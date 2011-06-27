  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(66)
2006 BMW X5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rides and drives like a BMW sedan, multiple drivetrain choices, top safety scores, high-end cabin furnishings.
  • Unimpressive fuel economy, expensive option packages, mediocre cargo capacity, no third-row seat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a vehicle that looks utilitarian but doesn't drive that way, you can't do much better than the 2006 BMW X5 SUV -- just don't expect much in the way of practicality.

Vehicle overview

With an ever increasing demand for luxury SUVs, BMW bowed to the gods of market share and introduced the X5 for the 2000 model year. But BMW knows that most luxury SUV buyers spend about as much time off-roading as they do in the 99-cent store. These customers are looking for a palatial and secure environment to carry them between business meetings and little league games.

Here the BMW X5 scores, with leather and wood interior surfaces, a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, advanced active safety technology, front and rear power seating adjustments, rear climate controls, a DVD-based navigation system and a total of 10 airbags. Purely from a safety standpoint, the X5 is an impressive vehicle. Further, its short overhangs, compact size (it's shorter than a 5 Series sedan) and precisely tuned chassis make it highly maneuverable for an SUV. The X5 features classic BMW styling cues we've come to expect, including a twin kidney-shaped grille, quad headlights and L-shaped taillights. Those with budgetary concerns will be glad to know that even the base engine is world-class in terms of its power delivery.

Moreover, despite the utilitarian image this vehicle attempts to convey, the emphasis is on driving, not practicality. Certainly, you can transport five people in comfort with the 2006 BMW X5, but it wouldn't be a good choice for home improvement projects or any other activity that requires serious cargo capacity. Interestingly, one can pretty much say the same thing about BMW's X3. We'd actually suggest taking a look at the X5's smaller and less expensive sibling as long as you're not horribly smitten with the X5's prettier styling, optional V8 or more premium status. The X3 has equally capable driving dynamics and, surprisingly, even more cargo room. Another point to consider before making an X5 purchase is that a completely redesigned X5 will debut for the 2007 model year, and it's expected to be much larger and have three rows of seating.

2006 BMW X5 models

The BMW X5 is a five-passenger midsize SUV offered in three trim levels: 3.0i, 4.4i and 4.8is. Standard features on the 3.0i include 17-inch wheels, a power driver seat, wood trim, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, power-folding and reclining rear seats, one-touch windows, automatic climate control, a CD player and a full-size spare tire. The 4.4i adds 18-inch wheels (losing the full-size spare), leather upholstery, park distance control and a power front-passenger seat -- all this stuff is optional for the 3.0i. The 4.8is adds 20-inch wheels, front and rear heated seats and a panoramic moonroof. Additional options for 3.0i and 4.4i models include larger wheels, a sport suspension, automatic HID headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, heated power front sport seats, heated rear seats, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, a moonroof, a premium sound system and a DVD-based navigation system. BMW also offers an adjustable ride height suspension that better enables the X5 to handle light off-roading.

2006 Highlights

There are no major changes for the BMW SUV this year.

Performance & mpg

All-wheel drive is standard on the BMW X5. The 3.0i is powered by a 225-horsepower, 3.0-liter inline six that comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission; a five-speed automatic is optional. Although its numbers don't indicate it, this engine has surprising vigor, given its broad, smooth power band. Power fiends can go with either the 4.4i and its 315-hp, 4.4-liter V8, or the 4.8is and its 355-hp, 4.8-liter V8. These engines only come with a six-speed automatic. Fuel economy is nothing to brag about for a car-based SUV -- regardless of which model you choose, you're looking at 16 mpg in the city and 21-22 on the highway. In the unlikely event you decide to tow a trailer, capacity is 6,000 pounds on all models.

Safety

Every X5 has stability control, dynamic brake control, Hill Descent Control, front side-impact airbags, head protection airbags for front and rear occupants and an extra set of brakelights that activates during panic stops. In government crash testing, the BMW SUV earned a perfect five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact testing, it earned four stars for front-occupant protection and five stars for the rear. The X5 earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

Ground clearance is limited and there is no low-range transfer case, so the 2006 BMW X5 is definitely an all-weather vehicle rather than an all-terrain vehicle. Accept it as a fast, agile, stylish vehicle for spirited runs through the suburbs, and you won't be disappointed.

Interior

When it's time to haul the family, the BMW X5 isn't much better than a typical luxury sedan. Rear-seat accommodations are average at best, with the Acura MDX, Infiniti FX, Lexus RX 330 and Volvo XC90 offering more space and comfort. With the second-row seats folded, the X5's maximum cargo capacity peaks at 69 cubic feet, mediocre for this class. The clamshell rear hatch design is lighter-weight than many overhead liftgates but can impede the retrieval of itinerant groceries.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 BMW X5.

5(71%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(6%)
1(5%)
4.4
66 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beware the 4.4i N62 engine- known issues
Adam,08/23/2015
4.4i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl 6A)
The N62 (X5 4.4) is notorious for a valve stem deal issue which is a $4000 repair. For more evidence search "X5 white smoke cloud." This happens around 130000 miles, which I just reached. Avoid this model at all costs, and stick with the 6 cylinder which is a much more reliable vehicle. Such a shame and a waste of money in my case. The car is awesome with the exception of this fatal flaw.
AN INEXPENSIVE WAY TO LUXURY AND FUN!!!!
Robert,12/18/2015
3.0i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I purchased my BMW X5 6 speed with 94K miles on her. She's a 9 out of 10. The truck has every possible option. Navigation is simple to use, the heated seats keep my back relaxed, the tight steering is awesome, the gear box is smooth and easy, and the truck rides like a dream. This is hands down the best SUV I have ever owned, and will look for another one real soon to store away for future use, which I will use, once I drive the doors off this baby I'm in now.............If you want an incredibly fun SUV to drive; a 2004, 2005, or 2006 BMW X5 is your truck. But a MANUAL transmission is the ONLY way to go. They're hard to find. But once you do your research and acquire one, you will not look back. And 23 miles per gallon doesn't hurt either. HAPPY HUNTING!!!
Still The Ultimate Driving Machine
auctioneer,10/17/2006
Even though this vehicle is an SUV, it is still a great driving and great handling vehicle. Like all German made cars, this one is no different, over-engineered in every aspect mechanically. That being said however, some driver conveniences are overlooked in the process. Many cabin and driver functions are overly complex. The panoramic moon roof is awesome, but it does not close automatically when you turn off the ignition. The windshield washer always washes the headlights as well. Many controls are hard to find while driving, which causes you to take your eyes off the road. Brake dust is a BMW trait, and the wheels are very hard to keep clean. It's still a BMW and gets lots of oohs and ahhs
BMW lover no more
2cents2,01/18/2014
I owned a 328is which was a truly great car. This led me to believe that buying a used 2006 X5 4.4i with very low mileage was a safe bet. Wrong. We have owned it for 18 months - and had non-stop troubles - expense - and time wasted at the shop. The latest - It has taken BMW 8 months and 5 trips to the dealer to determine what is causing the coolant leak we have. We still aren't 100% sure - but now they think the heads will need to be replaced - or perhaps the entire engine. $25K wasted on this vehicle. I'll never buy BMW again. The ultimate driving machine - for driving to the shop.
See all 66 reviews of the 2006 BMW X5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2006 BMW X5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

