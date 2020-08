Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey

LT 7 Passenger Backup Camera AWD This 2014 Chevrolet Traverse LT has 82,730mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Traverse LT, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse: The Chevrolet Traverse starts at just over $31,000 and offers a lot of space and luxury for the price. Unlike other minivans available, the Traverse has bold SUV-like styling without giving up too much interior volume. The interior space combines with a cushy ride, to make the Traverse a fairly pleasant place to spend time in. The vehicle strikes a very nice balance between these various attributes, making it a good value for families seeking comfortable transportation. This model sets itself apart with upscale amenities, car-like handling, attractive styling, available all-wheel-drive, and Room for up to eight

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNKVGKD4EJ322989

Stock: 329

Certified Pre-Owned: No