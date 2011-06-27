Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,456
|$22,257
|$24,764
|Clean
|$18,639
|$21,330
|$23,733
|Average
|$17,004
|$19,476
|$21,670
|Rough
|$15,370
|$17,623
|$19,608
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,134
|$27,043
|$29,652
|Clean
|$23,120
|$25,917
|$28,417
|Average
|$21,092
|$23,664
|$25,947
|Rough
|$19,065
|$21,412
|$23,478
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,448
|$25,347
|$27,945
|Clean
|$21,505
|$24,292
|$26,781
|Average
|$19,619
|$22,181
|$24,453
|Rough
|$17,733
|$20,069
|$22,126
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,435
|$21,101
|$23,487
|Clean
|$17,661
|$20,222
|$22,509
|Average
|$16,112
|$18,465
|$20,552
|Rough
|$14,563
|$16,707
|$18,596
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,344
|$20,111
|$22,585
|Clean
|$16,616
|$19,274
|$21,644
|Average
|$15,158
|$17,599
|$19,763
|Rough
|$13,701
|$15,924
|$17,882
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,331
|$23,143
|$25,660
|Clean
|$19,476
|$22,179
|$24,591
|Average
|$17,768
|$20,251
|$22,454
|Rough
|$16,060
|$18,324
|$20,317