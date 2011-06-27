  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 F-250 Super Duty
5(50%)4(20%)3(0%)2(10%)1(20%)
3.7
10 reviews
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale
List Price Range
$20,999 - $52,000
Used F-250 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

New 2015 Everyday driver

Jan, 03/04/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

The gas engine is strong, the gas mileage is 15.5 miles per gallon on the interstate, 13 city. The transmission is very smooth. The heater, A/C and other interior comforts are good. All around very good daily driver. Update traded this truck for a Nissan Titan diesel. Update truck is working well. Used mostly for towing longer distances and around farm. Wife loves driving the truck.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

BEST TRUCK IVE EVER OWNED

Brandon, 10/17/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Great for towing and really nice to drive long distances very comfortable. Mileage isn't great but for a big truck what are u really expecting. I love mine glad I got it never once regret it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Lives up to expectations every day

Jeff, 05/26/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Runs/drives like a big truck should. Needs elbow room, but is reliable, comfortable and up to everything I need it to do. A friend from down under called it "The quintessential American truck".

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Should have stayed a GM man

Jace, 04/26/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
8 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2015 reg cab, long box 4 wd over a month ago. TRUCK RIDES EXTREMELY ROUGH. rougher than any other 3/4 ton truck i have driven! I pull a small enclosed trailer around 3000 lb. I can't believe how squirrely the steering is on rougher roads with the trailer. I never felt that with my 2002 chev 2500hd with same trailer. Transmission slips while shifting into 3rd. Most of the paint has peeled off the front axle within the first year and ford will not fix it. So my year old truck is already rusting! Horribly cheap built truck

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

ok work truck, dont expect to put much on the back

ddakota609, 03/01/2017
XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
5 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have this for a work truck, rear suspension sucks. looks like I have a loaded truck and all that is on the back is a lift gate. put a trailer on the back don't put more than a riding mower or golf cart on it.. then it really drops down. inside is ok seats are ok for a work truck and a decent amount of room. As for towing engine makes lots of noise and runs up the rpms but even with it being a 6.2L there isn't a lot of power. transmission is decent.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-250 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles