Used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

BEST FORD TRUCK YET flablueovalfan , 12/11/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful 2012 F250 King Ranch 4X4, 6.7 Diesel This is the 7th Ford pickup I have owned - it is without a doubt the best yet. I traded an '09 F150 Platinum 4X4, because of the need for a stronger truck for towing. This truck doesn't flinch at towing 8,000 pounds. Unburdened, around town, it easily achieves 17 mpg. The day I purchased the truck from a dealer in Louisiana, we drove it back to Florida and saw 23 mpg in mostly highway driving - that is easily a 6 mpg improvement (city/highway) over the 1,000 # lighter F150! With 800 ft./lbs. of torque on tap at barely off idle, it transits any terrain with no effort. The build quality is excellent as well. I am very pleased with this new Super Duty! Report Abuse

Love my truck...don't like Ford countrycityboy , 08/25/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful My King Ranch has been awesome in the couple seasons I've been using it for hunting on the Eastern Shore of Md., hauling prodigious amounts of firewood and towing a 12' fully loaded U-Haul from Ohio to NJ (up and down the mountains). My disappointment is that the mirror motor stripped (as it appears it does occasionally on other websites) and Ford will not honor the warranty. They claim it was damaged based on a "digital image expert" who analyzed a photo of the mirror. It was never damaged and the dealership agrees but is helpless to assist. I was hoping Ford would be that great American company I thought it was when I bought the truck...oh well. Still love the truck though! Report Abuse

The BEAST! wbroussard , 10/21/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Had a 2012 F150 Plat and was very happy with the ecoboost but had a heavy trailer to pull approx #8000. A little too much for the F150. I bought the F250 7 months later and WOW! no comparison with the 6.7 Diesel. It gets the same mileage and the trucks wgts close to 8000# vs the 6000 for the F150. Unbelieveable power Report Abuse

Great work truck, but a beast to drive matt_k , 11/12/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I drive an employer-owned F-250. I can only say positive things about its ability to carry a load, including at least four passengers. I recommend it if you need a real work horse of a vehicle, but not for the average "Harry Homeowner" who wants to drive a pickup. The size and wheelbase of this truck can make it a hassle to manuever; especially in tight spaces and parking lots. My personal truck, and F-150, is much easier to drive and still provides the utility of a pickup. Report Abuse