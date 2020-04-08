Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in Light Blue
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    40,269 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,961

    $4,813 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    98,907 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,955

    $5,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    91,198 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,999

    $1,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    79,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $3,160 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    177,258 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,995

    $1,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    170,452 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,950

    $3,290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    115,014 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,999

    $1,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    255,766 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,990

    $1,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    126,141 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,999

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    53,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,000

    $525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    208,005 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,900

    $769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    183,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $21,975

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    104,306 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,888

    $1,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Black
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    175,574 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,500

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck

    69,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,400

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Red
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    223,358 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,900

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT

    94,633 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ in Silver
    used

    2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ

    106,278 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $27,950

    Details

  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
My 4th HD GM Truck
nitro276,12/06/2012
My toughest decision was the 6.0 Vortec or the 6.6 Duramax. This was really tough for me. I went with the 6.0 because all the emissions junk on the 6.6 today robs it of fuel economy terribly on top of the $7500 upcharge. This is one tough truck, the toughest vs. the 98, 02, and 06 I previously owned. I don't think there is a task I can throw at this truck that it cannot handle. This is my family's SUV. It carries me, my wife, our two kids, and our German Shepherd comfortably anywhere we want to go. More truck than I really need, but my 06 Sierra 2500HD saved my life when I was hit by a drunk driver.
