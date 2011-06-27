Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
I have on Intermittent problem
I have a 2011 F250 with 2300 miles on it and everything is good except like everyone I would like better that 12.8 MPG. The probelm that I am having is that when I leave from work I have to get to 55 mph right away and on 6 occations (not really pushing it hard) the truck shifts to 2nd and then shifts back to 1st and it feels like it died. This never happens anywhere else. I don't think that it is hurting anything as long as I don't over rev the engine but I am going to attempt to get it fixed. I wonder if antone else has had this problem.
Shortbed non hitch capable
Just found out after buying a 60,000 dollar 2011 superduty that i cannot mount any 5th wheel or goose neck hitch at this time. on a short bed this is through my dealership talking to ford engineers. they are working on the problem. please alert potential buyers now.
Love my truck!!
Have purchased a 2004 dodge ram, and 2007 and 2009 chevy silverado and they spent more time in the shop than time on the road. Frankly they were cheap junk. I bought my 2011 and havent had one bit of trouble even tho i was worried about the 6.2 gas engine. The truck pulls my 9,300 lbs camper without any problems. Was concerned about gas milage but its a heavy duty truck which has pulled everything that i have put behind it without any problems! stylish, comfortable and from my past....clearly the best truck on the market!
Amazing Power
Purchased a 2011 crew cab Lariat with the new 6.7 power stroke. I have put 2500 miles on it so far. Just pulled my 40' fifth wheel on a 300 mile trip. The total weight with trailer and truck was 24,400 lbs. Averaged 10 mpg, the pulling power was amazing as was the new transmission. I set the Cruise at 70 mph and it held it with no problem, very little shifting. My last truck was a 6.0 with a power chip, the new truck wins hands down! The mileage empty is not as good as I had hoped, it gets 16-17 mpg with the Cruise set at 80. I know a few people with these trucks, they will not get the 22+ that people are talking about. Overall a powerful, comfortable truck that drives amazing.
F-250 XLT Crew Cab 6.7 Power Stroke
What a great truck! I have owned several domestic trucks in the past and this truck is my favorite so far. This is my first super duty diesel. I'm 6'6" and I am very comfortable driving it. There is plenty of room and the seat are awesome! It rides nice and the new power stroke is powerful. Ford did a great job with this motor. It's quiet and smokeless. I would definitely recommend this truck.
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge