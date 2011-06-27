  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,996$18,780$20,964
Clean$15,171$17,802$19,843
Average$13,519$15,846$17,601
Rough$11,868$13,889$15,359
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,969$15,353$17,980
Clean$11,351$14,554$17,019
Average$10,115$12,954$15,096
Rough$8,880$11,355$13,173
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,244$16,988$19,895
Clean$12,560$16,103$18,831
Average$11,193$14,333$16,704
Rough$9,826$12,564$14,576
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,719$26,047$30,191
Clean$19,650$24,691$28,577
Average$17,511$21,977$25,348
Rough$15,372$19,264$22,119
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,985$16,656$19,506
Clean$12,315$15,789$18,463
Average$10,975$14,053$16,377
Rough$9,634$12,318$14,291
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,470$18,178$20,301
Clean$14,672$17,231$19,216
Average$13,075$15,337$17,045
Rough$11,478$13,444$14,873
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,893$15,329$17,237
Clean$12,228$14,531$16,316
Average$10,897$12,934$14,472
Rough$9,566$11,337$12,629
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,323$16,117$18,301
Clean$12,635$15,278$17,322
Average$11,260$13,599$15,365
Rough$9,884$11,920$13,408
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,803$17,705$20,735
Clean$13,090$16,783$19,626
Average$11,665$14,939$17,408
Rough$10,240$13,094$15,191
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,900$14,376$16,311
Clean$11,286$13,627$15,439
Average$10,058$12,130$13,695
Rough$8,829$10,632$11,950
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,044$24,050$27,181
Clean$19,009$22,797$25,727
Average$16,940$20,292$22,820
Rough$14,871$17,786$19,914
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,829$16,455$19,271
Clean$12,166$15,598$18,240
Average$10,842$13,884$16,179
Rough$9,518$12,170$14,118
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,185$23,352$26,604
Clean$18,195$22,135$25,181
Average$16,214$19,703$22,336
Rough$14,234$17,270$19,491
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,068$11,110$12,702
Clean$8,600$10,531$12,023
Average$7,664$9,374$10,665
Rough$6,728$8,217$9,306
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,624$14,911$17,463
Clean$11,024$14,135$16,529
Average$9,824$12,581$14,661
Rough$8,624$11,028$12,794
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,064$14,192$16,620
Clean$10,493$13,453$15,731
Average$9,351$11,974$13,954
Rough$8,209$10,496$12,176
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,371$24,848$29,099
Clean$18,372$23,554$27,543
Average$16,372$20,966$24,431
Rough$14,372$18,377$21,319
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,896$23,701$26,679
Clean$18,869$22,467$25,252
Average$16,815$19,998$22,399
Rough$14,761$17,529$19,546
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,241$16,682$18,598
Clean$13,506$15,813$17,603
Average$12,036$14,075$15,614
Rough$10,566$12,338$13,625
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,239$22,033$24,996
Clean$17,298$20,886$23,660
Average$15,415$18,590$20,986
Rough$13,532$16,295$18,313
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,443$19,809$23,198
Clean$14,646$18,777$21,957
Average$13,052$16,714$19,476
Rough$11,458$14,650$16,996
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,446$27,508$32,215
Clean$20,339$26,076$30,493
Average$18,125$23,210$27,047
Rough$15,911$20,344$23,602
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,848$19,912$22,312
Clean$15,978$18,875$21,119
Average$14,239$16,800$18,733
Rough$12,500$14,726$16,347
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,276$17,479$19,977
Clean$13,539$16,569$18,909
Average$12,065$14,748$16,772
Rough$10,591$12,927$14,636
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,304$19,217$21,500
Clean$15,462$18,216$20,351
Average$13,779$16,214$18,051
Rough$12,096$14,212$15,752
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,321$15,805$18,509
Clean$11,685$14,981$17,519
Average$10,414$13,335$15,540
Rough$9,142$11,689$13,560
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,798$16,760$19,071
Clean$13,086$15,887$18,052
Average$11,661$14,141$16,012
Rough$10,237$12,395$13,972
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,711$17,385$19,481
Clean$13,951$16,479$18,439
Average$12,433$14,668$16,356
Rough$10,914$12,857$14,272
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,308$14,505$16,988
Clean$10,725$13,749$16,080
Average$9,557$12,238$14,263
Rough$8,390$10,727$12,446
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,229$14,909$17,000
Clean$11,598$14,132$16,091
Average$10,336$12,579$14,273
Rough$9,073$11,026$12,455
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,221$14,967$17,108
Clean$11,590$14,187$16,193
Average$10,329$12,628$14,363
Rough$9,067$11,069$12,534
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,642$19,106$21,808
Clean$14,835$18,111$20,642
Average$13,220$16,121$18,309
Rough$11,605$14,130$15,977
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,600 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,531 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,600 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,531 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,600 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,531 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $6,728 to $12,702, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.