,166 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck192,984 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Denver Collection - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB0KUEGXFZ506130
Stock: 506130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,995Great Deal | $4,513 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT39,285 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Affordable Used Cars - Fairbanks / Alaska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEG5FF653687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,688Great Deal | $4,983 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ97,277 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Balise Chevrolet Buick GMC - Springfield / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWEG8FF193320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,800Great Deal
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT97,413 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bayway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pasadena / Texas
It doesn't get much better than this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT, which boasts a braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $23,800. Looking to buy a safer crew cab? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 4 out of 5 stars. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a suave summit white exterior along with a jet black interior. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1CVEG2FF102517
Stock: B201808A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,995Great Deal | $4,274 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT55,486 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Muzi Chevrolet - Needham Heights / Massachusetts
* Check out this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT * * 2015 ** Chevrolet * * Silverado 2500HD * Take this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT for a test drive today. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Price Includes all available rebates. All conditional rebates and offer from Ford/Chevrolet contact dealer for eligibility. Not all customers and vehicles will qualify for all rebates. Offer may change without notice. Tax, title prep, and doc fee $399 extra. Must finance with GM Financial/Ford Motor Credit , must take same day delivery, and vehicle must be from dealer inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC2KVEG7FZ544523
Stock: KG286521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $21,998Great Deal | $1,295 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck123,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
Chevy 2500 4x4 For Sale. Carfax Certified 1 Owner No Accidents! Don't Worry about Getting out in Public We Can Ship this to your Door We Can Finance and Ship This Vehicle to your Door Never Come in the Store! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours! We Are always going out of our way to Earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC2KUEG7FZ551613
Stock: 551613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $27,200Great Deal | $3,772 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT81,746 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beadle's Ford of Bowdle - Bowdle / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVEG9FF587614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,900Great Deal | $5,683 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ73,289 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
McGrath Hyundai - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWE8XFF675814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $36,950Great Deal | $4,691 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ103,729 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pioneer Garage - Highmore / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWE86FF174919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,505Great Deal
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country224,035 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Carter Autoland - Alvin / Texas
Please call to ensure the vehicle you're interested in is still available. Due to our AMAZING PRICES, they go quickly! CARFAX One-Owner. Black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, saddle Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXE80FF541125
Stock: GFF541125T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- Price Drop$32,195Great Deal | $3,794 below market
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ124,760 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Waukee - Waukee / Iowa
LTZ! SHARP WHEELS AND TIRES! GREAT LOOK! NAVIGATION! COME CHECK THIS ONE OUT! No payments for 90 days! Special low APR financing is available with approved credit! Victory Red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel VVT Generous trade in allowances., No Payments for 90 days. Special interest rates available., 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, jet black Leather. Recent Arrival! Come see why people from all over the midwest are saving BIG MONEY at Deery Waukee. Great selection, top dollar for your trade, and the low prices make this the place to save!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KWEG5FF113018
Stock: R716A
Certified Pre-Owned: No