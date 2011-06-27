Used 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

Love, love, love our Tahoe Linda K , 06/26/2018 LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We've owned three Tahoes and the 2014 is our absolute favorite. We were so sad when we went last week to start our search for a 2016 or 2017 because the new body style is horrible compared to the 2014. They've made the vehicle squattier and you lose a fair amount of the visibility. Sitting in the driver's sea, you feel a little like you're down in a hole and if you raise the seat all the way up, then it isn't a comfortable feel. Whoever came up with that terrible design must not have realized that one of the things that made Tahoes so fabulous was the great visibility and the feeling of sitting up high. So now we are quickly searching for a low mileage 2014 instead of moving to the next generation. We hope they will realize the error of their ways and redesign our beloved Tahoe. Update to my prior review - if you have the generation from 2007-2014, we would advise you to keep it as long as possible. Our 2014 Tahoe got to around 100k miles and we made the mistake of trading it for a 2015 Escalade Platinum. If we could do it over again, we would have kept our fabulous 2014. The ride and the comfort is much, much better in the prior body style. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

SUV that was very basic TKE , 10/02/2018 LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This SUV will get you from point A to point B. But this vehicle was in need of a upgrade compaired to what other SUV on the market for the same years and price point offer. Chevy with the new body style did fix alot of these comfort issues in 2015, but the 2014 model is just basic as they get. Bluetooth sucked, electronics were way behind the times. Noise levels were poor and the overall feel just felt cheap. Vehicle was reliable, but not very comfortable based on what other 2014 SUV from others offered. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

SUV that was very basic TKE , 10/02/2018 LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This SUV will get you from point A to point B. However, this vehicle was in need of a upgrade compared to what other SUV on the market in the same year and price point offer. Chevy with the new body style did fix a lot of these comfort issues in 2015, but the 2014 model is just basic as they get. Bluetooth sucked, and electronics were way behind the times. Noise levels were poor and the overall feel was cheap. Vehicle was reliable, but not very comfortable based on what other manufacturer provided in 2014 SUV's I road in. Dash cracked in first 40,000 miles, door handle fell apart about 85,000 miles, just to name a few aggravating things that went wrong that should have not. Another thing I did not like is the backup camera was in the rear view mirror which blinded you at night if you needed to back up with a trailer. You could turn it off, but was a pain to do so. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Montahoe Randy Schardein , 04/11/2017 LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful This vehivle is a truck based SUV. It is heavier and beefier than crossover unibody AWD type SUV. It is excellant for towing, and is a true 4 wheel drive with a locking transfer case. Would work well in a rural setting as well as being comfortable and maneuverable in the city. The gas mileage is what you would expect from truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value