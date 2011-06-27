Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

Ken , 01/07/2019 LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

I have owned a 99 Yukon, 99 Suburban, 2005 Suburban, and 2013 Tahoe, and all served me well. This has so much great new technology for driving, like blind spot, cross alert traffic when backing up, backup camera (which I have had and enjoyed since I put the first one in my '05 Subby) front collision alert, lane keeping, power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, & heated steering wheel, which all came with the luxury option as I recall. It is worth it! I wish they would not make the front seats and backs with the edge bolsters on the new vehicles. It is not as comfortable for sitting as my '05 or '13, and feels narrower. Headlights got low grade because I am shopping to replace the low beam bulbs with ones that give more light and more distance. It is not an easy job since I will have to remove the air filter box on passenger side to get to bulb, but once I find ones that will last a while, (based on reviews) I am doing that upgrade. Now the good news. The wipers cannot be heard while running which is a great update. Maybe better soundproofing in the glass, but appreciated! Quiet ride, handles very well, and great tech options for phone, etc, in 8" display. Multiple displays of your choice in small screen under the speedo are also great. The one problem I am having is loud vibration in back end at low speeds. I actually took it to local Dlrship to see if they had not filled tranny at factory. New tranny oil is clear and heard to read. They said it was OK. I got an appointment to have car looked at, and on the day I went in, after 90 minutes of waiting they told me they knew my problem without bringing it in the shop. Pressure problem in fuel line going from tank is causing loud vibration of the line. Sounds like noisy rear air ride compressor running intermittently, and a lot at low speeds. They had another one just like it with same problem last week. They found TSB #17-NA-304 that explained that fuels lines need replacing. I went yesterday and had the fuel line & fuel hose replaced to fix it, and it now sounds great!. Car has just 2,100 miles. This is my 14 month, @ 13,000 mile update- Jan 2020: There have been no problems with the Tahoe, and it has performed well. I am pleased with my latest large Chevy SUV. I do want to add that the only real safety concern I have is the inability to see to the left and right in the evening, and at an intersection that is not well lit, like my residential neighborhood. The headlights do nothing to cover those areas, especially the right side, where I worry that as I turn right in the dark, I could come upon a pedestrian that I could not see walking. This big rig needs cornering lamps that illuminate when the directional is on to be safe in those situations. Turning on the fog lights helps a bit, but it should not have to be needed to make a turn in darkness. My 2001 Lincoln Town Car had them, and that was 19 years ago!