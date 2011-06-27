Vehicle overview

With an ever increasing demand for luxury SUVs, BMW bowed to the gods of market share and introduced the X5 for the 2000 model year. But BMW knows that most luxury SUV buyers spend about as much time off-roading as they do in the 99-cent store. These customers are looking for a palatial and secure environment to carry them between business meetings and little league games.

Here the BMW X5 scores, with leather and wood interior surfaces, a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, advanced active safety technology, front and rear power seating adjustments, rear climate controls, a DVD-based navigation system and a total of 10 airbags. Purely from a safety standpoint, the X5 is an impressive vehicle. Further, its short overhangs, compact size (it's shorter than a 5 Series sedan) and precisely tuned chassis make it highly maneuverable for an SUV. The X5 features classic BMW styling cues we've come to expect, including a twin kidney-shaped grille, quad headlights and L-shaped taillights. Those with budgetary concerns will be glad to know that even the base engine is world-class in terms of its power delivery.

Moreover, despite the utilitarian image this vehicle attempts to convey, the emphasis is on driving, not practicality. Certainly, you can transport five people in comfort with the 2006 BMW X5, but it wouldn't be a good choice for home improvement projects or any other activity that requires serious cargo capacity. Interestingly, one can pretty much say the same thing about BMW's X3. We'd actually suggest taking a look at the X5's smaller and less expensive sibling as long as you're not horribly smitten with the X5's prettier styling, optional V8 or more premium status. The X3 has equally capable driving dynamics and, surprisingly, even more cargo room. Another point to consider before making an X5 purchase is that a completely redesigned X5 will debut for the 2007 model year, and it's expected to be much larger and have three rows of seating.