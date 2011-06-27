Our car now has 90,000 miles on it, and I still smile every time I drive it. It is so responsive, and tight around the corners, that I often forget that I'm in a huge SUV. I was almost ran off the road one day with my 2 kids in the back, and I fought to keep the vehicle on the road, but the BMW handled so well, that we got back on track and on our way. I truly believe that in any other SUV we would have tipped and crashed. People keep mentioning gas mileage, but they forget they bought a performance car! Indy cars and jet planes don't get great mileage either! I think it's pretty good- we average about 22 and got 28 on a long highway trip!

Read more