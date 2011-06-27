Close

Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Work Truck features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver Ice Metallic with a Dark Ash With Jet Black Interior Accents Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Standard Suspension Package, WT Convenience Package, 6 Speakers, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: chrome, Front License Plate Kit, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear step bumper, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Vision Camera with Dynamic Guide Lines, Steering Wheel, Voltmeter, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Overhead Console - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GC1KUEGXFF539713

Stock: 861

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020