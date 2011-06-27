Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

New 2015 Everyday driver Jan , 03/04/2016 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The gas engine is strong, the gas mileage is 15.5 miles per gallon on the interstate, 13 city. The transmission is very smooth. The heater, A/C and other interior comforts are good. All around very good daily driver. Update traded this truck for a Nissan Titan diesel. Update truck is working well. Used mostly for towing longer distances and around farm. Wife loves driving the truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BEST TRUCK IVE EVER OWNED Brandon , 10/17/2016 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Great for towing and really nice to drive long distances very comfortable. Mileage isn't great but for a big truck what are u really expecting. I love mine glad I got it never once regret it Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lives up to expectations every day Jeff , 05/26/2016 XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Runs/drives like a big truck should. Needs elbow room, but is reliable, comfortable and up to everything I need it to do. A friend from down under called it "The quintessential American truck". Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Should have stayed a GM man Jace , 04/26/2016 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought a 2015 reg cab, long box 4 wd over a month ago. TRUCK RIDES EXTREMELY ROUGH. rougher than any other 3/4 ton truck i have driven! I pull a small enclosed trailer around 3000 lb. I can't believe how squirrely the steering is on rougher roads with the trailer. I never felt that with my 2002 chev 2500hd with same trailer. Transmission slips while shifting into 3rd. Most of the paint has peeled off the front axle within the first year and ford will not fix it. So my year old truck is already rusting! Horribly cheap built truck Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse