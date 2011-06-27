Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,996
|$18,780
|$20,964
|Clean
|$15,171
|$17,802
|$19,843
|Average
|$13,519
|$15,846
|$17,601
|Rough
|$11,868
|$13,889
|$15,359
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,969
|$15,353
|$17,980
|Clean
|$11,351
|$14,554
|$17,019
|Average
|$10,115
|$12,954
|$15,096
|Rough
|$8,880
|$11,355
|$13,173
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,244
|$16,988
|$19,895
|Clean
|$12,560
|$16,103
|$18,831
|Average
|$11,193
|$14,333
|$16,704
|Rough
|$9,826
|$12,564
|$14,576
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,719
|$26,047
|$30,191
|Clean
|$19,650
|$24,691
|$28,577
|Average
|$17,511
|$21,977
|$25,348
|Rough
|$15,372
|$19,264
|$22,119
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,985
|$16,656
|$19,506
|Clean
|$12,315
|$15,789
|$18,463
|Average
|$10,975
|$14,053
|$16,377
|Rough
|$9,634
|$12,318
|$14,291
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,470
|$18,178
|$20,301
|Clean
|$14,672
|$17,231
|$19,216
|Average
|$13,075
|$15,337
|$17,045
|Rough
|$11,478
|$13,444
|$14,873
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,893
|$15,329
|$17,237
|Clean
|$12,228
|$14,531
|$16,316
|Average
|$10,897
|$12,934
|$14,472
|Rough
|$9,566
|$11,337
|$12,629
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,323
|$16,117
|$18,301
|Clean
|$12,635
|$15,278
|$17,322
|Average
|$11,260
|$13,599
|$15,365
|Rough
|$9,884
|$11,920
|$13,408
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,803
|$17,705
|$20,735
|Clean
|$13,090
|$16,783
|$19,626
|Average
|$11,665
|$14,939
|$17,408
|Rough
|$10,240
|$13,094
|$15,191
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,900
|$14,376
|$16,311
|Clean
|$11,286
|$13,627
|$15,439
|Average
|$10,058
|$12,130
|$13,695
|Rough
|$8,829
|$10,632
|$11,950
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,044
|$24,050
|$27,181
|Clean
|$19,009
|$22,797
|$25,727
|Average
|$16,940
|$20,292
|$22,820
|Rough
|$14,871
|$17,786
|$19,914
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,829
|$16,455
|$19,271
|Clean
|$12,166
|$15,598
|$18,240
|Average
|$10,842
|$13,884
|$16,179
|Rough
|$9,518
|$12,170
|$14,118
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,185
|$23,352
|$26,604
|Clean
|$18,195
|$22,135
|$25,181
|Average
|$16,214
|$19,703
|$22,336
|Rough
|$14,234
|$17,270
|$19,491
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,068
|$11,110
|$12,702
|Clean
|$8,600
|$10,531
|$12,023
|Average
|$7,664
|$9,374
|$10,665
|Rough
|$6,728
|$8,217
|$9,306
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,624
|$14,911
|$17,463
|Clean
|$11,024
|$14,135
|$16,529
|Average
|$9,824
|$12,581
|$14,661
|Rough
|$8,624
|$11,028
|$12,794
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,064
|$14,192
|$16,620
|Clean
|$10,493
|$13,453
|$15,731
|Average
|$9,351
|$11,974
|$13,954
|Rough
|$8,209
|$10,496
|$12,176
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,371
|$24,848
|$29,099
|Clean
|$18,372
|$23,554
|$27,543
|Average
|$16,372
|$20,966
|$24,431
|Rough
|$14,372
|$18,377
|$21,319
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,896
|$23,701
|$26,679
|Clean
|$18,869
|$22,467
|$25,252
|Average
|$16,815
|$19,998
|$22,399
|Rough
|$14,761
|$17,529
|$19,546
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,241
|$16,682
|$18,598
|Clean
|$13,506
|$15,813
|$17,603
|Average
|$12,036
|$14,075
|$15,614
|Rough
|$10,566
|$12,338
|$13,625
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,239
|$22,033
|$24,996
|Clean
|$17,298
|$20,886
|$23,660
|Average
|$15,415
|$18,590
|$20,986
|Rough
|$13,532
|$16,295
|$18,313
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,443
|$19,809
|$23,198
|Clean
|$14,646
|$18,777
|$21,957
|Average
|$13,052
|$16,714
|$19,476
|Rough
|$11,458
|$14,650
|$16,996
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,446
|$27,508
|$32,215
|Clean
|$20,339
|$26,076
|$30,493
|Average
|$18,125
|$23,210
|$27,047
|Rough
|$15,911
|$20,344
|$23,602
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,848
|$19,912
|$22,312
|Clean
|$15,978
|$18,875
|$21,119
|Average
|$14,239
|$16,800
|$18,733
|Rough
|$12,500
|$14,726
|$16,347
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,276
|$17,479
|$19,977
|Clean
|$13,539
|$16,569
|$18,909
|Average
|$12,065
|$14,748
|$16,772
|Rough
|$10,591
|$12,927
|$14,636
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,304
|$19,217
|$21,500
|Clean
|$15,462
|$18,216
|$20,351
|Average
|$13,779
|$16,214
|$18,051
|Rough
|$12,096
|$14,212
|$15,752
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,321
|$15,805
|$18,509
|Clean
|$11,685
|$14,981
|$17,519
|Average
|$10,414
|$13,335
|$15,540
|Rough
|$9,142
|$11,689
|$13,560
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,798
|$16,760
|$19,071
|Clean
|$13,086
|$15,887
|$18,052
|Average
|$11,661
|$14,141
|$16,012
|Rough
|$10,237
|$12,395
|$13,972
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,711
|$17,385
|$19,481
|Clean
|$13,951
|$16,479
|$18,439
|Average
|$12,433
|$14,668
|$16,356
|Rough
|$10,914
|$12,857
|$14,272
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,308
|$14,505
|$16,988
|Clean
|$10,725
|$13,749
|$16,080
|Average
|$9,557
|$12,238
|$14,263
|Rough
|$8,390
|$10,727
|$12,446
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,229
|$14,909
|$17,000
|Clean
|$11,598
|$14,132
|$16,091
|Average
|$10,336
|$12,579
|$14,273
|Rough
|$9,073
|$11,026
|$12,455
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,221
|$14,967
|$17,108
|Clean
|$11,590
|$14,187
|$16,193
|Average
|$10,329
|$12,628
|$14,363
|Rough
|$9,067
|$11,069
|$12,534
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,642
|$19,106
|$21,808
|Clean
|$14,835
|$18,111
|$20,642
|Average
|$13,220
|$16,121
|$18,309
|Rough
|$11,605
|$14,130
|$15,977