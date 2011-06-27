Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
New 2015 Everyday driver
The gas engine is strong, the gas mileage is 15.5 miles per gallon on the interstate, 13 city. The transmission is very smooth. The heater, A/C and other interior comforts are good. All around very good daily driver. Update traded this truck for a Nissan Titan diesel. Update truck is working well. Used mostly for towing longer distances and around farm. Wife loves driving the truck.
BEST TRUCK IVE EVER OWNED
Great for towing and really nice to drive long distances very comfortable. Mileage isn't great but for a big truck what are u really expecting. I love mine glad I got it never once regret it
Lives up to expectations every day
Runs/drives like a big truck should. Needs elbow room, but is reliable, comfortable and up to everything I need it to do. A friend from down under called it "The quintessential American truck".
Should have stayed a GM man
I bought a 2015 reg cab, long box 4 wd over a month ago. TRUCK RIDES EXTREMELY ROUGH. rougher than any other 3/4 ton truck i have driven! I pull a small enclosed trailer around 3000 lb. I can't believe how squirrely the steering is on rougher roads with the trailer. I never felt that with my 2002 chev 2500hd with same trailer. Transmission slips while shifting into 3rd. Most of the paint has peeled off the front axle within the first year and ford will not fix it. So my year old truck is already rusting! Horribly cheap built truck
ok work truck, dont expect to put much on the back
I have this for a work truck, rear suspension sucks. looks like I have a loaded truck and all that is on the back is a lift gate. put a trailer on the back don't put more than a riding mower or golf cart on it.. then it really drops down. inside is ok seats are ok for a work truck and a decent amount of room. As for towing engine makes lots of noise and runs up the rpms but even with it being a 6.2L there isn't a lot of power. transmission is decent.
