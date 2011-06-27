  1. Home
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,568$36,738$41,798
Clean$30,459$35,437$40,283
Average$28,239$32,836$37,255
Rough$26,020$30,234$34,226
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,114$21,149$24,119
Clean$17,477$20,400$23,245
Average$16,203$18,902$21,498
Rough$14,930$17,405$19,750
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,294$20,317$23,273
Clean$16,686$19,597$22,429
Average$15,470$18,159$20,743
Rough$14,254$16,720$19,057
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,938$21,074$24,141
Clean$17,307$20,328$23,266
Average$16,046$18,836$21,517
Rough$14,785$17,343$19,767
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,337$26,384$29,376
Clean$22,516$25,450$28,311
Average$20,875$23,581$26,183
Rough$19,235$21,713$24,054
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,134$23,601$26,993
Clean$19,427$22,766$26,015
Average$18,011$21,094$24,059
Rough$16,595$19,423$22,103
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,999$33,874$37,679
Clean$28,944$32,675$36,313
Average$26,835$30,276$33,583
Rough$24,726$27,878$30,853
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,200$20,207$23,148
Clean$16,595$19,492$22,309
Average$15,386$18,061$20,632
Rough$14,177$16,630$18,954
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,726$25,524$29,238
Clean$20,962$24,620$28,179
Average$19,435$22,813$26,060
Rough$17,907$21,005$23,942
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,886$20,985$24,017
Clean$17,257$20,242$23,147
Average$16,000$18,756$21,406
Rough$14,742$17,270$19,666
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,394$22,563$25,665
Clean$18,712$21,764$24,735
Average$17,349$20,167$22,875
Rough$15,985$18,569$21,016
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,133$34,506$38,792
Clean$29,074$33,285$37,387
Average$26,955$30,841$34,576
Rough$24,837$28,398$31,765
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,030$36,455$41,759
Clean$29,939$35,164$40,246
Average$27,757$32,583$37,220
Rough$25,576$30,001$34,194
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,187$22,542$25,822
Clean$18,513$21,744$24,887
Average$17,164$20,147$23,015
Rough$15,815$18,551$21,144
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,440$24,410$27,324
Clean$20,686$23,545$26,334
Average$19,178$21,817$24,354
Rough$17,671$20,089$22,374
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,007$24,680$28,270
Clean$20,269$23,806$27,246
Average$18,792$22,059$25,198
Rough$17,315$20,311$23,149
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,585$21,834$25,011
Clean$17,931$21,061$24,105
Average$16,625$19,515$22,293
Rough$15,318$17,969$20,480
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,362$26,166$28,923
Clean$22,541$25,239$27,875
Average$20,898$23,387$25,779
Rough$19,256$21,534$23,683
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,912$24,739$27,515
Clean$21,142$23,863$26,518
Average$19,601$22,112$24,524
Rough$18,061$20,360$22,530
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,002$41,122$47,105
Clean$33,772$39,666$45,398
Average$31,311$36,755$41,985
Rough$28,850$33,843$38,571
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,946$27,428$29,876
Clean$24,069$26,457$28,793
Average$22,315$24,515$26,629
Rough$20,561$22,572$24,464
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,338$23,894$27,371
Clean$19,623$23,048$26,379
Average$18,193$21,356$24,395
Rough$16,763$19,664$22,412
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,839$24,265$27,618
Clean$20,107$23,406$26,617
Average$18,641$21,688$24,616
Rough$17,176$19,969$22,615
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,516$36,434$40,285
Clean$31,373$35,144$38,825
Average$29,087$32,564$35,906
Rough$26,801$29,985$32,987
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,688$21,368$23,994
Clean$18,031$20,611$23,125
Average$16,717$19,098$21,386
Rough$15,403$17,585$19,647
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,731$38,888$42,973
Clean$33,510$37,511$41,416
Average$31,069$34,757$38,302
Rough$28,627$32,004$35,188
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,724$27,552$31,300
Clean$22,890$26,577$30,166
Average$21,222$24,626$27,898
Rough$19,554$22,675$25,630
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,225$33,060$36,825
Clean$28,197$31,890$35,491
Average$26,143$29,549$32,822
Rough$24,088$27,208$30,154
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,262$20,055$22,789
Clean$16,655$19,345$21,963
Average$15,441$17,925$20,312
Rough$14,228$16,505$18,661
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,543$28,042$31,472
Clean$23,680$27,049$30,331
Average$21,955$25,063$28,051
Rough$20,229$23,078$25,770
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,682$28,997$33,217
Clean$23,814$27,971$32,013
Average$22,079$25,917$29,606
Rough$20,344$23,864$27,199
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,321$15,597$17,823
Clean$12,853$15,045$17,178
Average$11,916$13,941$15,886
Rough$10,980$12,836$14,594
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,429$24,001$27,492
Clean$19,711$23,151$26,496
Average$18,274$21,451$24,504
Rough$16,838$19,752$22,512
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,910$31,354$34,738
Clean$26,929$30,244$33,480
Average$24,967$28,024$30,963
Rough$23,005$25,804$28,445
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,853 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,045 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,853 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,045 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,853 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,045 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $10,980 to $17,823, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.