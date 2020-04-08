Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me
- 40,269 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,961$4,813 Below Market
Country Chevrolet - Annandale / Minnesota
Visit Country Chevrolet online at www.countrychev.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 800-947-1250 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC0CVCG7BF209880
Stock: 3391-Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2020
- 98,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,955$5,965 Below Market
Baron Auto Sales - West Springfield / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC0KVCG6BZ410476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,198 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,999$1,479 Below Market
Bighorn Toyota - Glenwood Springs / Colorado
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival!Bighorn Toyota has been proudly serving the Aspen, Vail and surrounding area since 1976. We are the largest Toyota dealer in western Colorado and pride ourselves on having an excellent inventory to choose from with a friendly and accommodating staff in all of our departments. Family owned and operated we also pride ourselves in being an involved member of our community. We have partnered with many organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Youth Zone, and many others. We understand that we are not just working with customers but with our friends and neighbors. Our goal is to make purchasing or servicing your Toyota an easy and straightforward experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYCG2BF200240
Stock: 255461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 79,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,995$3,160 Below Market
JAY AUTO SALES - Tucson / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 8ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC0CVCG2BF249249
Stock: 249249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,995$1,557 Below Market
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
1 OWNER! Diesel! 3/4 Ton truck! 4x4!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXC85BF114360
Stock: 8231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 170,452 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,950$3,290 Below Market
WM Krotter - O' Neill / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCG7BF210983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,014 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,999$1,086 Below Market
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
***MD STATE INSPECTED***2011-----CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD....CREW CAB...SHORT BED....LT...Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White w/Cloth Seat Trim.***One Owner*** Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Running Boards, Bed Cover, Spray Bed Liner, Tow Package, Steering Wheel Controls, USB/AUX ports, Cruise Control, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat Adjuster, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/, Tarnau Cover, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Compass, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Bracket, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailer ****410-861-9929***CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM<<<MD STATE INSPECTED*** *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Dents; Fully Detailed -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front Air Conditioning Zones: Single, Front Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Front Airbags: Dual, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite Radio: Siriusxm, Speed Sensitive Volume Control, Total Speakers: 6, ABS: 4-Wheel, Front Brake Diameter: 14.0, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Front Brake Width: 1.57, Power Brakes, Rear Brake Diameter: 14.2, Rear Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Rear Brake Width: 1.34, Floor Mat Material: Rubber/Vinyl, Floor Material: Carpet, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Assist Handle: Front, Center Console: Front Console With Armrest and Storage, Courtesy Lights: Door, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, One-Touch Windows: 1, Power Outlet(s): Two 12V, Power Steering, Reading Lights: Front, Remote Engine Start Prewiring, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Paddle Shifter, Steering Wheel: Tilt, 4WD Selector: Electronic Hi-Lo, 4WD Type: Part Time, Axle Ratio: 3.73, Alternator: 125 Amps, Auxiliary Engine Cooler, Battery Rating: 600 Cca, Battery: Heavy Duty, Body Side Moldings: Body-Color, Door Handle Color: Black, Exhaust Tip Color: Stainless-Steel, Front Bumper Color: Chrome, Grille Color: Chrome Surround, Mirror Color: Black, Pickup Bed Light, Pickup Bed Type: Fleetside, Rear Bumper Color: Chrome, Gauge: Tachometer, Trip Odometer, Warnings and Reminders: Lamp Failure / Low Fuel / Engine Oil / Coolant, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights: Auto On/Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Heated, Child Seat Anchors, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Rear Seatbelts: 3-Point, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Lumbar, Front Headrests: 2, Front Seat Type: 40-20-40 Split Bench, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Reclining, Rear Headrests: 2, Rear Seat Folding, Rear Seat Type: 60-40 Split Bench, Upholstery: Cloth, Anti-Theft System: Theft-Deterrent System, Power Door Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Torsion Bars, Front Stabilizer Bar: Diameter 33 Mm, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Short and Long Arm, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Leaf, Rear Suspension Classification: Solid Live Axle, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Leaf, Satellite Communications: Onstar, Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody, Spare Wheel Type: Steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Type: All Season, Wheels: Aluminum, Tow Hooks: Front, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Power Windows, Solar-Tinted Glass, Engine Block Heater, Front License Plate Bracket, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Tonneau Cover, 12-Volt Battery Power Supply, Bluetooth For Phone Package, Front Fog Lamps, All Weather Floor Mats, Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Rear Window Defogger, Back-Up Alarm Calibration, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Lt245/75R17e All Season Blackwall Tires, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Wiring Provisions
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXC82BF262921
Stock: BF262921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 255,766 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$14,990$1,027 Below Market
Car Guys Online - Crozier / Virginia
Call 804-479-0497 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 Duramax Allison Runs and Drives Like a Cadillac!!! Check out this 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Crew Cab 4x4 that we just purchased from a local farmer! Dings and dents on bed but this workhorse runs and drives like a dream! I have driven this truck for 2000 miles and it runs like new ! Just Virginia state inspected and fuel and oil service this truck is ready to work or enjoy! Please don't hesitate to contact us at 804-479-0497 with any questions you may have !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVC80BF246642
Stock: BF246642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 126,141 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,999
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
***OUT OF STATE SALE ONLY***(ACCORDING TO MD STATE INSPECTION GUIDELINES)DEF DELETE***ALTERED EMISSIONS**NO CATS***INTERNAL TUNER** 6.6L DURAMAX V8 TURBODIESEL! 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD CREW CAB<<<LTZ>>>SUNROOF, 4x4, LEATHER SEATING, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, MOCHA STEEL METALLIC w/BLACK HEATED SEATS,BED LINER, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Locking Tailgate, LTZ Plus Package, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Rear Wheelhouse Liner, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package.<<<410-861-9929>><<CLASSICMOTORSINC>COM>> *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents; Fully Detailed -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYC83BF207206
Stock: BF207206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,000$525 Below Market
Jones Junction Used Cars - Bel Air / Maryland
This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck is Jones certified and Carfax certified with no damage history. Its in perfect condition and just passed a Maryland State Inspection where we completed an oil and filter change.Its well equipped with power windows, power locks, cruise control, two key fobs, an owners manual plus so much more!JONES CERTIFIED USED CAR DETAIL: -Qualifies for Jones for Life Program -30 day/1000 mile Limited Warranty with $0 Deductible -Free Carfax Report -155 Point Inspection -Jones Inspection exceeds Maryland's minimum requirements -Thorough Interior and Exterior Detail -Factory Trained Technician -Checked for Factory Recalls -Clean Title.Jones Junction is proud to announce that 2020 marks their 103rd consecutive year as a family-run automotive business serving the Harford County and surrounding Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware communities. The Jones family believes their success lies in focused dedication to hard work and integrity. Their goal is not simply to sell a car; it is to create a lifelong partnership with their customers. All prices plus Taxes, Tags, and $500 Dealer Processing fee, not required by law, Feel free to visit us at WWW.JONESJUNCTION.COM, or come by today at 1713 Harford Rd Fallston, MD. 21047.Awards: * Motor Trend Truck of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC0KVCG5BF144076
Stock: KP5903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 208,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,900$769 Below Market
Highland Park Truck & Auto Center - Highland Park / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 8ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GB0KVCG0BF192623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$21,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our brawny 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD W/T Crew Cab 4X4, shown in impressive Summit White, strides onto the scene to wrestle your hefty loads into submission. Powered by a 6.6 Liter Diesel V8 that offers 397hp and is connected to the 6 Speed Heavy Duty Automatic transmission. This team powers this Four Wheel Drive brute to handle a payload over 4,000 pounds. Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package boosts your control when pulling and carrying substantial loads. Our Silverado Work Truck stands up to your inspection with Its high-strength and fully-boxed steel frame that is enhanced by a chrome surround grille, step bars, and a grille guard. Inside our WT contains the essentials for comfortable driving like cruise control, tilt-wheel, driver information center, power steering, and AM/FM stereo. GM safety features are all in place for you like tire pressure monitoring system, airbags, daytime running lamps, and StabiliTrak. This truck is for the driver who dismisses splash and dash in favor of a hard-working truck. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is the right tool to get your jobs done right. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KVC82BF247257
Stock: 18688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 104,306 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,888$1,970 Below Market
Canandaigua Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Canandaigua / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC2KXCG9BZ413215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,574 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$30,500
Hoblit Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Woodland / California
V8, 4x4, Z71 Off-Road Pkg, Navigation, Rear DVD System, Moon Roof, Tonneau Cover, Power Running Boards, Crew Cab, Long Bed, 5-Passenger Seating, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Leather, Towing Pkg, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, 20" Premium Wheels, OnStar, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, AUX Port, Memory Driver Seat, Dual Power Seats, Heated Seats, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Cruise Control. Hoblit As/Is Vehicles may have various mechanical and cosmetic issues that we have elected not to fix in order to offer these vehicles to the public at an affordable price. If there is any concern, we encourage interested parties in getting the vehicle inspected by their mechanic prior to purchase.Hoblit Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM SRT is one of the last remaining Family Owned and Operated dealerships left in the Sacramento area. We are a proud, fourth generation dealership, serving Northern California since 1949. Still located in Historic Downtown Woodland, our way of doing business is represented by our small town ways, where business can still be done with a hand shake. Hoblit Dodge Services Sacramento, San Francisco, The Bay Area, Reno, Tahoe, Yuba City, and all of California. Hoblit Dodge is the #1 Ram Truck Dealership in California. This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Crew Cab Long Bed Truck available, for a limited time, with special financing rates! Call us today at (888) 255-1741!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYC85BF112243
Stock: 16565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 69,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,400
Bruner Buick Chevrolet GMC - Early / Texas
Odometer is 18328 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Summit White Silverado 2500HD Work TruckAwards:* Motor Trend Truck of the YearBruner Auto Group is your trusted Buick, Chevrolet, GMC dealership in Early and the reason why our loyal customers keep coming back. From the time you enter our showroom when you service with us, you can expect to be treated like family, each and every visit. We offer an extensive inventory, as well as our competitive lease specials, finance options and expert auto service. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and being an integral part of our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC0KVCG3BZ331489
Stock: 204558A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 223,358 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,900
Speedway Motors - Glendora / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYC84BF185135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,633 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Cloth.Tim's Truck Capital is delighted to offer this hard-working 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in taupe gray metallic Beautifully equipped with Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Interior Plus Package (AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth For Phone, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Locking Tailgate, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, USB Port, and XM Radio), Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package (Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon), Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, ebony Cloth, 160 Amps Alternator, 18" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 6" Oval Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment (Retail), Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, LT Decor, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KXCG1BF136363
Stock: TE1243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 106,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,950
Buff Whelan Chevrolet - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Extra Clean. Heated Leather Seats, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Bed Liner, Premium Sound System, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TI... Hitch, LTZ PLUS PACKAGE SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESLPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6" OVAL, AIR BAGS, HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT, FRONT OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS with rollover sensor, LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (A60) locking tailgate, (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate, (JF4) power-adjustable pedals, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist and (S41) Rear wheelhouse liner, LPO, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION, BLACK includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 50 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 20 square inch convex mirror surface with a common head and lower convex spotter glass (convex glass is not heated or power adjustable), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK USB port, auxiliary input jack, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume, TheftLock and 36 cross-band presets (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [513.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 kW] @ 4400 rpmPricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GC1KYEGXBF167436
Stock: N83275B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
