Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,568
|$36,738
|$41,798
|Clean
|$30,459
|$35,437
|$40,283
|Average
|$28,239
|$32,836
|$37,255
|Rough
|$26,020
|$30,234
|$34,226
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,114
|$21,149
|$24,119
|Clean
|$17,477
|$20,400
|$23,245
|Average
|$16,203
|$18,902
|$21,498
|Rough
|$14,930
|$17,405
|$19,750
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,294
|$20,317
|$23,273
|Clean
|$16,686
|$19,597
|$22,429
|Average
|$15,470
|$18,159
|$20,743
|Rough
|$14,254
|$16,720
|$19,057
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,938
|$21,074
|$24,141
|Clean
|$17,307
|$20,328
|$23,266
|Average
|$16,046
|$18,836
|$21,517
|Rough
|$14,785
|$17,343
|$19,767
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,337
|$26,384
|$29,376
|Clean
|$22,516
|$25,450
|$28,311
|Average
|$20,875
|$23,581
|$26,183
|Rough
|$19,235
|$21,713
|$24,054
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,134
|$23,601
|$26,993
|Clean
|$19,427
|$22,766
|$26,015
|Average
|$18,011
|$21,094
|$24,059
|Rough
|$16,595
|$19,423
|$22,103
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,999
|$33,874
|$37,679
|Clean
|$28,944
|$32,675
|$36,313
|Average
|$26,835
|$30,276
|$33,583
|Rough
|$24,726
|$27,878
|$30,853
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,200
|$20,207
|$23,148
|Clean
|$16,595
|$19,492
|$22,309
|Average
|$15,386
|$18,061
|$20,632
|Rough
|$14,177
|$16,630
|$18,954
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,726
|$25,524
|$29,238
|Clean
|$20,962
|$24,620
|$28,179
|Average
|$19,435
|$22,813
|$26,060
|Rough
|$17,907
|$21,005
|$23,942
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,886
|$20,985
|$24,017
|Clean
|$17,257
|$20,242
|$23,147
|Average
|$16,000
|$18,756
|$21,406
|Rough
|$14,742
|$17,270
|$19,666
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,394
|$22,563
|$25,665
|Clean
|$18,712
|$21,764
|$24,735
|Average
|$17,349
|$20,167
|$22,875
|Rough
|$15,985
|$18,569
|$21,016
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,133
|$34,506
|$38,792
|Clean
|$29,074
|$33,285
|$37,387
|Average
|$26,955
|$30,841
|$34,576
|Rough
|$24,837
|$28,398
|$31,765
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,030
|$36,455
|$41,759
|Clean
|$29,939
|$35,164
|$40,246
|Average
|$27,757
|$32,583
|$37,220
|Rough
|$25,576
|$30,001
|$34,194
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,187
|$22,542
|$25,822
|Clean
|$18,513
|$21,744
|$24,887
|Average
|$17,164
|$20,147
|$23,015
|Rough
|$15,815
|$18,551
|$21,144
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,440
|$24,410
|$27,324
|Clean
|$20,686
|$23,545
|$26,334
|Average
|$19,178
|$21,817
|$24,354
|Rough
|$17,671
|$20,089
|$22,374
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,007
|$24,680
|$28,270
|Clean
|$20,269
|$23,806
|$27,246
|Average
|$18,792
|$22,059
|$25,198
|Rough
|$17,315
|$20,311
|$23,149
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,585
|$21,834
|$25,011
|Clean
|$17,931
|$21,061
|$24,105
|Average
|$16,625
|$19,515
|$22,293
|Rough
|$15,318
|$17,969
|$20,480
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,362
|$26,166
|$28,923
|Clean
|$22,541
|$25,239
|$27,875
|Average
|$20,898
|$23,387
|$25,779
|Rough
|$19,256
|$21,534
|$23,683
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,912
|$24,739
|$27,515
|Clean
|$21,142
|$23,863
|$26,518
|Average
|$19,601
|$22,112
|$24,524
|Rough
|$18,061
|$20,360
|$22,530
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,002
|$41,122
|$47,105
|Clean
|$33,772
|$39,666
|$45,398
|Average
|$31,311
|$36,755
|$41,985
|Rough
|$28,850
|$33,843
|$38,571
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,946
|$27,428
|$29,876
|Clean
|$24,069
|$26,457
|$28,793
|Average
|$22,315
|$24,515
|$26,629
|Rough
|$20,561
|$22,572
|$24,464
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,338
|$23,894
|$27,371
|Clean
|$19,623
|$23,048
|$26,379
|Average
|$18,193
|$21,356
|$24,395
|Rough
|$16,763
|$19,664
|$22,412
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,839
|$24,265
|$27,618
|Clean
|$20,107
|$23,406
|$26,617
|Average
|$18,641
|$21,688
|$24,616
|Rough
|$17,176
|$19,969
|$22,615
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,516
|$36,434
|$40,285
|Clean
|$31,373
|$35,144
|$38,825
|Average
|$29,087
|$32,564
|$35,906
|Rough
|$26,801
|$29,985
|$32,987
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,688
|$21,368
|$23,994
|Clean
|$18,031
|$20,611
|$23,125
|Average
|$16,717
|$19,098
|$21,386
|Rough
|$15,403
|$17,585
|$19,647
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,731
|$38,888
|$42,973
|Clean
|$33,510
|$37,511
|$41,416
|Average
|$31,069
|$34,757
|$38,302
|Rough
|$28,627
|$32,004
|$35,188
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,724
|$27,552
|$31,300
|Clean
|$22,890
|$26,577
|$30,166
|Average
|$21,222
|$24,626
|$27,898
|Rough
|$19,554
|$22,675
|$25,630
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,225
|$33,060
|$36,825
|Clean
|$28,197
|$31,890
|$35,491
|Average
|$26,143
|$29,549
|$32,822
|Rough
|$24,088
|$27,208
|$30,154
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,262
|$20,055
|$22,789
|Clean
|$16,655
|$19,345
|$21,963
|Average
|$15,441
|$17,925
|$20,312
|Rough
|$14,228
|$16,505
|$18,661
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,543
|$28,042
|$31,472
|Clean
|$23,680
|$27,049
|$30,331
|Average
|$21,955
|$25,063
|$28,051
|Rough
|$20,229
|$23,078
|$25,770
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,682
|$28,997
|$33,217
|Clean
|$23,814
|$27,971
|$32,013
|Average
|$22,079
|$25,917
|$29,606
|Rough
|$20,344
|$23,864
|$27,199
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,321
|$15,597
|$17,823
|Clean
|$12,853
|$15,045
|$17,178
|Average
|$11,916
|$13,941
|$15,886
|Rough
|$10,980
|$12,836
|$14,594
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,429
|$24,001
|$27,492
|Clean
|$19,711
|$23,151
|$26,496
|Average
|$18,274
|$21,451
|$24,504
|Rough
|$16,838
|$19,752
|$22,512
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,910
|$31,354
|$34,738
|Clean
|$26,929
|$30,244
|$33,480
|Average
|$24,967
|$28,024
|$30,963
|Rough
|$23,005
|$25,804
|$28,445