Consumer Rating
(128)
2005 BMW X5 Review

2005 BMW X5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides and drives like a BMW sedan, multiple drivetrain choices, top safety scores, high-end cabin furnishings.
  • Not much cargo space, lousy fuel economy for a car-based SUV, expensive option packages.
List Price
$8,838
Used X5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a vehicle that looks utilitarian but doesn't drive that way, you can't do much better than the X5 -- just don't expect much in the way of practicality.

2005 Highlights

Front lumbar supports and automatic climate control are now standard on all models, while the 4.4i gets standard park distance control. The optional auto-dimming rearview mirror now includes a digital compass. High-gloss dark wood trim is standard on the 3.0i and replaces high-gloss light wood trim as standard on the 4.4i. Anthracite wood trim and high-gloss light wood trim are available at no extra charge.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 BMW X5.

5(76%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.6
128 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a BMW
benzboyz,02/25/2013
Bought my BMW X5 3.0i SAV in Feb 2010 with approximately 70k miles...current mileage 150k. I have always thought that BMW hit it out of the park in the looks department when they designed the X5; still do. I travel a lot for work and the X5 gives me confidence that I can handle any road conditions and is a comfortable highway cruiser. While I don't regret my decision to purchase BMW's flagship SAV, a potential buyer needs to remember that this vehicle is $50k new and is engineered to high performance/handling specs. As a result of both of the attributes, ongoing maintenance is going to be more frequent and expensive than most run of the mill SUVs.
BE CAREFUL WHEN BUYING A USED X5
jas74,01/22/2012
These SUV's are great when purchased new, but when the sellers and owners don't have the correct maintenance performed. It could be a nightmare for the future owners. My story goes like this. Found a used 2005 X5 4.4i from a local BMW dealer. Purchased it and within a month bad transfer case 3,000 dollars, oil leaks along with brake lines 800 dollars. Remember only "ONE" month later! To say the least after working with the dealer, they bought it back! Afterall they gave it a clean bill of health before I drove it off the lot. Moral of this story.. IF you buy one of these, make sure you have it COMPLETELY checked over by a BMW mechianic you trust. Otherwise Walk way !
This is the best- handling SUV
RAW,01/07/2010
Still driving this 2005 in 2010, and intend on keeping it. This is the best- handling SUV - perfect size, balance, pick-up. I like it better than the 2006 model, which is wider and feels less nimble. If the seats are too hard for you, buy a Buick. They are just right for a sporty drive. And personally, I love the sound and feel of the heavy 'clunk' of the doors. Heavy they are, safe they are, also. Yet the X5 4.4i never makes you think you're driving a tank (hello Range Rover!). I've never driven any other SUV that had the handling characteristic of this X5. BMW got that one just right.
Gotta love it
bimmer girl,11/07/2009
Our car now has 90,000 miles on it, and I still smile every time I drive it. It is so responsive, and tight around the corners, that I often forget that I'm in a huge SUV. I was almost ran off the road one day with my 2 kids in the back, and I fought to keep the vehicle on the road, but the BMW handled so well, that we got back on track and on our way. I truly believe that in any other SUV we would have tipped and crashed. People keep mentioning gas mileage, but they forget they bought a performance car! Indy cars and jet planes don't get great mileage either! I think it's pretty good- we average about 22 and got 28 on a long highway trip!
See all 128 reviews of the 2005 BMW X5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2005 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 BMW X5

Used 2005 BMW X5 Overview

The Used 2005 BMW X5 is offered in the following submodels: X5 SUV. Available styles include 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 6A), and 4.8is AWD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 BMW X5?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 BMW X5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 BMW X5 4.4i is priced between $8,838 and$8,838 with odometer readings between 75021 and75021 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 BMW X5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 BMW X5 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 X5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,838 and mileage as low as 75021 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 BMW X5.

Can't find a used 2005 BMW X5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW X5 for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,203.

Find a used BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,768.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW X5 for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,915.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,854.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

