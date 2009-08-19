1. Cast a wide net to open up more choices

Thanks to the Internet, more and more shoppers are buying cars without ever seeing them. Shoppers can easily compare prices thousands of miles away, largely leveling the playing field for new cars. Many used cars will command higher or lower prices in certain markets, however. A rugged Subaru Outback that may be a tough sell in truck-friendly Oklahoma City might sell almost instantly in Denver. A full-size pickup might struggle to find buyers in New York City but could be gone in a flash in South Carolina.

For instance, someone in South Florida seeking a four-wheel-drive SUV may find dealer lots full of two-wheel-drive models, while a shopper in Milwaukee may notice there are, naturally, far more convertibles in the sunbelt.

Finally, you might want a specific, unusual combination; BMW won't build many M850i coupes in green over red leather, and that may be the only configuration that speaks to you. You can order one, or you can figure out how to get the one located 1,500 miles away into your driveway.

2. Make sure the pricing is worth the time and effort

The first thing you need to do is crunch the numbers. Buying a car sight unseen from a dealer or private party inevitably means transportation costs. Either you'll need to have the car shipped to you, or you'll need to travel to get it and drive it home. Both methods cost money, and one will take up a lot of your time.

Many dealers have relationships with shipping brokers who can help handle logistics. If that duty falls to you, compare several quotes to get a good feel for this inevitable expense.

You can also go get the car yourself, though you may need to budget for plane tickets, fuel and lodging — though you could always turn the trip into a vacation if the car happens to be somewhere appealing.

3. Confirm that the car is in good condition

New cars come with warranties, so condition is not really a factor here. Whatever issue a new vehicle has will generally be repaired by any franchised dealer at no cost to you. Used cars are a different story.

Your best protection is to ask the seller — private party or dealer — about an independent prepurchase inspection. You should expect to pay for this yourself, and not all sellers will be willing to go through the hassle of transporting their car to a shop for an independent look-over. That said, most dealers will do some reconditioning before putting a used car on their lot; always ask for the invoice showing the work their service department completed.

Any used car purchase should also be accompanied by a vehicle history report, such as a CarFax or Auto Check. A dealer may provide this, while a private party generally will not. Plug the vehicle identification number (VIN) into the National Insurance Crime Bureau's VINCheck and you’ll see if the car has been reported as salvage or stolen.

If you have a trusted friend or family member near the car you want, call in that long-overdue favor. Even if the person is not car-savvy, your old pal or cousin can tell you if the car appears damaged, makes strange noises, or has a musty or smoky scent.

Don't feel bad about asking the seller for photos and videos showing the car's flaws. Texts and emails are essentially free, and a seller who wants top dollar shouldn't hesitate to send you all the photos and videos you request.

Ultimately, trust your gut. If something about the seller feels off — whether the seller has asked for money up front, dodged important questions, or refused to send the photos you specifically requested — you should move on. There are plenty of other cars out there, even if it may not feel like it in the moment.

4. Get all your paperwork in order

Buying a car sight unseen from a dealer: Car dealers are used to out-of-town or out-of-state buyers. If you’re financing a vehicle, odds are there will be little to no additional paperwork. The dealer may allow you to electronically sign, or e-sign, many documents, though some may require a wet signature. Here, the dealer will mail you a pile of papers to sign. Some motor vehicle departments (usually called the Department of Motor Vehicles or DMV) may require a notary's stamp; every state handles documentation differently.

An out-of-state dealer may send you the car with a valid temporary registration, or "temp plate," allowing you to legally drive it while you go through the titling and registration process in your state. A private-party sale won't include this, so again, check with your local DMV to learn its protocol for driving a car not yet registered to you.

Buying remotely from a private party is a different story. Here, you'll typically only need the vehicle's title and a bill of sale from the seller. You may be on the hook for a state inspection and an emissions or smog test, but you'll do all that once the vehicle is in your hands.

Documentation may differ if you plan to finance, though your lender should guide you through whatever forms it needs.

Having the seller send photos of both sides of the title lets you confirm all the correct fields are signed. A title with crossed-out information or an errant signature in the wrong place will probably need to be replaced by the current owner; your local DMV won't accept it.

Also, be sure to add your car to your insurance policy as soon as you pay for it. At that point, the car is yours — even if it doesn't feel like it yet.

5. Paying for a car sight unseen

There are many ways to pay for a car sight unseen. Just be certain all paperwork is in order before sending any money. Dealers and private parties may accept a cashier's check or a wire transfer, though they'll generally want payment to clear before sending you the title.

New and used car dealers have their license to sell on the line if they don't deliver the vehicle they promised. That said, scam listings that pose as real dealers do exist. When in doubt, contact the Better Business Bureau in the dealership's city or county. You can also check user-submitted dealer reviews on Edmunds or Google.

Unfortunately, you have far fewer protections with private parties. That's where third-party services are making inroads. Companies such as Key Savvy and Caramel collect titles from sellers and payment from buyers; the buyer doesn't get the title until payment is confirmed, and vice versa. These services cost money and can slow things down, but the upside is that they significantly reduce the risk of fraud.

One more thing about escrow services: This is NOT a product that Edmunds provides. If you see anyone asking you to send money to "Edmunds Protection Vault" or "Edmunds Autos," for example, it is a fraudulent use of our name and very likely a scam.

Because they offer limited protections, experts generally recommend against using money transfer services like Zelle, PayPal and CashApp unless you personally know the seller. If you intend to collect the car in person, take a cashier's check instead of cash, which is impossible to replace if stolen.

6. Buying a classic car sight unseen

The pool of classic cars near you is inevitably smaller than that of new or late-model vehicles. You can still take many of the same precautions described above.

A prepurchase inspection from a vintage car specialist is absolutely worth it. Using enthusiast forums, Facebook groups or car clubs, you can research the specific make and model to identify common problems, such as rust-prone areas.

Cars built before 1981 have shorter VINs, and even older vehicles may have originally been titled based on a number stamped into the engine rather than the chassis or body. (And that engine may have been replaced.) Verify that the car's serial number matches the title; if not, reach out to your DMV for advice.

When it comes to shipping a classic, budget for an enclosed carrier — one in which your new classic sits in a trailer rather than exposed to the elements. Old cars strapped to open trailers can lose trim, convertible tops, and other hard-to-replace parts over hundreds of miles.

Final tip

While there is more risk when you're buying a car from afar, there are several advantages, including lower cost and a larger selection. But remember not to cut this process short: The name of the game is verification and communication. If you do both, you are well on your way to a smooth transaction and a great used car deal.