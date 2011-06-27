Vehicle overview

Introduced at the turn of the 21st century, the X5 was the first utility vehicle in the BMW lineup, and in many ways, it's still the most desirable of the German automaker's crossovers. Like every X5 before it, the 2016 BMW X5 is a luxurious and well-built midsize crossover SUV that's spacious enough for everyday family use and capable enough to get you through a snowstorm. What really sets it apart from rivals, though, is its engaging character. It's a delight to drive any day of the year.

Carefully tuned suspension and steering systems contribute much to the BMW X5's winning personality. In spite of its considerable size and weight, this midsize crossover steers with precision and feels athletic going around turns, yet it's also comfy enough for long-distance highway travel. Of course, BMW has always offered a sweet lineup of engines, too. The vast majority of X5 buyers will be happy with the power and efficiency of the entry-level turbocharged six-cylinder, but there's also a turbocharged V8 and a diesel six-cylinder. For 2016, BMW has added a fourth option: the new X5 xDrive40e plug-in hybrid model that has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a lithium-ion battery pack. The batteries are a supplement rather than the primary power source (13 miles is the limit in electric-only mode), but even so, the hybrid BMW X5 should be almost as quick as a base six-cylinder X5, while consuming less fuel.

Unlike those early days of the X5, though, there's now no shortage of options if you're shopping for a midsize luxury crossover SUV. Although you'd be hard-pressed to find a crossover with a nicer interior, the 2016 BMW X5 might not be the best fit for families, even when equipped with its optional third-row seat. Less expensive models like the Acura MDX and Infiniti QX60 have roomier third rows, while the revamped Volvo XC90 offers built-in child booster seats. On the other hand, if it's performance you're after, the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Porsche Cayenne are likely to be just as enjoyable to drive. You'll probably also want to check out long-time rivals like the Lexus RX 350 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class (formerly the M-Class), as both are redesigned for 2016. On the whole, though, we think very highly of the BMW X5, and it remains a benchmark in this class. Notably, we picked the BMW X5 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016.