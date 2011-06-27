Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews
2018 Tahoe observations after 2 months
I have owned a 99 Yukon, 99 Suburban, 2005 Suburban, and 2013 Tahoe, and all served me well. This has so much great new technology for driving, like blind spot, cross alert traffic when backing up, backup camera (which I have had and enjoyed since I put the first one in my '05 Subby) front collision alert, lane keeping, power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, & heated steering wheel, which all came with the luxury option as I recall. It is worth it! I wish they would not make the front seats and backs with the edge bolsters on the new vehicles. It is not as comfortable for sitting as my '05 or '13, and feels narrower. Headlights got low grade because I am shopping to replace the low beam bulbs with ones that give more light and more distance. It is not an easy job since I will have to remove the air filter box on passenger side to get to bulb, but once I find ones that will last a while, (based on reviews) I am doing that upgrade. Now the good news. The wipers cannot be heard while running which is a great update. Maybe better soundproofing in the glass, but appreciated! Quiet ride, handles very well, and great tech options for phone, etc, in 8" display. Multiple displays of your choice in small screen under the speedo are also great. The one problem I am having is loud vibration in back end at low speeds. I actually took it to local Dlrship to see if they had not filled tranny at factory. New tranny oil is clear and heard to read. They said it was OK. I got an appointment to have car looked at, and on the day I went in, after 90 minutes of waiting they told me they knew my problem without bringing it in the shop. Pressure problem in fuel line going from tank is causing loud vibration of the line. Sounds like noisy rear air ride compressor running intermittently, and a lot at low speeds. They had another one just like it with same problem last week. They found TSB #17-NA-304 that explained that fuels lines need replacing. I went yesterday and had the fuel line & fuel hose replaced to fix it, and it now sounds great!. Car has just 2,100 miles. This is my 14 month, @ 13,000 mile update- Jan 2020: There have been no problems with the Tahoe, and it has performed well. I am pleased with my latest large Chevy SUV. I do want to add that the only real safety concern I have is the inability to see to the left and right in the evening, and at an intersection that is not well lit, like my residential neighborhood. The headlights do nothing to cover those areas, especially the right side, where I worry that as I turn right in the dark, I could come upon a pedestrian that I could not see walking. This big rig needs cornering lamps that illuminate when the directional is on to be safe in those situations. Turning on the fog lights helps a bit, but it should not have to be needed to make a turn in darkness. My 2001 Lincoln Town Car had them, and that was 19 years ago!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First Chevy in 35 Years!
It has been a long time since I last owned a GM product. After driving the Tahoe, there were a number of things that appealed to me: 1. excellent front seats, 2. very good instrumentation, 3. good quality interior materials, 4. a great highway cruiser and quiet too, and 5. the front/rear/rear cross traffic sensors. I have to be honest though, the standard headlights are awful. During my multiple test drives in the Spring, it was never dark enough for me to evaluate the headlights. There is absolutely no excuse for such poor low beam headlights on such an expensive vehicle. If I don't keep the car for more than a year or two, it will be because of the headlights. Dinged my overall review because of the headlights. Update 12/19/18 - reiterating that the headlights are awful for a vehicle in its price class. Update 6/19/19 - sold the car. Night driving with poor headlights is dangerous.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Worst new car experience
I've never had a new vehicle at the dealership for warranty work as much as this junk. Within the first month I had water flowing out of the overhead console due to the antenna leaking. Also the trim piece under the wipers was warped. Both were replaced by the dealership and I was reassured that it wouldn't leak again. Four months later and both issues were back and repaired. Eight months in and the 10 speed transmission is acting up as well as the parking sensors, blind spot monitoring and theft deterrent systems going haywire. This is definitely my last new GM purchase and I look forward to the lease ending.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great performance Excellent value
The 2017 Tahoe is significantly improved over the 2009 Yukon that I previously owned. The engine is powerful, responsive, and very quiet at idle. The handling is excellent, and the most noticeable improvement. Gas mileage is also improved, but like most SUVs greatly dependent on how you drive, and how fast you are driving especially on the highway.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
New
Good buy... very good mpg compared to my older model..power train warranty
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tahoe
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer