Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews
LOVE THIS VAN
I bought this in 2008 from a dealer with 110K on it, its now 2015 and has 240K NO real issues. i am a satellite contractor and work out of this van. ladders, rough terrain. lots of equipment in it. I have driven this several times cross country. OK to NY back to OK, (26mpg) moved from OK to AZ towing a trailer, moved from AZ to NY towing a trailer, moved back to AZ..yes towing trailer, and since moved back to NY this was awesome in snow thi past winter, and the 03 sport is the ONLY model w/o traction control. i have hauled HE washer dryer, fridge, gravel in it
Best car ever.
I did not want to buy a minivan. But in 2004 I bought a 2003 with 11K on it for $11K. This car has been fantastic. It took us through the western states camping. It moved us from one house to another. It has hauled carpool kids, craigslist finds, saddles, hay, dogs, beds and building materials. It averaged 29 mpg when we first got it on the highway, it now gets a solid 21 city/hiway. It broke down once in its 150K miles-the main computer glitched. That was not a pretty $500 but nothing since except standard maintenance. Even though it is no longer shiny and new, our current crop of carpool kids still like it best. I walk by it and pat it sometimes like a good pony.
Want another one. Most Dependable
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice van
I bought this preowned/certified van from a dealership(in 2007). The van had 49,000 miles on it, The van has been very dependable (so far) with little maintenance. One problem occurred last year with the steering. A constant "whining" noise which was louder during the colder months. Went to a Dodge van "online discussion" and they advised to change the steering fluid reservoir. (it clogs after a while) Did that and NO MORE whining noise. When this one has reached the end of it's life I plan on getting another one!
Compressor failed 3 yrs into purchase
This is my second Caravan. I love it. Very convenient for the kids to get in and out of. My first Caravan the head gasket blew a year into purchase. The current one, the a/c compressor went three years into purchase and the gas pedal sticks. If I could afford it, I would look into the Toyota Sienna or Honda Odyssey.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango