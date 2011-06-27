Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,083
|$32,961
|$35,103
|Clean
|$30,360
|$32,201
|$34,294
|Average
|$28,914
|$30,681
|$32,675
|Rough
|$27,468
|$29,162
|$31,056
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,203
|$35,339
|$37,775
|Clean
|$32,431
|$34,524
|$36,904
|Average
|$30,886
|$32,895
|$35,162
|Rough
|$29,342
|$31,266
|$33,420
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,045
|$40,039
|$42,318
|Clean
|$37,160
|$39,116
|$41,342
|Average
|$35,390
|$37,270
|$39,391
|Rough
|$33,620
|$35,424
|$37,439
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,620
|$48,256
|$50,137
|Clean
|$45,536
|$47,143
|$48,981
|Average
|$43,367
|$44,919
|$46,669
|Rough
|$41,198
|$42,694
|$44,357
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,555
|$41,466
|$43,653
|Clean
|$38,635
|$40,510
|$42,646
|Average
|$36,795
|$38,598
|$40,633
|Rough
|$34,955
|$36,686
|$38,620
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,752
|$45,555
|$47,624
|Clean
|$42,734
|$44,505
|$46,526
|Average
|$40,699
|$42,404
|$44,330
|Rough
|$38,664
|$40,304
|$42,134
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,859
|$36,774
|$38,961
|Clean
|$34,048
|$35,926
|$38,062
|Average
|$32,427
|$34,231
|$36,266
|Rough
|$30,805
|$32,535
|$34,469
Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,446
|$32,437
|$33,582
|Clean
|$30,714
|$31,689
|$32,807
|Average
|$29,251
|$30,194
|$31,259
|Rough
|$27,789
|$28,698
|$29,710